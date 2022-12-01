Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

< See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage >
|
REGIONAL CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Greater China Creative Agency of the Year
|
Ogilvy
|
Greater China Media Agency of the Year
|
Zenith
|
Greater China PR Agency of the Year
|
Ogilvy
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Market
|
Greater China Brand of the Year
|
ARCFOX
|
China
|
Category
|
Award
|
Agency
|
Market
|
Brand
|
Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|
Gold
|
SG
|
China
|
FOTILE
|
Silver
|
Zenith Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Haleon Taiwan (GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)
|
Bronze
|
McCann Worldgroup China
|
China
|
Shanghai General Motors- Chevrolet
|
Category
|
Award
|
Agency
|
Market
|
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
Publicis Sapient China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Merkle China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Sinclair
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Sinclair
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Digitas China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Greater China Best Culture
|
Gold
|
BBDO Greater China
|
China
|
Silver
|
Publicis1
|
China
|
Bronze
|
DDB Group Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Best Place to Work
|
Winner
|
BBDO Greater China
|
China
|
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
Stink Studios China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
The Orangeblowfish
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Stig&Xi
|
China
|
Greater China Brand Design Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
M&C Saatchi Spencer
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
MetaDesign
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Landor & Fitch
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
LEO Digital Network
|
China
|
Silver
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Imagination
|
China
|
Greater China Consultancy of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ruder Finn Asia
|
China
|
Silver
|
Artefact China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Ylab Limited
|
China
|
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Grey group China
|
China
|
Silver
|
M&C Saatchi Spencer
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
Red Ant Asia
|
China
|
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
LEO Digital Network
|
China
|
Silver
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Wiredcraft
|
China
|
Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Publicis EDGE
|
China
|
Silver
|
Wavemaker
|
China
|
Bronze
|
MediaCom HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Publicis Commerce China
|
China
|
Silver
|
VERYSTAR
|
China
|
Silver
|
Baozun KiX
|
China
|
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
BBDO LIVE
|
China
|
Silver
|
Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing
|
China
|
Bronze
|
UNIPLAN
|
China
|
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ruder Finn Asia
|
China
|
Silver
|
Red Ant Asia
|
China
|
Silver
|
Artefact China
|
China
|
Greater China Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Red Ant Asia
|
China
|
Silver
|
MAX Communication
|
China
|
Bronze
|
INCA Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy China
|
China
|
Silver
|
LEO Digital Network
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
Kantar Profiles, Greater China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Edelman Data & Intelligence
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Wavemaker
|
China
|
Silver
|
Mindshare Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Bronze
|
OMG Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Production Company of the Year
|
Silver
|
M&C Saatchi Spencer
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Silver
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Prodigious China
|
China
|
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Performics Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Silver
|
Xaxis
|
China
|
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
TBWA\BOLT Shanghai
|
China
|
Silver
|
Red Ant Asia
|
China
|
Bronze
|
MAX Communication
|
China
|
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Cheil Worldwide China
|
China
|
Silver
|
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|
China
|
Bronze
|
Media.Monks China
|
China
|
Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year
|
Gold
|
Zenith Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Silver
|
Publicis Groupe China
|
China
|
Bronze
|
dentsu
|
China
|
Category
|
Award
|
Agency
|
China Creative Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
Ogilvy China
|
Silver
|
TBWA\China
|
Bronze
|
BBDO China
|
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy
|
Silver
|
dentsu Creative
|
Bronze
|
DDB Group Hong Kong
|
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy Taiwan
|
Silver
|
Leo Burnett Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|
China Digital Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
Ogilvy China
|
Bronze
|
TBWA\China
|
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
OMD Hong Kong
|
Silver
|
Ogilvy
|
Silver
|
MediaCom HK
|
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Zenith Taiwan
|
Silver
|
Ogilvy Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Starcom Taiwan
|
China Media Agency of the Year
|
Silver
|
dentsu X
|
Bronze
|
Initiative
|
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Zenith Hong Kong
|
Silver
|
OMD Hong Kong
|
Silver
|
Mindshare Hong Kong
|
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Starcom Taiwan
|
Silver
|
Zenith Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
Carat Taiwan
|
China PR Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy China
|
Silver
|
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
|
Bronze
|
Weber Shandwick
|
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy
|
Silver
|
Edelman
|
Bronze
|
MSL Hong Kong
|
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ogilvy Taiwan
|
Bronze
|
VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants
|
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Award
|
Nominee/Team
|
Agency
|
Market
|
Greater China Account Person of the Year
|
Winner
|
Miffy Lee
|
MediaCom HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Commendation
|
Dawn Lin
|
Starcom China
|
China
|
Greater China Agency Head of the Year
|
Winner
|
Sharlene Wu
|
Grey group China
|
China
|
Greater China Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|
Commendation
|
Lana Zhang
|
Merkle China
|
China
|
Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|
Winner
|
The Tiny Team
|
BBDO Greater China
|
China
|
Greater China Creative Person of the Year
|
Winner
|
Giant Kung
|
Ogilvy Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Greater China New Business Development Team of the Year
|
Winner
|
The HIT Team
|
Mindshare Hong Kong
|
China
|
Commendation
|
Neo DSI
|
MediaCom HK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Commendation
|
China Growth Team
|
Publicis Media China
|
China
|
Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|
Winner
|
Kenneth Chan
|
Mindshare Hong Kong
|
China
|
Commendation
|
NG Brian Kwok Wai
|
Publicis Groupe China
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
|
Winner
|
Harry Chen
|
BBDO China
|
China
|
Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year
|
Winner
|
Brandon Cheung
|
GroupM Nexus
|
Hong Kong SAR