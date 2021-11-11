Advertising Digital Media News
Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: South Asia

See the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency categories

Category Agency Market Entry ID
India Creative Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd India SA01.374438
Dentsu Webchutney India SA01.372530
FCB Group India India SA01.373262
Ogilvy India SA01.372789
TBWA India India SA01.372600
Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Golden Circle Pakistan SA02.372960
IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan SA02.371296
Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA02.373038
Prestige Communications (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan SA02.373735
Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Magic Mango Sri Lanka SA03.372725
Phoenix Ogilvy Sri Lanka SA03.373353
India Digital Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA04.374846
Interactive Avenues  India SA04.373910
Mindshare India India SA04.373150
Ogilvy India SA04.373645
Wavemaker India SA04.374710
Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Digitz Pvt. Ltd. Pakistan SA05.373951
Golden Circle Pakistan SA05.372962
Mindshare Pakistan SA05.374664
Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA05.373039
Spectrum VMLY&R Pakistan SA05.372669
Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year ADA Bangladesh SA06.372198
ISOBAR Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.374062
Mindshare Bangladesh SA06.374409
Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.372651
Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.373464
India Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Group India SA07.374425
Initiative India India SA07.372528
Lodestar UM India SA07.373417
Mediacom India SA07.372979
Mindshare India India SA07.372519
Pakistan Media Agency of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Pakistan SA08.373501
Mindshare Pakistan Pakistan SA08.374673
Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.373885
Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.372655
Phoenix O&M Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.371725
Third Shift Media Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.373083
Wavemaker Sri Lanka SA09.373271
India PR Agency of the Year Avian WE India SA10.373045
Edelman India Pvt Ltd India SA10.374603
Genesis BCW India SA10.371876
MSL INDIA India SA10.373056
Value 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd. India SA10.374448
Pakistan PR Agency of the Year No shortlist
Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year No shortlist
South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Best Culture Famous Innovations India SA16.374847
SoCheers India SA16.372764
Weber Shandwick India SA16.373489
White Rivers Media India SA16.372730
South Asia Best Place to Work GroupM India SA17.372313
Interactive Avenues India SA17.372508
South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Golden Circle Pakistan SA18.371592
ITW Catalyst India SA18.374404
South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia Consultancy of the Year CX Consulting Practice at Merkle  India SA20.372697
ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. India SA20.374546
South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA21.372619
Mindshare India SA21.372620
South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year  No shortlist
South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year To be announced
South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA25.374850
Golden Circle Pakistan SA25.372959
IdeateLabs India SA25.374751
SoCheers India SA25.372770
Triad Sri Lanka SA25.371646
South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Kinnect India SA26.372663
Mindshare India India SA26.372713
VMLY&R India SA26.373695
South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Interactive Avenues  India SA29.372348
Merkle Sokrati India SA29.374015
WATConsult India SA29.374842
South Asia Production Company of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced
South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA32.372626
Kinnect India SA32.372668
South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Fractal Ink India SA33.372689
Kinetic Worldwide India SA33.373892
White Rivers Media India SA33.372737
South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA34.372628
Kinnect India SA34.372729
White Rivers Media India SA34.372734

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
South Asia Account Person of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Faryal Nathani Pakistan SA35.373497
Wavemaker India Harsha Vardhan Desireddy India SA35.371794
South Asia Agency Head of the Year VMLY&R Anil Nair India SA36.373699
Ogilvy Asim Naqvi Pakistan SA36.373877
Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India Pvt Ltd. Divya Karani India SA36.373874
Dentsu Webchutney Gautam Reghunath India SA36.372629
Famous Innovations Raj Kamble India SA36.374848
South Asia Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year Wavemaker Johnsy Quadras India SA37.371845
Mindshare Meherzad Contractor India SA37.372794
Mindshare Priyanka Arora India SA37.374513
South Asia Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Creative Person of the Year BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd Hemant Shringy India SA39.374412
BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd Josy Paul India SA39.374445
South Asia Producer of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Bisma Khan Pakistan SA42.373498
Mindshare Rachana Mhetre India SA42.374465
Mindshare Sarwaan Shah Pakistan SA42.374638
Triad Shehan Samarasinha Sri Lanka SA42.371645
South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Mindshare Ankita Israney India SA43.372793
Mindshare Avni Kanakia India SA43.372792
South Asia New Business Development Person / Team of the Year Havas Worldwide India Havas Worldwide India - New Business Team India SA40.374410
m/SIX m/SIX India India SA40.373876
Wavemaker Wavemaker India ExCo -- The Ocean's Twelve India SA40.374783
South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Kinnect Chandni Shah India SA44.374725
SoCheers Mehul Gupta India SA44.372767
Famous Innovations MITHILA SARAF India SA44.374849
Popkorn Sagar Hiranand Sri Lanka SA44.372686

Brand categories

Category Brand
South Asia Brand of the Year No shortlist
South Asia Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

