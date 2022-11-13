Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency Market ID Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE01.386608 Blink Myanmar SE01.383278 ERA Myanmar SE01.383247 Mango Tango Asia Cambodia SE01.385100 Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia SE01.383732 Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year Dentsu Creative Indonesia SE02.386459 Leo Burnett Indonesia SE02.383842 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE02.385542 Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE02.385408 Pantarei Indonesia SE02.384770 Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year FCB SHOUT Malaysia SE03.384317 Leo Burnett Malaysia SE03.384023 M&C Saatchi (M) Malaysia SE03.383820 Mediabrands Content Studios Malaysia SE03.384339 VMLY&R MALAYSIA Malaysia SE03.384312 Philippines Creative Agency of the Year Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE04.386158 Leo Burnett Manila Philippines SE04.383920 Ogilvy Manila Philippines SE04.383976 PUBLICIS JIMENEZBASIC Philippines SE04.384915 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE04.384786 Singapore Creative Agency of the Year Leo Burnett Singapore SE05.384036 McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE05.385522 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE05.383769 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE05.384838 The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE05.384646 VaynerMedia APAC Singapore SE05.383762 Thailand Creative Agency of the Year Leo Burnett Thailand Thailand SE06.383286 Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE06.384483 SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE06.383975 TBWA Thailand Thailand SE06.382704 Wolf BKK Thailand SE06.384521 Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year HAPPINESS SAIGON Vietnam SE07.384852 Leo Burnett Vietnam SE07.383979 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE07.385532 Publicis Vietnam Vietnam SE07.384430 VMLY&R Vietnam SE07.383898 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE08.386508 Blink Myanmar SE08.383277 Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia SE08.383731 Moblaze Cambodia SE08.385048 Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year ADA Indonesia SE09.386124 Leo Burnett Indonesia SE09.383843 Mindshare Indonesia Indonesia SE09.384486 Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE09.383984 Wavemaker Indonesia SE09.386154 Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE10.385186 Digitas Malaysia SE10.384024 Mediabrands Content Studios Malaysia SE10.384340 Mindshare Group Malaysia SE10.384197 PHD Media (M) Malaysia SE10.385867 Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE11.385473 Mindshare Philippines Philippines SE11.384309 NuWorks Interactive Labs Philippines SE11.384842 Ogilvy Manila Philippines SE11.383977 Propel Manila Philippines SE11.384690 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE11.384790 Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare Singapore Singapore SE12.384284 MRM Singapore SE12.385524 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE12.383844 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE12.384837 VMLY&R Singapore SE12.384451 Thailand Digital Agency of the Year dentsu X (Thailand) Thailand SE13.386527 dotMATTERS Thailand SE13.386052 MEDIACOM Thailand SE13.384624 Mindshare Thailand SE13.384626 Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE13.384484 Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Vietnam Vietnam SE14.383982 MediaCom Vietnam Vietnam SE14.384392 Mindshare Vietnam SE14.384729 Moblaze Vietnam SE14.385051 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE14.385554 T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam SE14.383855 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE15.386607 Blink Myanmar SE15.383288 ERA Myanmar SE15.383250 Mango Tango Asia Cambodia SE15.385104 Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year &friends Indonesia SE16.383939 ADA Indonesia SE16.386130 GOODSTUPH Indonesia SE16.385380 Pantarei Indonesia SE16.386525 Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE16.383950 Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE17.385168 Ampersand Advisory Malaysia SE17.386380 Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE17.386075 Philippines Independent Agency of the Year ADA Philippines SE18.386187 NuWorks Interactive Labs Philippines SE18.384843 Propel Manila Philippines SE18.384691 Seven A.D. Philippines SE18.385534 The Huddle Room Philippines SE18.384379 Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Aiken Digital Singapore SE19.383125 Click2View Singapore SE19.386226 GOODSTUPH Singapore SE19.385365 GOVT Singapore Singapore SE19.385898 The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE19.384648 Thailand Independent Agency of the Year ADA Thailand SE20.385165 ANGA Bangkok Digital Agency Thailand SE20.382609 dotMATTERS Thailand SE20.386058 GGWP Bangkok Thailand SE20.384010 GOODSTUPH Thailand SE20.385378 Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Climax Vietnam SE21.384727 HAPPINESS SAIGON Vietnam SE21.384855 Moblaze Vietnam SE21.385053 PMAX Vietnam SE21.384182 RED2 Digital Vietnam SE21.385466 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE22.386609 Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia SE22.383730 Indonesia Media Agency of the Year ADA Indonesia SE23.386139 dentsu X Indonesia Indonesia SE23.384653 M&C Saatchi Performance Indonesia SE23.385230 Mindshare Indonesia Indonesia SE23.384499 Wavemaker Indonesia SE23.386125 Malaysia Media Agency of the Year dentsu X (Malaysia) Malaysia SE24.384553 Mindshare Malaysia Malaysia SE24.384199 OMD (M) Malaysia SE24.385926 PHD Media (M) Malaysia SE24.385877 Universal McCann Malaysia SE24.384415 Philippines Media Agency of the Year Initiative Philippines SE25.385364 Mindshare Philippines Philippines SE25.384307 Touch XDA Philippines SE25.385614 UM Philippines Philippines SE25.385386 Wavemaker Philippines Philippines SE25.385057 Zenith Philippines SE25.384110 Singapore Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Singapore SE26.383819 Initiative Singapore SE26.385569 MediaCom Singapore SE26.385032 Mindshare Singapore Singapore SE26.384283 OMD Singapore Singapore SE26.384825 Starcom Singapore SE26.384072 Thailand Media Agency of the Year dentsu X (Thailand) Thailand SE27.386517 Initiative Thailand SE27.385019 MEDIACOM Thailand SE27.384620 Mindshare Thailand SE27.384625 Wavemaker Thailand SE27.384619 Zenith Thailand SE27.383293 Vietnam Media Agency of the Year MediaCom Vietnam Vietnam SE28.384391 Mindshare Vietnam SE28.384728 OMD Vietnam Vietnam SE28.384899 Wavemaker Vietnam Vietnam SE28.385991 Zenith Vietnam SE28.383981 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year To be announced Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Edelman Indonesia SE30.385782 Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia SE30.384133 Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE30.385379 Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Edelman Malaysia SE31.385900 Ogilvy Malaysia Malaysia SE31.385584 Philippines PR Agency of the Year MullenLowe MARC Philippines SE32.383133 Ogilvy PR & Influence Philippines Philippines SE32.383980 PAGEONE Philippines SE32.384991 PRIXM Philippines SE32.384185 Ripple8 Philippines SE32.385832 The EON Group Philippines SE32.385439 Singapore PR Agency of the Year DeVries Global Singapore SE33.386063 Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore Singapore SE33.386301 Redhill Singapore SE33.385742 Tate Anzur Singapore SE33.385951 WE Singapore Singapore SE33.385515 Thailand PR Agency of the Year To be announced Vietnam PR Agency of the Year EDELMAN Vietnam SE35.383465 MSL Vietnam SE35.386577 T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam SE35.383856 Tequila\ by TBWA Vietnam SE35.386480

