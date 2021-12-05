Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Japan / Korea

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GREY Tokyo
|Japan
|JK01.373396
|Silver
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK01.373251
|Bronze
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Japan
|JK01.372211
|Korea Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK02.373803
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK02.372352
|Bronze
|DDB Group Korea
|South Korea
|JK02.373733
|Japan Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK03.372818
|Silver
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK03.372108
|Bronze
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK03.373252
|Korea Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK04.373804
|Silver
|Mindshare
|South Korea
|JK04.372601
|Bronze
|TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul
|South Korea
|JK04.372465
|Japan Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|Japan
|JK05.373454
|Silver
|MediaCom
|Japan
|JK05.372988
|Bronze
|dentsu X Japan Inc.
|Japan
|JK05.372084
|Korea Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|South Korea
|JK06.373457
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK06.372467
|Bronze
|Mediacom Korea
|South Korea
|JK06.372085
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|South Korea
|JK06.372598
|Japan PR Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Material
|Japan
|JK07.374130
|Korea PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|PR ONE
|South Korea
|JK08.372316
|Silver
|KPR&Associates
|South Korea
|JK08.372740
|Bronze
|Synergy Hill and Knowlton Korea
|South Korea
|JK08.372821
|Japan/Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Interactive / Shiseido
|Japan
|JK09.374000
|Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Japan
|JK10.372213
|Japan/Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Creatip
|South Korea
|JK11.374314
|Japan/Korea Best Culture
|Gold
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK12.373253
|Silver
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK12.373494
|Bronze
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK12.374017
|Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK15.373805
|Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK16.373191
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting
|South Korea
|JK16.372471
|Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK19.373192
|Silver
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK19.372111
|Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK20.373806
|Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UltraSuperNew K.K.
|Japan
|JK21.373760
|Silver
|Creatip
|South Korea
|JK21.374338
|Bronze
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK21.373379
|Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Beacon Communications k.k.
|Japan
|JK22.372464
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK22.372472
|Bronze
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK22.373807
|Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year
|Silver
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK25.372112
|Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Silver
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK27.372113
|Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|McCann Health Japan
|Japan
|JK29.371680
|Silver
|Omnicom Health Group Japan
|Japan
|JK29.372875
People categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Ko Ishizaka
|Japan
|JK31.372214
|Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Akihiko Imai
|Japan
|JK32.373257
|Japan/Korea Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Accenture Interactive
|Takeshi Mano
|Japan
|JK33.373493
|Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Yuhei ito
|Japan
|JK35.373258
|Japan/Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Winner
|Accenture Interactive
|Marketing Advisory Team
|Japan
|JK36.373195
|Japan/Korea Producer of the Year
|Winner
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Hidenori Tsumoto
|Japan
|JK37.372216
|Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Fjord Tokyo
|Taehan Yoo
|Japan
|JK38.373488
|Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|TBWA\ HAKUHODO
|Ayumi Dejima
|Japan
|JK39.373260
|Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year
|Commendation
|Accenture Interactive
|Ryo Kazuno
|Japan
|JK40.373016
Brand categories
|Category
|Award
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan/Korea Brand of the Year
|Winner
|Procter & Gamble : SK-II
|Japan
|JK42.372749
Note
The following categories had no shortlisted entries:
- Japan/Korea Best Place to Work
- Japan/Korea Boutique Agency of the Year
- Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year
- Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
- Japan/Korea Market Research Agency of the Year
- Japan/Korea Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
- Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year
- Japan/Korea Talent Development Program of the Year
- Japan/Korea Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
- Japan/Korea Marketer of the Year