4 days ago

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

See the complete winner list for the Asia-Pacific region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

< See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage >

< Read about the big APAC and network winners >

NETWORK CATEGORIES
Category Winner
Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year Ogilvy 
Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year Ogilvy 
Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year Mindshare 
Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year Ogilvy 
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Award Agency Market
Asia-Pacific Best Culture Winner Publicis Groupe South East Asia Singapore
Commendation Sling & Stone Australia
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year Winner Reprise Digital Singapore
Commendation ADA Malaysia
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Winner Matterkind Asia-Pacific Singapore
Commendation Performics Taiwan Taiwan
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year Winner Publicis Groupe China China
Commendation Dentsu International, Thailand Thailand
Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year Commendation ADA Malaysia
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee Agency Market
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Winner Gordon Domlija Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Singapore

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

