Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Nov 14, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

See the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency  ID
India Creative Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA SA01.385721
Leo Burnett India SA01.384439
Ogilvy SA01.384791
TBWA India SA01.384101
Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Golden Circle SA02.383837
IAL Saatchi & Saatchi SA02.384208
Ogilvy Pakistan SA02.385149
Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Magic Mango SA03.386079
MullenLowe Sri Lanka SA03.384908
Phoenix Ogilvy SA03.383532
SHIFT INTEGRATED  SA03.385606
India Digital Agency of the Year Famous Innovations SA04.386583
Kinnect SA04.384205
Mindshare India SA04.385717
Ogilvy SA04.384793
Wavemaker SA04.386402
Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Digitz-Digitas SA05.384210
Golden Circle SA05.383838
Mindshare Pakistan SA05.386285
Ogilvy Pakistan SA05.385153
Synite Digital SA05.386299
Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year ISOBAR Sri Lanka SA06.383159
Mindshare Bangladesh SA06.385635
Mindshare Sri Lanka SA06.385685
Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka SA06.385743
Wavemaker SA06.385139
India Media Agency of the Year Carat SA07.385373
Initiative India SA07.385044
Lodestar UM SA07.385045
Mediacom, GroupM SA07.386475
Mindshare India SA07.385144
Wavemaker SA07.386430
Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Brainchild Communications Pakistan SA08.386564
Mindshare Pakistan SA08.386273
mSIX&Partners SA08.385621
OMD SA08.384933
Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka SA09.386366
Mindshare Bangladesh SA09.385476
Mindshare Sri Lanka SA09.385660
Phoenix O&M SA09.384722
Third Shift Media - Sri Lanka SA09.385140
Wavemaker SA09.385958
India PR Agency of the Year Avian WE SA10.383910
MSL INDIA SA10.385128
Value 360 Communications SA10.385493
Pakistan PR Agency of the Year  No Shortlist
Rest of South Asia PR  Agency of the Year  No Shortlist
Category Agency Brand ID
South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year BBDO INDIA P&G SA13.385723
Leo Burnett India P&G Whisper SA13.384464
Leo Burnett India Spotify India SA13.384465
Mindshare India Meesho SA13.385702
Mindshare India The Walt Disney Company SA13.386169
South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Category Agency Market ID
South Asia Best Culture Famous Innovations India SA16.386585
GroupM India SA16.385819
Interactive Avenues India SA16.385200
Mindshare India SA16.385776
White Rivers Media India SA16.385745
South Asia Best Place to Work Essence India SA17.384947
GroupM India SA17.385796
Interactive Avenues  India SA17.385198
Synergy Denstu India SA17.386308
White Rivers Media India SA17.385666
South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Boutique Agency Network Sri Lanka SA18.385309
Centrick Marketing Solutions India SA18.383178
Golden Circle Pakistan SA18.383839
South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year CONRAN DESIGN GROUP MUMBAI India SA19.386064
Famous Innovations India SA19.386588
Landor & Fitch India SA19.384732
South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Activemedia Pakistan SA20.383196
Dialogue Factory India SA20.385047
South Asia Consultancy of the Year CX Practice at Merkle India SA21.386321
Edelman India India SA21.383733
ITW Catalyst India SA21.386147
Mindshare India SA21.385555
Quantum Consumer Solutions, India India SA21.384887
South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year dentsu X India SA24.386131
HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA India SA24.386387
Mindshare India SA24.385207
South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Interactive Avenues  India SA25.385218
Mindshare India India SA25.385756
South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Activemedia Pakistan SA26.383197
SHOBIZ HAVAS India SA26.385697
South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA27.386584
Golden Circle Pakistan SA27.383840
Outreach Nepal Nepal SA27.384750
SoCheers India SA27.385779
White Rivers Media India SA27.385811
South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Kinnect India SA28.384204
White Rivers Media India SA28.385808
South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA India SA29.385728
HAVAS GROUP INDIA India SA29.385775
ITW Universe India SA29.386360
Kinnect India SA29.384014
Mindshare India India SA29.385145
South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Interactive Avenues India SA31.385217
Mindshare India India SA31.385755
South Asia Production Company of the Year To be announced
South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Mindshare India India SA33.385757
Xaxis India SA33.384348
South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Core Media Pakistan Pakistan SA35.383264
Fractal Ink Design Studio India SA35.384017
HAVAS LIFE SORENTO India SA35.386395
Kinetic India & Pakistan Pakistan SA35.385151
White Rivers Media India SA35.385809
South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year GroupM India SA36.385795
HAVAS GROUP INDIA India SA36.385738
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Nominee/Team ID
South Asia Account Person of the Year  No Shortlist
South Asia Agency Head of the Year Carat Anita Kotwani SA38.385385
Famous Innovations Raj Kamble SA38.386586
HAVAS GROUP INDIA RANA BARUA SA38.386412
FCB Group India Rohit Ohri SA38.384388
BBDO INDIA Suraja Kishore SA38.385718
South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Mindshare Baljeet Singh SA39.385484
Mindshare India Geetika Chadha SA39.385290
Mindshare Jugal Kathuria SA39.385170
Wavemaker Sejal Lodaya SA39.386290
Mindshare India Shubham Nag SA39.385154
South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year To be announced
South Asia Creative Person of the Year BBDO INDIA Hemant Shringy SA41.385715
Leo Burnett India Rajdeepak das SA41.384462
South Asia New Business Development Team of the Year BBDO INDIA BBDO Delhi SA42.385956
Carat Carat New Business Strategy SA42.385392
HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA NEW BUSINESS TEAM SA42.386207
mSIX&Partners mSIX&Partners SA42.385625
Mindshare India New Business Development Team SA42.385672
South Asia Producer of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Wavemaker Adhir Anand SA44.386310
Wavemaker India Indranil Banerjee SA44.385686
HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA SANCHITA ROY SA44.386379
Wavemaker India Santhosh Dodda SA44.385159
Wavemaker  Vinita Shrivastav SA44.386292
South Asia Young Achiever of the Year GroupM Clement Lewis SA45.385793
GroupM Harita Desai SA45.386053
BBDO INDIA Harshil Shah SA45.385731
Mindshare Tanya Agarwal SA45.385658
South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Famous Innovations Mithila Saraf SA46.386587
Mindshare Puja S Chauhan SA46.385746
Mindshare Sanaa Jummal SA46.385158
South Asia Marketer of the Year To be announced
Category Brand Market ID
South Asia Brand of the Year Boost India SA48.385769
Disney+ Hotstar India SA48.385740
P&G India SA48.385720

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Australia / New ...

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Japan / Korea
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Japan / Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Advertising
Nov 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.