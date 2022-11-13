Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE01.386608
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE01.383278
|ERA
|Myanmar
|SE01.383247
|Mango Tango Asia
|Cambodia
|SE01.385100
|Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|SE01.383732
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Creative
|Indonesia
|SE02.386459
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|SE02.383842
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.385542
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.385408
|Pantarei
|Indonesia
|SE02.384770
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|FCB SHOUT
|Malaysia
|SE03.384317
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|SE03.384023
|M&C Saatchi (M)
|Malaysia
|SE03.383820
|Mediabrands Content Studios
|Malaysia
|SE03.384339
|VMLY&R MALAYSIA
|Malaysia
|SE03.384312
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE04.386158
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|SE04.383920
|Ogilvy Manila
|Philippines
|SE04.383976
|PUBLICIS JIMENEZBASIC
|Philippines
|SE04.384915
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE04.384786
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett
|Singapore
|SE05.384036
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE05.385522
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.383769
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.384838
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE05.384646
|VaynerMedia APAC
|Singapore
|SE05.383762
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.383286
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.384483
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE06.383975
|TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.382704
|Wolf BKK
|Thailand
|SE06.384521
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|HAPPINESS SAIGON
|Vietnam
|SE07.384852
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|SE07.383979
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.385532
|Publicis Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.384430
|VMLY&R
|Vietnam
|SE07.383898
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE08.386508
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE08.383277
|Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|SE08.383731
|Moblaze
|Cambodia
|SE08.385048
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE09.386124
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|SE09.383843
|Mindshare Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.384486
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.383984
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|SE09.386154
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE10.385186
|Digitas
|Malaysia
|SE10.384024
|Mediabrands Content Studios
|Malaysia
|SE10.384340
|Mindshare Group
|Malaysia
|SE10.384197
|PHD Media (M)
|Malaysia
|SE10.385867
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE11.385473
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|SE11.384309
|NuWorks Interactive Labs
|Philippines
|SE11.384842
|Ogilvy Manila
|Philippines
|SE11.383977
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE11.384690
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE11.384790
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.384284
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE12.385524
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.383844
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.384837
|VMLY&R
|Singapore
|SE12.384451
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|SE13.386527
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE13.386052
|MEDIACOM
|Thailand
|SE13.384624
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE13.384626
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE13.384484
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE14.383982
|MediaCom Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE14.384392
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE14.384729
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE14.385051
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE14.385554
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|SE14.383855
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE15.386607
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE15.383288
|ERA
|Myanmar
|SE15.383250
|Mango Tango Asia
|Cambodia
|SE15.385104
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|&friends
|Indonesia
|SE16.383939
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE16.386130
|GOODSTUPH
|Indonesia
|SE16.385380
|Pantarei
|Indonesia
|SE16.386525
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.383950
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE17.385168
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|SE17.386380
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE17.386075
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Philippines
|SE18.386187
|NuWorks Interactive Labs
|Philippines
|SE18.384843
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE18.384691
|Seven A.D.
|Philippines
|SE18.385534
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE18.384379
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Aiken Digital
|Singapore
|SE19.383125
|Click2View
|Singapore
|SE19.386226
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE19.385365
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|SE19.385898
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE19.384648
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Thailand
|SE20.385165
|ANGA Bangkok Digital Agency
|Thailand
|SE20.382609
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE20.386058
|GGWP Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE20.384010
|GOODSTUPH
|Thailand
|SE20.385378
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Climax
|Vietnam
|SE21.384727
|HAPPINESS SAIGON
|Vietnam
|SE21.384855
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE21.385053
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE21.384182
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE21.385466
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE22.386609
|Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|SE22.383730
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE23.386139
|dentsu X Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE23.384653
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Indonesia
|SE23.385230
