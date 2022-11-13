Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

|
AGENCY CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Agency
|
ID
|
India Creative Agency of the Year
|
BBDO INDIA
|
SA01.385721
|
Leo Burnett India
|
SA01.384439
|
Ogilvy
|
SA01.384791
|
TBWA India
|
SA01.384101
|
Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|
Golden Circle
|
SA02.383837
|
IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|
SA02.384208
|
Ogilvy Pakistan
|
SA02.385149
|
Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|
Magic Mango
|
SA03.386079
|
MullenLowe Sri Lanka
|
SA03.384908
|
Phoenix Ogilvy
|
SA03.383532
|
SHIFT INTEGRATED
|
SA03.385606
|
India Digital Agency of the Year
|
Famous Innovations
|
SA04.386583
|
Kinnect
|
SA04.384205
|
Mindshare India
|
SA04.385717
|
Ogilvy
|
SA04.384793
|
Wavemaker
|
SA04.386402
|
Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|
Digitz-Digitas
|
SA05.384210
|
Golden Circle
|
SA05.383838
|
Mindshare Pakistan
|
SA05.386285
|
Ogilvy Pakistan
|
SA05.385153
|
Synite Digital
|
SA05.386299
|
Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|
ISOBAR Sri Lanka
|
SA06.383159
|
Mindshare Bangladesh
|
SA06.385635
|
Mindshare Sri Lanka
|
SA06.385685
|
Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka
|
SA06.385743
|
Wavemaker
|
SA06.385139
|
India Media Agency of the Year
|
Carat
|
SA07.385373
|
Initiative India
|
SA07.385044
|
Lodestar UM
|
SA07.385045
|
Mediacom, GroupM
|
SA07.386475
|
Mindshare India
|
SA07.385144
|
Wavemaker
|
SA07.386430
|
Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|
Brainchild Communications Pakistan
|
SA08.386564
|
Mindshare Pakistan
|
SA08.386273
|
mSIX&Partners
|
SA08.385621
|
OMD
|
SA08.384933
|
Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|
Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka
|
SA09.386366
|
Mindshare Bangladesh
|
SA09.385476
|
Mindshare Sri Lanka
|
SA09.385660
|
Phoenix O&M
|
SA09.384722
|
Third Shift Media - Sri Lanka
|
SA09.385140
|
Wavemaker
|
SA09.385958
|
India PR Agency of the Year
|
Avian WE
|
SA10.383910
|
MSL INDIA
|
SA10.385128
|
Value 360 Communications
|
SA10.385493
|
Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
|
No Shortlist
|
Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|
No Shortlist
|
Category
|
Agency
|
Brand
|
ID
|
South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|
BBDO INDIA
|
P&G
|
SA13.385723
|
Leo Burnett India
|
P&G Whisper
|
SA13.384464
|
Leo Burnett India
|
Spotify India
|
SA13.384465
|
Mindshare India
|
Meesho
|
SA13.385702
|
Mindshare India
|
The Walt Disney Company
|
SA13.386169
|
South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|
To be announced
|
South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|
To be announced
|
Category
|
Agency
|
Market
|
ID
|
South Asia Best Culture
|
Famous Innovations
|
India
|
SA16.386585
|
GroupM
|
India
|
SA16.385819
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
SA16.385200
|
Mindshare
|
India
|
SA16.385776
|
White Rivers Media
|
India
|
SA16.385745
|
South Asia Best Place to Work
|
Essence
|
India
|
SA17.384947
|
GroupM
|
India
|
SA17.385796
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
SA17.385198
|
Synergy Denstu
|
India
|
SA17.386308
|
White Rivers Media
|
India
|
SA17.385666
|
South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|
Boutique Agency Network
|
Sri Lanka
|
SA18.385309
|
Centrick Marketing Solutions
|
India
|
SA18.383178
|
Golden Circle
|
Pakistan
|
SA18.383839
|
South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|
CONRAN DESIGN GROUP MUMBAI
|
India
|
SA19.386064
|
Famous Innovations
|
India
|
SA19.386588
|
Landor & Fitch
|
India
|
SA19.384732
|
South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|
Activemedia
|
Pakistan
|
SA20.383196
|
Dialogue Factory
|
India
|
SA20.385047
|
South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|
CX Practice at Merkle
|
India
|
SA21.386321
|
Edelman India
|
India
|
SA21.383733
|
ITW Catalyst
|
India
|
SA21.386147
|
Mindshare
|
India
|
SA21.385555
|
Quantum Consumer Solutions, India
|
India
|
SA21.384887
|
South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|
To be announced
|
South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|
No shortlist
|
