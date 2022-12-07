Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

< See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage >
|NETWORK CATEGORIES
|Category
|Winner
|Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year
|Mindshare
|Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|Winner
|Publicis Groupe South East Asia
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|Winner
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|Commendation
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Winner
|Matterkind Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year
|Winner
|Publicis Groupe China
|China
|Commendation
|Dentsu International, Thailand
|Thailand
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|Commendation
|ADA
|Malaysia
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency
|Market
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Gordon Domlija
|Wavemaker Asia-Pacific
|Singapore