Category Agency Brand Market ID Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year dentsu Singapore NCS Singapore SE36.384829 Leo Burnett Mondelez International Indonesia SE36.385801 M&C Saatchi Performance Grab Singapore SE36.385233 Ogilvy Indonesia,Wunderman Thompson Indonesia MILO Indonesia SE36.385367 Ogilvy Singapore, Ogilvy Malaysia Mondelēz International Singapore SE36.385256

Category Agency Market ID Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Aiken Digital Singapore SE37.383105 MRM Singapore SE37.385525 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE37.383825 The Huddle Room Philippines SE37.384382 Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE38.385173 CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE38.385759 PMAX Vietnam SE38.384186 Southeast Asia Best Culture dentsu Singapore Singapore SE39.384824 Havas Ortega Group Philippines Philippines SE39.384742 IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE39.384146 M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE39.384929 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE39.385596 Propel Manila Philippines SE39.384962 Southeast Asia Best Place to Work Initiative Thailand SE40.385021 Propel Manila Philippines SE40.384961 Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines SE40.383951 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE40.383916 TBWA\ Singapore Singapore SE40.384833 Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year &friends Indonesia SE41.385350 Bud Communications Singapore SE41.383272 Hyper Buzzle Philippines SE41.384389 SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE41.383972 Zorba Group Singapore SE41.384812 Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Anak Singapore SE42.384647 DxD KL Malaysia SE42.383545 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE42.383914 Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE43.385175 INVNT SINGAPORE Singapore SE43.386035 Jack Morton Worldwide Singapore SE43.385312 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE43.383915 SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE43.383973 Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE44.385184 Edelman Data & Intelligence Singapore SE44.384005 Merkle Indonesia Indonesia SE44.384108 The Huddle Room Philippines SE44.384386 UM APAC Singapore SE44.385270 Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year ADA Malaysia SE45.385179 GrowthOps Asia Malaysia SE45.385219 Initiative Malaysia Malaysia SE45.384492 RICE Communications Singapore SE45.384157 UM APAC Singapore SE45.385265 Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year INCA Singapore SE46.384360 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE46.385866 Mediabrands Content Studio Malaysia SE46.386009 Propel Manila Philippines SE46.384956 TBWA\Singapore Singapore SE46.384834 Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE47.385181 GrowthOps Asia Malaysia SE47.385805 Knock Consulting Thailand SE47.384078 The Huddle Room Philippines SE47.384385 Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE48.385180 dentsu Indonesia Indonesia SE48.384654 Ogilvy Singapore SE48.383821 PMAX Vietnam SE48.384183 RED2 Digital Vietnam SE48.385454 Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year IdeaFactory Advertising Cambodia SE49.384236 INVNT SINGAPORE Singapore SE49.386304 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year dentsu Indonesia Indonesia SE50.384652 INCA Singapore SE50.384362 MEDIABRANDS CONTENT STUDIO Thailand Thailand SE50.385514 T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam SE50.384114 The Huddle Room Philippines SE50.385797 Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE51.385528 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE51.383823 Propel Manila Philippines SE51.384958 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE51.384835 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE51.384794 Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year 2CV Singapore SE52.385962 BRAND-Y Philippines SE52.384191 Edelman Data & Intelligence Singapore SE52.384004 Milieu Insight Singapore SE52.386504 Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE53.385176 iProspect Indonesia SE53.384670 M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE53.385232 RED2 Digital Vietnam SE53.385459 Reprise Digital Singapore SE53.384914 Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Elesi Studios Philippines SE54.384751 FART: Visibles & Final Art Production Philippines SE54.384189 Prodigious Singapore SE54.384025 Sweetshop Asia Thailand SE54.385520 Tag Singapore SE54.384136 Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year iProspect Indonesia SE55.384671 Publicis Media - Precision Singapore SE55.384120 Xaxis Singapore SE55.384349 Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year BRILLIANT & MILLION Thailand SE56.383273 GOODSTUPH Singapore SE56.385387 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE56.385870 Ogilvy Singapore SE56.386394 Propel Manila Philippines SE56.384959 Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE57.385185 Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year GOODSTUPH Singapore SE57.385389 M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE57.385231 Prodigious Singapore SE57.384026 Zorba Group Singapore SE57.384816 Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year dentsu Singapore Singapore SE58.384924 IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE58.384161 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE58.385602 Propel Manila Philippines SE58.384960 TBWA\Singapore Singapore SE58.384836

