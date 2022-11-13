Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency ID India Creative Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA SA01.385721 Leo Burnett India SA01.384439 Ogilvy SA01.384791 TBWA India SA01.384101 Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Golden Circle SA02.383837 IAL Saatchi & Saatchi SA02.384208 Ogilvy Pakistan SA02.385149 Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Magic Mango SA03.386079 MullenLowe Sri Lanka SA03.384908 Phoenix Ogilvy SA03.383532 SHIFT INTEGRATED SA03.385606 India Digital Agency of the Year Famous Innovations SA04.386583 Kinnect SA04.384205 Mindshare India SA04.385717 Ogilvy SA04.384793 Wavemaker SA04.386402 Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Digitz-Digitas SA05.384210 Golden Circle SA05.383838 Mindshare Pakistan SA05.386285 Ogilvy Pakistan SA05.385153 Synite Digital SA05.386299 Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year ISOBAR Sri Lanka SA06.383159 Mindshare Bangladesh SA06.385635 Mindshare Sri Lanka SA06.385685 Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka SA06.385743 Wavemaker SA06.385139 India Media Agency of the Year Carat SA07.385373 Initiative India SA07.385044 Lodestar UM SA07.385045 Mediacom, GroupM SA07.386475 Mindshare India SA07.385144 Wavemaker SA07.386430 Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Brainchild Communications Pakistan SA08.386564 Mindshare Pakistan SA08.386273 mSIX&Partners SA08.385621 OMD SA08.384933 Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka SA09.386366 Mindshare Bangladesh SA09.385476 Mindshare Sri Lanka SA09.385660 Phoenix O&M SA09.384722 Third Shift Media - Sri Lanka SA09.385140 Wavemaker SA09.385958 India PR Agency of the Year Avian WE SA10.383910 MSL INDIA SA10.385128 Value 360 Communications SA10.385493 Pakistan PR Agency of the Year No Shortlist Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year No Shortlist

Category Agency Brand ID South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year BBDO INDIA P&G SA13.385723 Leo Burnett India P&G Whisper SA13.384464 Leo Burnett India Spotify India SA13.384465 Mindshare India Meesho SA13.385702 Mindshare India The Walt Disney Company SA13.386169 South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced

Category Agency Market ID South Asia Best Culture Famous Innovations India SA16.386585 GroupM India SA16.385819 Interactive Avenues India SA16.385200 Mindshare India SA16.385776 White Rivers Media India SA16.385745 South Asia Best Place to Work Essence India SA17.384947 GroupM India SA17.385796 Interactive Avenues India SA17.385198 Synergy Denstu India SA17.386308 White Rivers Media India SA17.385666 South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Boutique Agency Network Sri Lanka SA18.385309 Centrick Marketing Solutions India SA18.383178 Golden Circle Pakistan SA18.383839 South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year CONRAN DESIGN GROUP MUMBAI India SA19.386064 Famous Innovations India SA19.386588 Landor & Fitch India SA19.384732 South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Activemedia Pakistan SA20.383196 Dialogue Factory India SA20.385047 South Asia Consultancy of the Year CX Practice at Merkle India SA21.386321 Edelman India India SA21.383733 ITW Catalyst India SA21.386147 Mindshare India SA21.385555 Quantum Consumer Solutions, India India SA21.384887 South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year dentsu X India SA24.386131 HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA India SA24.386387 Mindshare India SA24.385207 South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Interactive Avenues India SA25.385218 Mindshare India India SA25.385756 South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Activemedia Pakistan SA26.383197 SHOBIZ HAVAS India SA26.385697 South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA27.386584 Golden Circle Pakistan SA27.383840 Outreach Nepal Nepal SA27.384750 SoCheers India SA27.385779 White Rivers Media India SA27.385811 South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Kinnect India SA28.384204 White Rivers Media India SA28.385808 South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA India SA29.385728 HAVAS GROUP INDIA India SA29.385775 ITW Universe India SA29.386360 Kinnect India SA29.384014 Mindshare India India SA29.385145 South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year No Shortlist South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Interactive Avenues India SA31.385217 Mindshare India India SA31.385755 South Asia Production Company of the Year To be announced South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Mindshare India India SA33.385757 Xaxis India SA33.384348 South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Core Media Pakistan Pakistan SA35.383264 Fractal Ink Design Studio India SA35.384017 HAVAS LIFE SORENTO India SA35.386395 Kinetic India & Pakistan Pakistan SA35.385151 White Rivers Media India SA35.385809 South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year GroupM India SA36.385795 HAVAS GROUP INDIA India SA36.385738

PEOPLE CATEGORIES Category Agency/Company Nominee/Team ID South Asia Account Person of the Year No Shortlist South Asia Agency Head of the Year Carat Anita Kotwani SA38.385385 Famous Innovations Raj Kamble SA38.386586 HAVAS GROUP INDIA RANA BARUA SA38.386412 FCB Group India Rohit Ohri SA38.384388 BBDO INDIA Suraja Kishore SA38.385718 South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Mindshare Baljeet Singh SA39.385484 Mindshare India Geetika Chadha SA39.385290 Mindshare Jugal Kathuria SA39.385170 Wavemaker Sejal Lodaya SA39.386290 Mindshare India Shubham Nag SA39.385154 South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year To be announced South Asia Creative Person of the Year BBDO INDIA Hemant Shringy SA41.385715 Leo Burnett India Rajdeepak das SA41.384462 South Asia New Business Development Team of the Year BBDO INDIA BBDO Delhi SA42.385956 Carat Carat New Business Strategy SA42.385392 HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA NEW BUSINESS TEAM SA42.386207 mSIX&Partners mSIX&Partners SA42.385625 Mindshare India New Business Development Team SA42.385672 South Asia Producer of the Year No Shortlist South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Wavemaker Adhir Anand SA44.386310 Wavemaker India Indranil Banerjee SA44.385686 HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA SANCHITA ROY SA44.386379 Wavemaker India Santhosh Dodda SA44.385159 Wavemaker Vinita Shrivastav SA44.386292 South Asia Young Achiever of the Year GroupM Clement Lewis SA45.385793 GroupM Harita Desai SA45.386053 BBDO INDIA Harshil Shah SA45.385731 Mindshare Tanya Agarwal SA45.385658 South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Famous Innovations Mithila Saraf SA46.386587 Mindshare Puja S Chauhan SA46.385746 Mindshare Sanaa Jummal SA46.385158 South Asia Marketer of the Year To be announced

Category Brand Market ID South Asia Brand of the Year Boost India SA48.385769 Disney+ Hotstar India SA48.385740 P&G India SA48.385720

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

