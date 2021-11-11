Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Entry Category
|Agency / Brand Name
|Market
|ID
|Australia Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN01.373359
|Special Australia
|Australia
|AN01.373214
|TBWA\Australia
|Australia
|AN01.373971
|The Monkeys
|Australia
|AN01.371689
|The Works
|Australia
|AN01.374466
|New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN02.372940
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN02.374471
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN02.374145
|TBWA NZ
|New Zealand
|AN02.373181
|Australia Digital Agency of the Year
|AnalogFolk Sydney
|Australia
|AN03.374194
|Host/Havas
|Australia
|AN03.374211
|Mindshare
|Australia
|AN03.374765
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN03.373362
|Tribal Australia
|Australia
|AN03.373968
|New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN04.374149
|Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa
|New Zealand
|AN04.374033
|Australia Media Agency of the Year
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN05.373739
|MediaCom
|Australia
|AN05.372954
|Mindshare
|Australia
|AN05.374734
|Spark Foundry
|Australia
|AN05.374600
|UM
|Australia
|AN05.373392
|New Zealand Media Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Media, NZ
|New Zealand
|AN06.373626
|OMD (New Zealand) Ltd.
|New Zealand
|AN06.372813
|PHD New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN06.374013
|Australia PR Agency of the Year
|Eleven
|Australia
|AN07.372102
|Herd MSL
|Australia
|AN07.374372
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN07.374182
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|AN07.371820
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|AN07.374473
|New Zealand PR Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Special / Optus
|New Zealand
|AN09.373153
|Verticurl / Estee Lauder
|Australia
|AN09.372683
|Australia / New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Merkle B2B
|Australia
|AN10.374025
|Verticurl
|Australia
|AN10.372586
|Australia / New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Best Culture
|AnalogFolk Sydney
|Australia
|AN12.373354
|Special New Zealand & Australia
|New Zealand
|AN12.373166
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN12.372596
|The Works
|Australia
|AN12.374272
|thrive pr + communications
|Australia
|AN12.372604
|Australia / New Zealand Best Place to Work
|Host/Havas
|Australia
|AN13.374296
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN13.374380
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN13.373364
|Special New Zealand and Australia
|New Zealand
|AN13.373167
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN13.372599
|Australia / New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year
|Central Station
|New Zealand
|AN14.372540
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN14.374207
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN14.374479
|Australia / New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Amplify
|Australia
|AN15.373585
|INVNT
|Australia
|AN15.374158
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AN15.372645
|Australia / New Zealand Consultancy of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|AnalogFolk Sydney
|Australia
|AN17.374209
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN17.374488
|Special New Zealand & Australia
|New Zealand
|AN17.374189
|Australia / New Zealand Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|George P. Johnson Australia & New Zealand
|Australia
|AN20.374144
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AN20.372647
|Australia / New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year
|AnalogFolk Sydney
|Australia
|AN21.374200
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN21.374221
|Socialites Group
|New Zealand
|AN21.374329
|Special New Zealand & Australia
|New Zealand
|AN21.374170
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN21.372593
|Australia / New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Archetype
|Australia
|AN22.374838
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|AN22.371823
|Special New Zealand & Australia
|New Zealand
|AN22.374185
|TBWA\Australia
|Australia
|AN22.373981
|Australia / New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW)
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Production Company of the Year
|Media.Monks
|Australia
|AN26.373772
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN26.374503
|Tag
|Australia
|AN26.371852
|Australia / New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year
|AnalogFolk Sydney
|Australia
|AN28.374255
|DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN28.374036
|Fuse (NZ)
|New Zealand
|AN28.374117
|Socialites Group
|New Zealand
|AN28.373292
|Special New Zealand & Australia
|New Zealand
|AN28.374197
|Australia / New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Talent Development Program of the Year
|No shortlist
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Australia / New Zealand Account Person of the Year
|The Works
|Kristie Thistlethwaite
|Australia
|AN31.374694
|Special
|Priyanka Patel
|New Zealand
|AN31.373162
|Australia / New Zealand Agency Head of the Year
|History Will Be Kind
|Emma-Jane Granleese
|Australia
|AN32.374249
|Initiative Australia
|Melissa Fein
|Australia
|AN32.373119
|PHD New Zealand
|Nikki Grafton
|New Zealand
|AN32.373966
|Special
|Tony Bradbourne
|New Zealand
|AN32.374259
|Socialites Group
|Wendy Thompson & Melanie Spencer
|New Zealand
|AN32.374462
|Australia / New Zealand Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Creative Person of the Year
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|Gary Steele
|New Zealand
|AN35.373610
|Special
|Lisa Fedyszyn
|New Zealand
|AN35.373168
|Just Global
|Rob Omodiagbe
|Australia
|AN35.372099
|Wavemaker
|Shivani Maharaj
|Australia
|AN35.373322
|Australia / New Zealand New Business Development Person / Team of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Producer of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia / New Zealand Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year
|Initiative Australia
|Chris Colter
|Australia
|AN38.373745
|Special
|Rory Gallery
|New Zealand
|AN38.373169
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|Rupert Price
|New Zealand
|AN38.373666
|Ogilvy Australia (Sydney)
|Ryan O'Connell
|Australia
|AN38.373367
|Australia / New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year
|DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|Katie Shrubb
|New Zealand
|AN39.373589
|Zeno Group Australia
|Maddison Colgate
|Australia
|AN39.372681
|INVNT
|Rebecca Wheatley
|Australia
|AN39.374147
|Initiative Australia
|Summer Treseder
|Australia
|AN39.373130
|Australia / New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year
|The Works
|Jasmine Lansdell
|Australia
|AN40.374766
|Special
|John Marshall
|New Zealand
|AN40.374472
Brand categories
|Category
|Brand
|Australia / New Zealand Brand of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia / New Zealand Marketer of the Year
|To be announced
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.