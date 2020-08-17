agency of the year
Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Following the huge success of Agency of the Year 2019, the most prestigious awards in APAC's media, marketing and advertising industries have returned with eight new awards categories.
Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries
The 2020 awards programme includes seven new categories. The early-bird entry deadline is August 20.
REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards
Huge, McCann, Wieden+Kennedy are among those celebrated.
Agency of the Year Awards 2019
This is the place for all the shortlists, winner lists, photos and analysis of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2019 Agency of the Year Awards and Agency Network of the Year Awards.
Independents give major networks run for their money in ANZ
While major agencies had a good night, Versa and Special Group were among the independents punching well above their weight at this year's AOY awards for ANZ.
Ogilvy and Mindshare triumph at Southeast Asia AOY awards
With 14 awards for Ogilvy and 12 for Mindshare, WPP agencies continue to spread their net across Southeast Asia.
