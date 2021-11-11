Advertising Digital Media News PR
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Japan / Korea

See the shortlist for the Japan / Korea region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage

Agency categories

Category Agency Market Entry ID
Japan Creative Agency of the Year Beacon Communications k.k.  Japan JK01.371946
Geometry Ogilvy Japan Japan JK01.373076
GREY Tokyo Japan JK01.373396
TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK01.373251
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK01.372211
Korea Creative Agency of the Year BBDO KOREA South Korea JK02.371829
Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK02.373803
DDB Group Korea South Korea JK02.373733
TBWA KOREA South Korea JK02.372352
Japan Digital Agency of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK03.372818
Geometry Ogilvy Japan Japan JK03.373184
iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK03.372108
TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK03.373252
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK03.372212
Korea Digital Agency of the Year Asiance South Korea JK04.372413
Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK04.373804
Creatip South Korea JK04.374332
Mindshare South Korea JK04.372601
TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul South Korea JK04.372465
Japan Media Agency of the Year Carat Japan K.K. Japan JK05.372039
dentsu X Japan Inc. Japan JK05.372084
MediaCom Japan JK05.372988
Mindshare Japan JK05.374306
UM Japan JK05.373454
Korea Media Agency of the Year Mediacom Korea South Korea JK06.372085
Mindshare South Korea JK06.372598
PHD South Korea JK06.374335
TBWA KOREA South Korea JK06.372467
UM South Korea JK06.373457
Japan PR Agency of the Year Material Japan JK07.374130
Weber Shandwick Japan JK07.373636
Korea PR Agency of the Year FleishmanHillard South Korea JK08.373453
KPR&Associates South Korea JK08.372740
PR ONE South Korea JK08.372316
Synergy Hill and Knowlton Korea South Korea JK08.372821
Japan / Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Best Culture Accenture Interactive Japan JK12.373494
relativ* Japan JK12.374017
TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK12.373253
Japan / Korea Best Place to Work  No shortlist
Japan / Korea Boutique Agency of the Year No shortlist
Japan / Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Consultancy of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK16.373191
PR ONE South Korea JK16.372317
relativ* Japan JK16.373378
TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting South Korea JK16.372471
Japan / Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK19.373192
iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK19.372111
Japan / Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Independent Agency of the Year Asiance South Korea JK21.372418
Creatip South Korea JK21.374338
relativ* Japan JK21.373379
UltraSuperNew K.K. Japan JK21.373760
Japan / Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Beacon Communications k.k.  Japan JK22.372464
Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK22.373807
Mindshare South Korea JK22.372631
TBWA KOREA South Korea JK22.372472
Japan / Korea Market Research Agency of the Year No shortlist
Japan / Korea Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist
Japan / Korea Performance Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Production Company of the Year No shortlist
Japan / Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Specialist Agency of the Year McCann Health Japan Japan JK29.371680
Omnicom Health Group Japan   Japan JK29.372875
relativ* Japan JK29.373389
Japan / Korea Talent Development Program of the Year No shortlist

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Japan / Korea Account Person of the Year TBWA \ HAKUHODO Junpei Suzuki Japan JK31.373256
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Ko Ishizaka Japan JK31.372214
Accenture Interactive Tatsuro Ishii Japan JK31.373477
Japan / Korea Agency Head of the Year TBWA \ HAKUHODO Akihiko Imai Japan JK32.373257
Mindshare Donna Kim South Korea JK32.372633
PR ONE Jae Young Cho South Korea JK32.372318
Japan / Korea Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year No shortlist
Japan / Korea Creative Person of the Year LIFULL Kohei Kawasaki Japan JK35.372877
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Shinichi Niizeki Japan JK35.372215
TBWA \ HAKUHODO Yuhei ito Japan JK35.373258
Japan / Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Producer of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year BBDO Japan Hiroaki Taki Japan JK38.373319
TBWA \ HAKUHODO Kotaro Oguchi Japan JK38.373259
Fjord Tokyo Taehan Yoo Japan JK38.373488
Japan / Korea Young Achiever of the Year To be announced
Japan / Korea Young Business Leader of the Year To be announced

Brand categories

Category Brand Market Entry ID
Japan / Korea Brand of the Year LIFULL Japan JK42.371957
Japan / Korea Brand of the Year Procter & Gamble : SK-II Japan JK42.372749
Japan / Korea Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <


Campaign Asia-Pacific