South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|
dentsu X
|
India
|
SA24.386131
|
HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA
|
India
|
SA24.386387
|
Mindshare
|
India
|
SA24.385207
|
South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
SA25.385218
|
Mindshare India
|
India
|
SA25.385756
|
South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Activemedia
|
Pakistan
|
SA26.383197
|
SHOBIZ HAVAS
|
India
|
SA26.385697
|
South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|
Famous Innovations
|
India
|
SA27.386584
|
Golden Circle
|
Pakistan
|
SA27.383840
|
Outreach Nepal
|
Nepal
|
SA27.384750
|
SoCheers
|
India
|
SA27.385779
|
White Rivers Media
|
India
|
SA27.385811
|
South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|
Kinnect
|
India
|
SA28.384204
|
White Rivers Media
|
India
|
SA28.385808
|
South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|
BBDO INDIA
|
India
|
SA29.385728
|
HAVAS GROUP INDIA
|
India
|
SA29.385775
|
ITW Universe
|
India
|
SA29.386360
|
Kinnect
|
India
|
SA29.384014
|
Mindshare India
|
India
|
SA29.385145
|
South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|
No Shortlist
|
South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
SA31.385217
|
Mindshare India
|
India
|
SA31.385755
|
South Asia Production Company of the Year
|
To be announced
|
South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|
Mindshare India
|
India
|
SA33.385757
|
Xaxis
|
India
|
SA33.384348
|
South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|
To be announced
|
South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|
Core Media Pakistan
|
Pakistan
|
SA35.383264
|
Fractal Ink Design Studio
|
India
|
SA35.384017
|
HAVAS LIFE SORENTO
|
India
|
SA35.386395
|
Kinetic India & Pakistan
|
Pakistan
|
SA35.385151
|
White Rivers Media
|
India
|
SA35.385809
|
South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|
GroupM
|
India
|
SA36.385795
|
HAVAS GROUP INDIA
|
India
|
SA36.385738
|
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Agency/Company
|
Nominee/Team
|
ID
|
South Asia Account Person of the Year
|
No Shortlist
|
South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|
Carat
|
Anita Kotwani
|
SA38.385385
|
Famous Innovations
|
Raj Kamble
|
SA38.386586
|
HAVAS GROUP INDIA
|
RANA BARUA
|
SA38.386412
|
FCB Group India
|
Rohit Ohri
|
SA38.384388
|
BBDO INDIA
|
Suraja Kishore
|
SA38.385718
|
South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|
Mindshare
|
Baljeet Singh
|
SA39.385484
|
Mindshare India
|
Geetika Chadha
|
SA39.385290
|
Mindshare
|
Jugal Kathuria
|
SA39.385170
|
Wavemaker
|
Sejal Lodaya
|
SA39.386290
|
Mindshare India
|
Shubham Nag
|
SA39.385154
|
South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|
To be announced
|
South Asia Creative Person of the Year
|
BBDO INDIA
|
Hemant Shringy
|
SA41.385715
|
Leo Burnett India
|
Rajdeepak das
|
SA41.384462
|
South Asia New Business Development Team of the Year
|
BBDO INDIA
|
BBDO Delhi
|
SA42.385956
|
Carat
|
Carat New Business Strategy
|
SA42.385392
|
HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA
|
HAVAS WORLDWIDE INDIA NEW BUSINESS TEAM
|
SA42.386207
|
mSIX&Partners
|
mSIX&Partners
|
SA42.385625
|
Mindshare India
|
New Business Development Team
|
SA42.385672
|
South Asia Producer of the Year
|
No Shortlist
|
South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|
Wavemaker
|
Adhir Anand
|
SA44.386310
|
Wavemaker India
|
Indranil Banerjee
|
SA44.385686
|
HAVAS MEDIA GROUP INDIA
|
SANCHITA ROY
|
SA44.386379
|
Wavemaker India
|
Santhosh Dodda
|
SA44.385159
|
Wavemaker
|
Vinita Shrivastav
|
SA44.386292
|
South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|
GroupM
|
Clement Lewis
|
SA45.385793
|
GroupM
|
Harita Desai
|
SA45.386053
|
BBDO INDIA
|
Harshil Shah
|
SA45.385731
|
Mindshare
|
Tanya Agarwal
|
SA45.385658
|
South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|
Famous Innovations
|
Mithila Saraf
|
SA46.386587
|
Mindshare
|
Puja S Chauhan
|
SA46.385746
|
Mindshare
|
Sanaa Jummal
|
SA46.385158
|
South Asia Marketer of the Year
|
To be announced
|
Category
|
Brand
|
Market
|
ID
|
South Asia Brand of the Year
|
Boost
|
India
|
SA48.385769
|
Disney+ Hotstar
|
India
|
SA48.385740
|
P&G
|
India
|
SA48.385720
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.
See more Agency of the Year coverage here.