23 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2021

See which entries made the shortlists for the 2021 Agency of Year Awards in the Australia / New Zealand, Greater China, Japan / Korea, South Asia, Southeast Asia and APAC regions.

Agency of the Year 2021

Welcome to the 28th edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards. Since the early 1990s, the Agency of the Year Awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

The competition recognises excellence in local markets through five seperate regional competitions, plus the APAC and Network of the Year awards. 

Here's the latest information (as of November 11):

Shortlists released: The shortlists for the five regions and the Asia-Pacific awards have been released (see below).

Live event in Hong Kong announced: Campaign Asia-Pacific is delighted to announce an Agency of the Year 2021 Awards Presentation Luncheon, taking place from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, December 8 at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. This event will include the announcement of the winners of the Greater China and Network-level awards. More information.

Schedule of winner announcements released:

  • December 6: Japan / Korea and South Asia
  • December 7: Australia / New Zealand and Southeast Asia
  • December 8: Greater China, Asia-Pacific and Network

Shortlist 
Winner announcement: December 7

 
Shortlist
Winner announcement: December 8
Presentation luncheon details
 
Shortlist
Winner announcement: December 6

 
Winner announcement: December 6
 
Shortlist
Winner announcement: December 7

 
Shortlist
Winner announcement: December 8
 
 

Past Agency of the Year Awards
20202019201820172016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008

 

