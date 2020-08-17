agency of the year awards

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Aug 17, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Following the huge success of Agency of the Year 2019, the most prestigious awards in APAC's media, marketing and advertising industries have returned with eight new awards categories.

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries
Jun 30, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries

The 2020 awards programme includes seven new categories. The early-bird entry deadline is August 20.

Agency of the Year 2019 opens for entries
Jul 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2019 opens for entries

AOY is back! Campaign is delighted to open entries for the 26th version of this prestigious awards programme, which comes with new categories and a few changes this year.

Agency of the Year Awards 2018
Dec 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year Awards 2018

See all the shortlists, winner lists, photos and analyses for the 2018 Agency of the Year Awards and Agency Network of the Year Awards.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

Here is the shortlist for the Australia / New Zealand region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Japan / Korea
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Japan / Korea

Here is the shortlist for the Japan / Korea region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