PEOPLE CATEGORIES Category Agency Nominee/Team Market ID Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Propel Manila AJ Marquez Philippines SE59.384747 Wavemaker Singapore Belinda Goh Singapore SE59.383809 Spark Foundry Philippines Grace Banguis-Certeza Philippines SE59.384134 Primal Malaysia Liew Shu Wen Malaysia SE59.384175 Dentsu X Siang Yew Neo Singapore SE59.385183 Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year M&C Saatchi Indonesia Anish Daryani Indonesia SE60.385874 Publicis Groupe Ian Loon Singapore SE60.384094 Propel Manila JC Valenzuela Philippines SE60.384739 Publicis Groupe Neil Hudspeth Malaysia SE60.384029 FCB SHOUT Shaun Tay Malaysia SE60.384318 Wavemaker Singapore Zachary Lim Singapore SE60.383810 Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Digitas Grace Loh Malaysia SE61.386119 IDEASXMACHINA Jade "Jedd" Ilagan Philippines SE61.384216 Publicis Media Kanokrat Bovorn Thailand SE61.383295 dentsu X Nadya Vellesya Indonesia SE61.386370 Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year Ogilvy Malaysia Jaz Lee Malaysia SE63.385623 Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Nicolas Courant Singapore SE63.384073 Propel Manila Raymund Sison Philippines SE63.384744 Leo Burnett Sharim Gubbels Singapore SE63.385463 VaynerMedia APAC VJ Anand Singapore SE63.383770 Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year M&C Saatchi Indonesia Accelerators of Commerce - Dyah Ariani, Elki Hendria, Dami Sidharta, Anish Daryani Indonesia SE64.385876 Publicis Media APAC Asia Growth Team Singapore SE64.386431 FCB SHOUT FCB SHOUT Leadership Team Malaysia SE64.384369 Mindshare Group Mindshare Group, New Business Team Malaysia SE64.386477 Southeast Asia New Business Development Person of the Year Zenith Piyee Wong Malaysia SE64.384030 Southeast Asia Producer of the Year dentsu X Denny Tjeris Indonesia SE65.386383 Elesi Studios Earl Guico Philippines SE65.384749 Prodigious Rom Castillo Singapore SE65.386443 Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Ogilvy Singapore Frederick Tong Singapore SE66.383847 UM APAC Grace Espinoza Singapore SE66.385282 IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo Jade "Jedd" Ilagan Philippines SE66.384215 Dentsu Creative Vietnam Lo Hong Linh Vietnam SE66.384708 Publicis Groupe Oliver Spalding Singapore SE66.386545 Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year IDEASXMACHINA Ara Patricia "Rrrr" Barria Philippines SE67.384224 Leo Burnett Manila Ciara Baello Philippines SE67.384576 Ogilvy Malaysia Jaz Lee Malaysia SE67.385628 Leo Burnett Thailand Nuttapol Yamkaweetrakul Thailand SE67.383297 PG ONE at Publicis Groupe Sophie Ow Si En Singapore SE67.385719 BRILLIANT & MILLION Vibhu Harnvarakiat Thailand SE67.383284 Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year dentsu X (Thailand) Arin Phummarin Thailand SE68.386538 WE Singapore Ayden Ong Singapore SE68.385552 Ogilvy Indonesia Fernando Sarael Indonesia SE68.384116 IDEASXMACHINA Jade "Jedd" Ilagan Philippines SE68.384227 Leo Burnett Michelle Whitesides Singapore SE68.386305

Category Brand Market ID Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year To be announced Southeast Asia Brand of the Year McDonald's Singapore SE70.384139 MILO Indonesia SE70.385372

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.