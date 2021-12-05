Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Accenture Interactive and Cheil stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards

Grey Tokyo wins the gold for Japan Creative Agency of the Year, but Accenture and Cheil each net four golds overall. UM extends its winning streak in both markets to three years.

Top right: Accenture Interactive; bottom, L-R: Cheil, Grey Tokyo
Top right: Accenture Interactive; bottom, L-R: Cheil, Grey Tokyo

In the 2021 Agency of the Year Awards for Japan and Korea, just revealed, Grey Tokyo has won the gold for Japan Creative Agency of the Year, but overall Cheil and Accenture Interactive have the most to celebrate.

Both agencies have won a total of four gold awards.

  • Cheil retains all four golds that it won last year: Korea Creative Agency of the Year, Korea Digital Agency of the Year, Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year and Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year.
  • Accenture Interactive wins gold in two categories for the third straight year: Japan Digital Agency of the Year and Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year. It also adds golds in the new Japan/Korea Ecommerce Agency of the Year category and the Japan/Korea Agency/Marketer Partnership of the Year category, based on work with Shiseido.

Accenture Interactive also has two winners in the people-related categories (see below).

On the media side, UM has stretched its dominance to three years with golds for Media Agency of the Year in both Japan and Korea.

> See all 2021 Agency of the Year coverage <

> See the full list of 2021 Japan / Korea AOY winners <

Last year's most dominant network overall, TBWA, wins a single gold (TBWA Hakuhodo for Japan/Korea Best Culture) but takes silvers in a number of categories and has three winners in the people categories (see below).

In PR Agency of the Year categories, the jury gave no gold award for Japan. In Korea, PR One takes the gold.

Other gold winners:

  • UltraSuperNew for Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year
  • Beacon Communications for Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
  • McCann Health for Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year—extending a streak that reaches back to 2018.

In the brand categories, Procter & Gamble's SK-II is the Japan/Korea Brand of the Year.

People awards

In the individual and team categories, Accenture Interactive has four winners (three for Accenture Interactive and one for subsidiary Fjord), while TBWA Hakuhodo celebrates three and Wunderman Thompson takes two awards.

The Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year is Akihiko Imai of TBWA Hakuhodo, the Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year is Wunderman Thompson's Ko Ishizaka and the Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year is TBWA Hakuhodo's Yuhei Ito.

L-R: Akihiko Imai, Ko Ishizaka, Yuhei Ito

Accenture Interactive's wins are for Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year (Takeshi Mano), Japan/Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year (Marketing Advisory Team), Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year (Ryo Kazuno) and Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year (Taehan Yoo of Fjord Tokyo).

TBWA Hakuhodo's additional winner is Ayumi Dejima for Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year. Wunderman Thompson's Hidenori Tsumoto wins Japan/Korea Producer of the Year.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Australia / New ...

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Japan / Korea
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Japan / Korea

Just Published

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

See the complete winner list for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

WPP agencies Ogilvy and Mindshare mark their return to AOY with 22 award wins for Southeast Asia, while TBWA retains the region's Creative Agency of the Year title.

Samsung names new CEOs, merges mobile and electronics
Marketing
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Samsung names new CEOs, merges mobile and electronics

This is the most significant leadership shuffle at the consumer electronics giant since 2017.

Jackie Chan fights through a third Shopee ad
Marketing
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan fights through a third Shopee ad

After Chan's 9.9 and 11.11 campy spectacles, the 12.12 film feels all-too familiar, much like all the numbers-based shopping festivals.