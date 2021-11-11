Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Japan / Korea

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan Creative Agency of the Year
|Beacon Communications k.k.
|Japan
|JK01.371946
|Geometry Ogilvy Japan
|Japan
|JK01.373076
|GREY Tokyo
|Japan
|JK01.373396
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK01.373251
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Japan
|JK01.372211
|Korea Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO KOREA
|South Korea
|JK02.371829
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK02.373803
|DDB Group Korea
|South Korea
|JK02.373733
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK02.372352
|Japan Digital Agency of the Year
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK03.372818
|Geometry Ogilvy Japan
|Japan
|JK03.373184
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK03.372108
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK03.373252
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Japan
|JK03.372212
|Korea Digital Agency of the Year
|Asiance
|South Korea
|JK04.372413
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK04.373804
|Creatip
|South Korea
|JK04.374332
|Mindshare
|South Korea
|JK04.372601
|TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul
|South Korea
|JK04.372465
|Japan Media Agency of the Year
|Carat Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK05.372039
|dentsu X Japan Inc.
|Japan
|JK05.372084
|MediaCom
|Japan
|JK05.372988
|Mindshare
|Japan
|JK05.374306
|UM
|Japan
|JK05.373454
|Korea Media Agency of the Year
|Mediacom Korea
|South Korea
|JK06.372085
|Mindshare
|South Korea
|JK06.372598
|PHD
|South Korea
|JK06.374335
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK06.372467
|UM
|South Korea
|JK06.373457
|Japan PR Agency of the Year
|Material
|Japan
|JK07.374130
|Weber Shandwick
|Japan
|JK07.373636
|Korea PR Agency of the Year
|FleishmanHillard
|South Korea
|JK08.373453
|KPR&Associates
|South Korea
|JK08.372740
|PR ONE
|South Korea
|JK08.372316
|Synergy Hill and Knowlton Korea
|South Korea
|JK08.372821
|Japan / Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Best Culture
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK12.373494
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK12.374017
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|JK12.373253
|Japan / Korea Best Place to Work
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Boutique Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Consultancy of the Year
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK16.373191
|PR ONE
|South Korea
|JK16.372317
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK16.373378
|TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting
|South Korea
|JK16.372471
|Japan / Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|JK19.373192
|iProspect Japan K.K.
|Japan
|JK19.372111
|Japan / Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Independent Agency of the Year
|Asiance
|South Korea
|JK21.372418
|Creatip
|South Korea
|JK21.374338
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK21.373379
|UltraSuperNew K.K.
|Japan
|JK21.373760
|Japan / Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Beacon Communications k.k.
|Japan
|JK22.372464
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|JK22.373807
|Mindshare
|South Korea
|JK22.372631
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|JK22.372472
|Japan / Korea Market Research Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Performance Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Production Company of the Year
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Specialist Agency of the Year
|McCann Health Japan
|Japan
|JK29.371680
|Omnicom Health Group Japan
|Japan
|JK29.372875
|relativ*
|Japan
|JK29.373389
|Japan / Korea Talent Development Program of the Year
|No shortlist
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan / Korea Account Person of the Year
|TBWA \ HAKUHODO
|Junpei Suzuki
|Japan
|JK31.373256
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Ko Ishizaka
|Japan
|JK31.372214
|Accenture Interactive
|Tatsuro Ishii
|Japan
|JK31.373477
|Japan / Korea Agency Head of the Year
|TBWA \ HAKUHODO
|Akihiko Imai
|Japan
|JK32.373257
|Mindshare
|Donna Kim
|South Korea
|JK32.372633
|PR ONE
|Jae Young Cho
|South Korea
|JK32.372318
|Japan / Korea Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year
|No shortlist
|Japan / Korea Creative Person of the Year
|LIFULL
|Kohei Kawasaki
|Japan
|JK35.372877
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Shinichi Niizeki
|Japan
|JK35.372215
|TBWA \ HAKUHODO
|Yuhei ito
|Japan
|JK35.373258
|Japan / Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Producer of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year
|BBDO Japan
|Hiroaki Taki
|Japan
|JK38.373319
|TBWA \ HAKUHODO
|Kotaro Oguchi
|Japan
|JK38.373259
|Fjord Tokyo
|Taehan Yoo
|Japan
|JK38.373488
|Japan / Korea Young Achiever of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan / Korea Young Business Leader of the Year
|To be announced
Brand categories
|Category
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Japan / Korea Brand of the Year
|LIFULL
|Japan
|JK42.371957
|Japan / Korea Brand of the Year
|Procter & Gamble : SK-II
|Japan
|JK42.372749
|Japan / Korea Marketer of the Year
|No shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.