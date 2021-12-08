PR News Advertising Digital Media
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

The two agencies win all four regional awards and bring home eight golds between them. MediaMonks bags four awards, including two golds.

Clockwise from top left: Leo Digital Network, Ogilvy China, Golin Hong Kong, MediaMonks Shanghai, TBWA Hong Kong, Stig&Xi
Ogilvy and Leo Digital Network have split between them the four regional-level awards in the just-announced Greater China Agency of the Year Awards: Ogilvy wins Greater China Creative Agency of the Year and Greater China PR Agency of the Year, while Leo Digital Network takes the Greater China Digital Agency of the Year and Greater China Media Agency of the Year titles.

Ogilvy's regional awards rest on nine awards won across the Greater China agency categories , including five golds, three silvers and one bronze. Ogilvy's golds are for:

  • Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
  • Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
  • China PR Agency of the Year
  • Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
  • Taiwan PR Agency of the Year.

Leo Digital Network's two regional wins rest on five awards in the agency categories: three golds and two silvers. Compared with last year, Leo Digital keeps the gold for China Digital Agency of the Year but loses the gold for Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year, to WPP’s Superunion. Leo Digital's golds this year are for:

  • China Creative Agency of the Year
  • China Digital Agency of the Year
  • China Media Agency of the Year.

Stablemates MediaCom and Mindshare join Ogilvy and Superunion to power WPP to the strongest showing among holding companies, with a total of 18 awards in the agency categories.

MediaCom wins two golds, for Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year and Greater China Performance Agency of the Year. Mindshare adds two silvers and one bronze.

Omnicom agencies are close behind with 17 awards in the agency categories, including three golds. TBWA is the biggest winner, with three golds and four silvers. TBWA Hong Kong keeps two golds it won last year (Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year and Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year), and TBWA Juice, along with BMW China, wins the gold for Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year

Other Omnicom entities contributing to the title include Omnicom Media Group with a silver, OMD (two silvers and a bronze), PHD (one silver and one bronze, Energy BBDO (two silvers), BBDO Greater China (one silver) and Auditoire (one bronze).

Publicis brands and agencies take 10 awards in the agency categories, with two golds, four silvers and four bronzes. The golds are:

  • Publicis Sapient China for Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
  • Performics Taiwan for Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year.

MediaMonks makes a strong statement in the agency categories, winning two golds (Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year and Greater China Production Company of the Year) as well as two silvers.

Dentsu agencies turn in a strong performance in the Taiwan market, with four silvers between Isobar Taiwan (Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year) and Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan (Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year, Greater China Consultancy of the Year and Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year).

In the brand categories, Unilever is named Greater China Brand of the Year.

Other key gold winners in the 2021 agency categories include:

  • Tag: Greater China Best Culture
  • Golin Hong Kong: Greater China Best Place to Work
  • Stig&Xi: Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
  • Illuminera: Greater China Consultancy of the Year
  • Mazarine: Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
  • McCann Health: Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
L-R top: Zoe Ren, Adrian Warr, Quan Liu; Middle: Music Chen and Team, Amber Liu, Riki Li; Bottom: Katy Guan, Kelly Li, Simon Chan


For the people/team awards, Leo Digital Network, Mindshare, Edelman and EnergyBBDO take away two awards each. 

Mindshare:

  • Kelly Li: Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
  • Zoe Ren: Greater China Account Person of the Year

Leo Digital Network:

  • Music Chen and Team: Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
  • Amber Liu: Greater China Creative Person of the Year

Edelman:

  • Adrian Warr: Greater China Agency Head of the Year
  • Simon Chan: Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year

EnergyBBDO: 

  • Quan Liu: Greater China Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
  • Katy Guan: Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year(who won Greater China Young Achiever of the Year in 2020)

In addition Wavemaker's Riki Li wins Greater China Producer of the Year.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after its initial publication to correct some innaccuracies involving the metal counts.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