|Mindshare Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE23.384499
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|SE23.386125
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|dentsu X (Malaysia)
|Malaysia
|SE24.384553
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE24.384199
|OMD (M)
|Malaysia
|SE24.385926
|PHD Media (M)
|Malaysia
|SE24.385877
|Universal McCann
|Malaysia
|SE24.384415
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Initiative
|Philippines
|SE25.385364
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|SE25.384307
|Touch XDA
|Philippines
|SE25.385614
|UM Philippines
|Philippines
|SE25.385386
|Wavemaker Philippines
|Philippines
|SE25.385057
|Zenith
|Philippines
|SE25.384110
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Havas Media
|Singapore
|SE26.383819
|Initiative
|Singapore
|SE26.385569
|MediaCom
|Singapore
|SE26.385032
|Mindshare Singapore
|Singapore
|SE26.384283
|OMD Singapore
|Singapore
|SE26.384825
|Starcom
|Singapore
|SE26.384072
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|SE27.386517
|Initiative
|Thailand
|SE27.385019
|MEDIACOM
|Thailand
|SE27.384620
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE27.384625
|Wavemaker
|Thailand
|SE27.384619
|Zenith
|Thailand
|SE27.383293
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|MediaCom Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE28.384391
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE28.384728
|OMD Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE28.384899
|Wavemaker Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE28.385991
|Zenith
|Vietnam
|SE28.383981
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Indonesia
|SE30.385782
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies
|Indonesia
|SE30.384133
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.385379
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|SE31.385900
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE31.385584
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|MullenLowe MARC
|Philippines
|SE32.383133
|Ogilvy PR & Influence Philippines
|Philippines
|SE32.383980
|PAGEONE
|Philippines
|SE32.384991
|PRIXM
|Philippines
|SE32.384185
|Ripple8
|Philippines
|SE32.385832
|The EON Group
|Philippines
|SE32.385439
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|SE33.386063
|Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.386301
|Redhill
|Singapore
|SE33.385742
|Tate Anzur
|Singapore
|SE33.385951
|WE Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.385515
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|EDELMAN
|Vietnam
|SE35.383465
|MSL
|Vietnam
|SE35.386577
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|SE35.383856
|Tequila\ by TBWA
|Vietnam
|SE35.386480
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|dentsu Singapore
|NCS
|Singapore
|SE36.384829
|Leo Burnett
|Mondelez International
|Indonesia
|SE36.385801
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Grab
|Singapore
|SE36.385233
|Ogilvy Indonesia,Wunderman Thompson Indonesia
|MILO
|Indonesia
|SE36.385367
|Ogilvy Singapore, Ogilvy Malaysia
|Mondelēz International
|Singapore
|SE36.385256
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Aiken Digital
|Singapore
|SE37.383105
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE37.385525
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE37.383825
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE37.384382
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE38.385173
|CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE38.385759
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE38.384186
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|dentsu Singapore
|Singapore
|SE39.384824
|Havas Ortega Group Philippines
|Philippines
|SE39.384742
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE39.384146
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE39.384929
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE39.385596
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE39.384962
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|Initiative
|Thailand
|SE40.385021
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE40.384961
|Publicis Groupe Philippines
|Philippines
|SE40.383951
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE40.383916
|TBWA\ Singapore
|Singapore
|SE40.384833
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|&friends
|Indonesia
|SE41.385350
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|SE41.383272
|Hyper Buzzle
|Philippines
|SE41.384389
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE41.383972
|Zorba Group
|Singapore
|SE41.384812
|Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Anak
|Singapore
|SE42.384647
|DxD KL
|Malaysia
|SE42.383545
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE42.383914
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE43.385175
|INVNT SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|SE43.386035
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Singapore
|SE43.385312
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE43.383915
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE43.383973
|Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE44.385184
|Edelman Data & Intelligence
|Singapore
|SE44.384005
|Merkle Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE44.384108
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE44.384386
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|SE44.385270
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE45.385179
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|SE45.385219
|Initiative Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE45.384492
|RICE Communications
|Singapore
|SE45.384157
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|SE45.385265
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|INCA
|Singapore
|SE46.384360
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE46.385866
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Malaysia
|SE46.386009
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE46.384956
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|SE46.384834
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE47.385181
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|SE47.385805
|Knock Consulting
|Thailand
|SE47.384078
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE47.384385
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE48.385180
|dentsu Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE48.384654
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|SE48.383821
