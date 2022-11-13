Advertising News
Staff Reporters
Nov 14, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022

See the shortlists for markets including APAC, Greater China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Japan/Korea, and ANZ.

Welcome to the 29th edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards. Since the early 1990s, the Agency of the Year Awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications. The competition recognises excellence in local markets through five seperate regional competitions, plus the APAC and Network of the Year awards.

During this awards season, the Campaign team will be updating this page with shortlists, winners list, and analysis pieces. 

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Shortlist

Winner list: TBA

Past Agency of the Year Awards
202120202019201820172016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

