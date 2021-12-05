Accenture Interactive and Cheil stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards

In the 2021 Agency of the Year Awards for Japan and Korea, just revealed, Grey Tokyo has won the gold for Japan Creative Agency of the Year, but overall Cheil and Accenture Interactive have the most to celebrate.

Both agencies have won a total of four gold awards.

Cheil retains all four golds that it won last year: Korea Creative Agency of the Year, Korea Digital Agency of the Year, Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year and Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year.

Accenture Interactive wins gold in two categories for the third straight year: Japan Digital Agency of the Year and Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year. It also adds golds in the new Japan/Korea Ecommerce Agency of the Year category and the Japan/Korea Agency/Marketer Partnership of the Year category, based on work with Shiseido.

Accenture Interactive also has two winners in the people-related categories (see below).

On the media side, UM has stretched its dominance to three years with golds for Media Agency of the Year in both Japan and Korea.

Last year's most dominant network overall, TBWA, wins a single gold (TBWA Hakuhodo for Japan/Korea Best Culture) but takes silvers in a number of categories and has three winners in the people categories (see below).

In PR Agency of the Year categories, the jury gave no gold award for Japan. In Korea, PR One takes the gold.

Other gold winners:

UltraSuperNew for Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year

Beacon Communications for Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year

McCann Health for Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year—extending a streak that reaches back to 2018.

In the brand categories, Procter & Gamble's SK-II is the Japan/Korea Brand of the Year.

People awards

In the individual and team categories, Accenture Interactive has four winners (three for Accenture Interactive and one for subsidiary Fjord), while TBWA Hakuhodo celebrates three and Wunderman Thompson takes two awards.

The Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year is Akihiko Imai of TBWA Hakuhodo, the Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year is Wunderman Thompson's Ko Ishizaka and the Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year is TBWA Hakuhodo's Yuhei Ito.

L-R: Akihiko Imai, Ko Ishizaka, Yuhei Ito

Accenture Interactive's wins are for Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year (Takeshi Mano), Japan/Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year (Marketing Advisory Team), Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year (Ryo Kazuno) and Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year (Taehan Yoo of Fjord Tokyo).

TBWA Hakuhodo's additional winner is Ayumi Dejima for Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year. Wunderman Thompson's Hidenori Tsumoto wins Japan/Korea Producer of the Year.