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE48.384183
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE48.385454
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|IdeaFactory Advertising
|Cambodia
|SE49.384236
|INVNT SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|SE49.386304
|Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|dentsu Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE50.384652
|INCA
|Singapore
|SE50.384362
|MEDIABRANDS CONTENT STUDIO Thailand
|Thailand
|SE50.385514
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|SE50.384114
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE50.385797
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE51.385528
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE51.383823
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE51.384958
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE51.384835
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE51.384794
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|2CV
|Singapore
|SE52.385962
|BRAND-Y
|Philippines
|SE52.384191
|Edelman Data & Intelligence
|Singapore
|SE52.384004
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|SE52.386504
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE53.385176
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE53.384670
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE53.385232
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE53.385459
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|SE53.384914
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|SE54.384751
|FART: Visibles & Final Art Production
|Philippines
|SE54.384189
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|SE54.384025
|Sweetshop Asia
|Thailand
|SE54.385520
|Tag
|Singapore
|SE54.384136
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE55.384671
|Publicis Media - Precision
|Singapore
|SE55.384120
|Xaxis
|Singapore
|SE55.384349
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|BRILLIANT & MILLION
|Thailand
|SE56.383273
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE56.385387
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE56.385870
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|SE56.386394
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE56.384959
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE57.385185
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE57.385389
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE57.385231
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|SE57.384026
|Zorba Group
|Singapore
|SE57.384816
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|dentsu Singapore
|Singapore
|SE58.384924
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE58.384161
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE58.385602
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE58.384960
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|SE58.384836
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee/Team
|Market
|ID
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Propel Manila
|AJ Marquez
|Philippines
|SE59.384747
|Wavemaker Singapore
|Belinda Goh
|Singapore
|SE59.383809
|Spark Foundry Philippines
|Grace Banguis-Certeza
|Philippines
|SE59.384134
|Primal Malaysia
|Liew Shu Wen
|Malaysia
|SE59.384175
|Dentsu X
|Siang Yew Neo
|Singapore
|SE59.385183
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Anish Daryani
|Indonesia
|SE60.385874
|Publicis Groupe
|Ian Loon
|Singapore
|SE60.384094
|Propel Manila
|JC Valenzuela
|Philippines
|SE60.384739
|Publicis Groupe
|Neil Hudspeth
|Malaysia
|SE60.384029
|FCB SHOUT
|Shaun Tay
|Malaysia
|SE60.384318
|Wavemaker Singapore
|Zachary Lim
|Singapore
|SE60.383810
|Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Digitas
|Grace Loh
|Malaysia
|SE61.386119
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Jade "Jedd" Ilagan
|Philippines
|SE61.384216
|Publicis Media
|Kanokrat Bovorn
|Thailand
|SE61.383295
|dentsu X
|Nadya Vellesya
|Indonesia
|SE61.386370
|Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Jaz Lee
|Malaysia
|SE63.385623
|Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd
|Nicolas Courant
|Singapore
|SE63.384073
|Propel Manila
|Raymund Sison
|Philippines
|SE63.384744
|Leo Burnett
|Sharim Gubbels
|Singapore
|SE63.385463
|VaynerMedia APAC
|VJ Anand
|Singapore
|SE63.383770
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Accelerators of Commerce - Dyah Ariani, Elki Hendria, Dami Sidharta, Anish Daryani
|Indonesia
|SE64.385876
|Publicis Media APAC
|Asia Growth Team
|Singapore
|SE64.386431
|FCB SHOUT
|FCB SHOUT Leadership Team
|Malaysia
|SE64.384369
|Mindshare Group
|Mindshare Group, New Business Team
|Malaysia
|SE64.386477
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Person of the Year
|Zenith
|Piyee Wong
|Malaysia
|SE64.384030
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|dentsu X
|Denny Tjeris
|Indonesia
|SE65.386383
|Elesi Studios
|Earl Guico
|Philippines
|SE65.384749
|Prodigious
|Rom Castillo
|Singapore
|SE65.386443
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Frederick Tong
|Singapore
|SE66.383847
|UM APAC
|Grace Espinoza
|Singapore
|SE66.385282
|IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo
|Jade "Jedd" Ilagan
|Philippines
|SE66.384215
|Dentsu Creative Vietnam
|Lo Hong Linh
|Vietnam
|SE66.384708
|Publicis Groupe
|Oliver Spalding
|Singapore
|SE66.386545
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Ara Patricia "Rrrr" Barria
|Philippines
|SE67.384224
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Ciara Baello
|Philippines
|SE67.384576
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Jaz Lee
|Malaysia
|SE67.385628
|Leo Burnett Thailand
|Nuttapol Yamkaweetrakul
|Thailand
|SE67.383297
|PG ONE at Publicis Groupe
|Sophie Ow Si En
|Singapore
|SE67.385719
|BRILLIANT & MILLION
|Vibhu Harnvarakiat
|Thailand
|SE67.383284
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Arin Phummarin
|Thailand
|SE68.386538
|WE Singapore
|Ayden Ong
|Singapore
|SE68.385552
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Fernando Sarael
|Indonesia
|SE68.384116
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Jade "Jedd" Ilagan
|Philippines
|SE68.384227
|Leo Burnett
|Michelle Whitesides
|Singapore
|SE68.386305
|Category
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year
|To be announced
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|McDonald's
|Singapore
|SE70.384139
|MILO
|Indonesia
|SE70.385372
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.
See more Agency of the Year coverage here.