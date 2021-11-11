Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Japan / Korea

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Agency categories

Category Agency Market Entry ID Japan Creative Agency of the Year Beacon Communications k.k. Japan JK01.371946 Geometry Ogilvy Japan Japan JK01.373076 GREY Tokyo Japan JK01.373396 TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK01.373251 Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK01.372211 Korea Creative Agency of the Year BBDO KOREA South Korea JK02.371829 Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK02.373803 DDB Group Korea South Korea JK02.373733 TBWA KOREA South Korea JK02.372352 Japan Digital Agency of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK03.372818 Geometry Ogilvy Japan Japan JK03.373184 iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK03.372108 TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK03.373252 Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Japan JK03.372212 Korea Digital Agency of the Year Asiance South Korea JK04.372413 Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK04.373804 Creatip South Korea JK04.374332 Mindshare South Korea JK04.372601 TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul South Korea JK04.372465 Japan Media Agency of the Year Carat Japan K.K. Japan JK05.372039 dentsu X Japan Inc. Japan JK05.372084 MediaCom Japan JK05.372988 Mindshare Japan JK05.374306 UM Japan JK05.373454 Korea Media Agency of the Year Mediacom Korea South Korea JK06.372085 Mindshare South Korea JK06.372598 PHD South Korea JK06.374335 TBWA KOREA South Korea JK06.372467 UM South Korea JK06.373457 Japan PR Agency of the Year Material Japan JK07.374130 Weber Shandwick Japan JK07.373636 Korea PR Agency of the Year FleishmanHillard South Korea JK08.373453 KPR&Associates South Korea JK08.372740 PR ONE South Korea JK08.372316 Synergy Hill and Knowlton Korea South Korea JK08.372821 Japan / Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Best Culture Accenture Interactive Japan JK12.373494 relativ* Japan JK12.374017 TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan JK12.373253 Japan / Korea Best Place to Work No shortlist Japan / Korea Boutique Agency of the Year No shortlist Japan / Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Consultancy of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK16.373191 PR ONE South Korea JK16.372317 relativ* Japan JK16.373378 TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting South Korea JK16.372471 Japan / Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Accenture Interactive Japan JK19.373192 iProspect Japan K.K. Japan JK19.372111 Japan / Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Independent Agency of the Year Asiance South Korea JK21.372418 Creatip South Korea JK21.374338 relativ* Japan JK21.373379 UltraSuperNew K.K. Japan JK21.373760 Japan / Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Beacon Communications k.k. Japan JK22.372464 Cheil Worldwide South Korea JK22.373807 Mindshare South Korea JK22.372631 TBWA KOREA South Korea JK22.372472 Japan / Korea Market Research Agency of the Year No shortlist Japan / Korea Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist Japan / Korea Performance Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Production Company of the Year No shortlist Japan / Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Specialist Agency of the Year McCann Health Japan Japan JK29.371680 Omnicom Health Group Japan Japan JK29.372875 relativ* Japan JK29.373389 Japan / Korea Talent Development Program of the Year No shortlist

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID Japan / Korea Account Person of the Year TBWA \ HAKUHODO Junpei Suzuki Japan JK31.373256 Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Ko Ishizaka Japan JK31.372214 Accenture Interactive Tatsuro Ishii Japan JK31.373477 Japan / Korea Agency Head of the Year TBWA \ HAKUHODO Akihiko Imai Japan JK32.373257 Mindshare Donna Kim South Korea JK32.372633 PR ONE Jae Young Cho South Korea JK32.372318 Japan / Korea Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year No shortlist Japan / Korea Creative Person of the Year LIFULL Kohei Kawasaki Japan JK35.372877 Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Shinichi Niizeki Japan JK35.372215 TBWA \ HAKUHODO Yuhei ito Japan JK35.373258 Japan / Korea New Business Development Person/Team of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Producer of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year BBDO Japan Hiroaki Taki Japan JK38.373319 TBWA \ HAKUHODO Kotaro Oguchi Japan JK38.373259 Fjord Tokyo Taehan Yoo Japan JK38.373488 Japan / Korea Young Achiever of the Year To be announced Japan / Korea Young Business Leader of the Year To be announced

Brand categories

Category Brand Market Entry ID Japan / Korea Brand of the Year LIFULL Japan JK42.371957 Japan / Korea Brand of the Year Procter & Gamble : SK-II Japan JK42.372749 Japan / Korea Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

