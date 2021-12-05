Advertising Digital Media PR News
Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Japan / Korea

See the complete winner list for the Japan / Korea region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency categories

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
Japan Creative Agency of the Year Gold GREY Tokyo Japan JK01.373396
Silver TBWA\ HAKUHODO Japan JK01.373251
Bronze Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK01.372211
Korea Creative Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK02.373803
Silver TBWA KOREA South Korea JK02.372352
Bronze DDB Group Korea South Korea JK02.373733
Japan Digital Agency of the Year Gold Accenture Interactive Japan JK03.372818
Silver iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK03.372108
Bronze TBWA\ HAKUHODO Japan JK03.373252
Korea Digital Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK04.373804
Silver Mindshare South Korea JK04.372601
Bronze TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul South Korea JK04.372465
Japan Media Agency of the Year Gold UM Japan JK05.373454
Silver MediaCom Japan JK05.372988
Bronze dentsu X Japan Inc. Japan JK05.372084
Korea Media Agency of the Year Gold UM South Korea JK06.373457
Silver TBWA KOREA South Korea JK06.372467
Bronze Mediacom Korea South Korea JK06.372085
Bronze Mindshare South Korea JK06.372598
Japan PR Agency of the Year Bronze Material Japan JK07.374130
Korea PR Agency of the Year Gold PR ONE South Korea JK08.372316
Silver KPR&Associates South Korea JK08.372740
Bronze Synergy Hill and Knowlton Korea South Korea JK08.372821
Japan/Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold Accenture Interactive / Shiseido Japan JK09.374000
Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK10.372213
Japan/Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze Creatip South Korea JK11.374314
Japan/Korea Best Culture Gold TBWA\ HAKUHODO Japan JK12.373253
Silver Accenture Interactive Japan JK12.373494
Bronze relativ* Japan JK12.374017
Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK15.373805
Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year Gold Accenture Interactive Japan JK16.373191
Silver TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting South Korea JK16.372471
Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Gold Accenture Interactive Japan JK19.373192
Silver iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK19.372111
Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK20.373806
Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year Gold UltraSuperNew K.K. Japan JK21.373760
Silver Creatip South Korea JK21.374338
Bronze relativ* Japan JK21.373379
Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Beacon Communications k.k. Japan JK22.372464
Silver TBWA KOREA South Korea JK22.372472
Bronze Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK22.373807
Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year Silver iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK25.372112
Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year Silver iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK27.372113
Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year Gold McCann Health Japan Japan JK29.371680
Silver Omnicom Health Group Japan   Japan JK29.372875

People categories

Category Award Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year Winner Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Ko Ishizaka Japan JK31.372214
Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year Winner TBWA\ HAKUHODO Akihiko Imai Japan JK32.373257
Japan/Korea Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Accenture Interactive Takeshi Mano Japan JK33.373493
Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year Winner TBWA\ HAKUHODO Yuhei ito Japan JK35.373258
Japan/Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Winner Accenture Interactive Marketing Advisory Team Japan JK36.373195
Japan/Korea Producer of the Year Winner Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Hidenori Tsumoto Japan JK37.372216
Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Fjord Tokyo  Taehan Yoo Japan JK38.373488
Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year Winner TBWA\ HAKUHODO Ayumi Dejima Japan JK39.373260
Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year Commendation Accenture Interactive Ryo Kazuno Japan JK40.373016

Brand categories

Category Award Brand Market Entry ID
Japan/Korea Brand of the Year Winner Procter & Gamble : SK-II Japan JK42.372749

Note

The following categories had no shortlisted entries:

  • Japan/Korea Best Place to Work
  • Japan/Korea Boutique Agency of the Year 
  • Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Market Research Agency of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Talent Development Program of the Year
  • Japan/Korea Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year 
  • Japan/Korea Marketer of the Year

