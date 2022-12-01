Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Dec 1, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

See the complete winner list for the Greater China region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

REGIONAL CATEGORIES
Category Winner
Greater China Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
Greater China Media Agency of the Year Zenith
Greater China PR Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
Category Winner Market
Greater China Brand of the Year ARCFOX China
Category Award Agency Market Brand
Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold SG China FOTILE
Silver Zenith Taiwan Taiwan Haleon Taiwan (GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)
Bronze McCann Worldgroup China China Shanghai General Motors- Chevrolet
Category Award Agency Market
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Publicis Sapient China China
Bronze Merkle China China
Bronze Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
Silver Digitas China China
Bronze Media.Monks China China
Greater China Best Culture Gold BBDO Greater China China
Silver Publicis1 China
Bronze DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Best Place to Work Winner BBDO Greater China China
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year Silver Stink Studios China China
Bronze The Orangeblowfish China
Bronze Stig&Xi China
Greater China Brand Design Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong SAR
Silver MetaDesign China
Bronze Landor & Fitch Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold LEO Digital Network China
Silver Media.Monks China China
Bronze Imagination China
Greater China Consultancy of the Year Gold Ruder Finn Asia China
Silver Artefact China China
Bronze Ylab Limited China
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Grey group China China
Silver M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Red Ant Asia China
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Gold LEO Digital Network China
Silver Media.Monks China China
Bronze Wiredcraft China
Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year Gold Publicis EDGE China
Silver Wavemaker China
Bronze MediaCom HK Hong Kong SAR
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year Gold Publicis Commerce China China
Silver VERYSTAR  China
Silver Baozun KiX China
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year Silver BBDO LIVE China
Silver Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing China
Bronze UNIPLAN China
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year Gold Ruder Finn Asia China
Silver Red Ant Asia China
Silver Artefact China China
Greater China Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Red Ant Asia China
Silver MAX Communication China
Bronze INCA Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy China China
Silver LEO Digital Network China
Bronze Media.Monks China China
Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year Silver Kantar Profiles, Greater China China
Bronze Edelman Data & Intelligence Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year Gold Wavemaker China
Silver Mindshare Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Bronze OMG Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Production Company of the Year Silver M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong SAR
Silver Media.Monks China China
Bronze Prodigious China China
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year Gold Performics Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Xaxis China
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\BOLT Shanghai China
Silver Red Ant Asia China
Bronze MAX Communication China
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide China China
Silver TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai China
Bronze Media.Monks China China
Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year Gold Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Publicis Groupe China China
Bronze dentsu China
Category Award Agency
China Creative Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy China
Silver TBWA\China
Bronze BBDO China
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy
Silver dentsu Creative
Bronze DDB Group Hong Kong
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Taiwan
Silver Leo Burnett Taiwan
Bronze dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
China Digital Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy China
Bronze TBWA\China
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year Gold OMD Hong Kong
Silver Ogilvy
Silver MediaCom HK
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year Gold Zenith Taiwan
Silver Ogilvy Taiwan
Bronze Starcom Taiwan
China Media Agency of the Year Silver dentsu X
Bronze Initiative
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year Gold Zenith Hong Kong
Silver OMD Hong Kong
Silver Mindshare Hong Kong
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year Gold Starcom Taiwan
Silver Zenith Taiwan
Bronze Carat Taiwan
China PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy China
Silver Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Bronze Weber Shandwick
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy
Silver Edelman
Bronze MSL Hong Kong
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Taiwan
Bronze VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee/Team Agency Market
Greater China Account Person of the Year Winner Miffy Lee MediaCom HK Hong Kong SAR
Commendation Dawn Lin Starcom China China
Greater China Agency Head of the Year Winner Sharlene Wu Grey group China China
Greater China Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Commendation Lana Zhang Merkle China China
Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year Winner The Tiny Team BBDO Greater China China
Greater China Creative Person of the Year Winner Giant Kung Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
Greater China New Business Development Team of the Year Winner The HIT Team Mindshare Hong Kong China
Commendation Neo DSI MediaCom HK Hong Kong SAR
Commendation China Growth Team Publicis Media China China
Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Kenneth Chan Mindshare Hong Kong China
Commendation NG Brian Kwok Wai Publicis Groupe China Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year Winner Harry Chen BBDO China China
Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Brandon Cheung GroupM Nexus Hong Kong SAR

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

