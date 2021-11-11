Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

See the shortlist for the Australia / New Zealand region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage

Agency categories

Entry Category Agency / Brand Name Market ID
Australia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy Australia Australia AN01.373359
Special Australia Australia AN01.373214
TBWA\Australia Australia AN01.373971
The Monkeys Australia AN01.371689
The Works Australia AN01.374466
New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN02.372940
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN02.374471
Special New Zealand AN02.374145
TBWA NZ New Zealand AN02.373181
Australia Digital Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN03.374194
Host/Havas Australia AN03.374211
Mindshare Australia AN03.374765
Ogilvy Australia Australia AN03.373362
Tribal Australia Australia AN03.373968
New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN04.374149
Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand AN04.374033
Australia Media Agency of the Year Initiative Australia Australia AN05.373739
MediaCom Australia AN05.372954
Mindshare Australia AN05.374734
Spark Foundry Australia AN05.374600
UM Australia AN05.373392
New Zealand Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Media, NZ New Zealand AN06.373626
OMD (New Zealand) Ltd. New Zealand AN06.372813
PHD New Zealand New Zealand AN06.374013
Australia PR Agency of the Year Eleven Australia AN07.372102
Herd MSL Australia AN07.374372
History Will Be Kind Australia AN07.374182
Icon Agency Australia AN07.371820
Sling & Stone Australia AN07.374473
New Zealand PR Agency of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Special / Optus New Zealand AN09.373153
Verticurl / Estee Lauder Australia AN09.372683
Australia / New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Merkle B2B Australia AN10.374025
Verticurl Australia AN10.372586
Australia / New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Best Culture AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN12.373354
Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN12.373166
The Royals Australia AN12.372596
The Works Australia AN12.374272
thrive pr + communications Australia AN12.372604
Australia / New Zealand Best Place to Work Host/Havas Australia AN13.374296
Initiative Australia Australia AN13.374380
Ogilvy Australia Australia AN13.373364
Special New Zealand and Australia New Zealand AN13.373167
The Royals Australia AN13.372599
Australia / New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year Central Station New Zealand AN14.372540
History Will Be Kind Australia AN14.374207
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN14.374479
Australia / New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year Amplify Australia AN15.373585
INVNT Australia AN15.374158
Jack Morton Australia Australia AN15.372645
Australia / New Zealand Consultancy of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN17.374209
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN17.374488
Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN17.374189
Australia / New Zealand Customer Engagement Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year George P. Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN20.374144
Jack Morton Australia Australia AN20.372647
Australia / New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN21.374200
History Will Be Kind Australia AN21.374221
Socialites Group New Zealand AN21.374329
Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN21.374170
The Royals Australia AN21.372593
Australia / New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Archetype Australia AN22.374838
Icon Agency Australia AN22.371823
Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN22.374185
TBWA\Australia Australia AN22.373981
Australia / New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW) No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Production Company of the Year Media.Monks Australia AN26.373772
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN26.374503
Tag Australia AN26.371852
Australia / New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year AnalogFolk Sydney Australia AN28.374255
DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN28.374036
Fuse (NZ) New Zealand AN28.374117
Socialites Group New Zealand AN28.373292
Special New Zealand & Australia New Zealand AN28.374197
Australia / New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Talent Development Program of the Year No shortlist

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Australia / New Zealand Account Person of the Year The Works Kristie Thistlethwaite Australia AN31.374694
Special Priyanka Patel New Zealand AN31.373162
Australia / New Zealand Agency Head of the Year History Will Be Kind Emma-Jane Granleese Australia AN32.374249
Initiative Australia Melissa Fein Australia AN32.373119
PHD New Zealand Nikki Grafton New Zealand AN32.373966
Special Tony Bradbourne New Zealand AN32.374259
Socialites Group Wendy Thompson & Melanie Spencer New Zealand AN32.374462
Australia / New Zealand Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Creative Person of the Year DDB Aotearoa New Zealand Gary Steele New Zealand AN35.373610
Special Lisa Fedyszyn New Zealand AN35.373168
Just Global Rob Omodiagbe Australia AN35.372099
Wavemaker Shivani Maharaj Australia AN35.373322
Australia / New Zealand New Business Development Person / Team of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Producer of the Year No shortlist
Australia / New Zealand Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year Initiative Australia Chris Colter Australia AN38.373745
Special Rory Gallery New Zealand AN38.373169
DDB Aotearoa New Zealand Rupert Price New Zealand AN38.373666
Ogilvy Australia (Sydney) Ryan O'Connell Australia AN38.373367
Australia / New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand Katie Shrubb New Zealand AN39.373589
Zeno Group Australia Maddison Colgate Australia AN39.372681
INVNT Rebecca Wheatley Australia AN39.374147
Initiative Australia Summer Treseder Australia AN39.373130
Australia / New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year The Works Jasmine Lansdell Australia AN40.374766
Special John Marshall New Zealand AN40.374472

Brand categories

Category Brand
Australia / New Zealand Brand of the Year To be announced
Australia / New Zealand Marketer of the Year To be announced

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

