Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Aug 17, 2020
Staff

Following the huge success of Agency of the Year 2019, the most prestigious awards in APAC's media, marketing and advertising industries have returned with eight new awards categories.

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries
Jun 30, 2020
Staff

The 2020 awards programme includes seven new categories. The early-bird entry deadline is August 20.

REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards
May 8, 2020
Campaign Staff

Huge, McCann, Wieden+Kennedy are among those celebrated.

Agency of the Year Awards 2019
Dec 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

This is the place for all the shortlists, winner lists, photos and analysis of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2019 Agency of the Year Awards and Agency Network of the Year Awards.

Independents give major networks run for their money in ANZ
Dec 13, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

While major agencies had a good night, Versa and Special Group were among the independents punching well above their weight at this year's AOY awards for ANZ.

Ogilvy and Mindshare triumph at Southeast Asia AOY awards
Dec 13, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

With 14 awards for Ogilvy and 12 for Mindshare, WPP agencies continue to spread their net across Southeast Asia.

