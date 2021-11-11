Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

Entry Category Agency / Brand Name Market ID

Australia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy Australia Australia AN01.373359

Special Australia Australia AN01.373214

TBWA\Australia Australia AN01.373971

The Monkeys Australia AN01.371689

The Works Australia AN01.374466

New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN02.372940

Motion Sickness New Zealand AN02.374471

Special New Zealand AN02.374145

TBWA NZ New Zealand AN02.373181

Australia Digital Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN03.374194

Host/Havas Australia AN03.374211

Mindshare Australia AN03.374765

Ogilvy Australia Australia AN03.373362

Tribal Australia Australia AN03.373968

New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN04.374149

Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand AN04.374033

Australia Media Agency of the Year Initiative Australia Australia AN05.373739

MediaCom Australia AN05.372954

Mindshare Australia AN05.374734

Spark Foundry Australia AN05.374600

UM Australia AN05.373392

New Zealand Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Media, NZ New Zealand AN06.373626

OMD (New Zealand) Ltd. New Zealand AN06.372813

PHD New Zealand New Zealand AN06.374013

Australia PR Agency of the Year Eleven Australia AN07.372102

Herd MSL Australia AN07.374372

History Will Be Kind Australia AN07.374182

Icon Agency Australia AN07.371820

Sling & Stone Australia AN07.374473

New Zealand PR Agency of the Year No shortlist

Australia / New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Special / Optus New Zealand AN09.373153

Verticurl / Estee Lauder Australia AN09.372683

Australia / New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Merkle B2B Australia AN10.374025

Verticurl Australia AN10.372586

Australia / New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist

Australia / New Zealand Best Culture AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN12.373354

Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN12.373166

The Royals Australia AN12.372596

The Works Australia AN12.374272

thrive pr + communications Australia AN12.372604

Australia / New Zealand Best Place to Work Host/Havas Australia AN13.374296

Initiative Australia Australia AN13.374380

Ogilvy Australia Australia AN13.373364

Special New Zealand and Australia New Zealand AN13.373167

The Royals Australia AN13.372599

Australia / New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year Central Station New Zealand AN14.372540

History Will Be Kind Australia AN14.374207

Motion Sickness New Zealand AN14.374479

Australia / New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year Amplify Australia AN15.373585

INVNT Australia AN15.374158

Jack Morton Australia Australia AN15.372645

Australia / New Zealand Consultancy of the Year No shortlist

Australia / New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN17.374209

Motion Sickness New Zealand AN17.374488

Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN17.374189

Australia / New Zealand Customer Engagement Agency of the Year To be announced

Australia / New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year To be announced

Australia / New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year George P. Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN20.374144

Jack Morton Australia Australia AN20.372647

Australia / New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN21.374200

History Will Be Kind Australia AN21.374221

Socialites Group New Zealand AN21.374329

Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN21.374170

The Royals Australia AN21.372593

Australia / New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Archetype Australia AN22.374838

Icon Agency Australia AN22.371823

Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN22.374185

TBWA\Australia Australia AN22.373981

Australia / New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year To be announced

Australia / New Zealand Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW) No shortlist

Australia / New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year To be announced

Australia / New Zealand Production Company of the Year Media.Monks Australia AN26.373772

Motion Sickness New Zealand AN26.374503

Tag Australia AN26.371852

Australia / New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced

Australia / New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN28.374255

DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN28.374036

Fuse (NZ) New Zealand AN28.374117

Socialites Group New Zealand AN28.373292

Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN28.374197

Australia / New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year To be announced