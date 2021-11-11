Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: South Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd
|India
|SA01.374438
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA01.372530
|FCB Group India
|India
|SA01.373262
|Ogilvy
|India
|SA01.372789
|TBWA India
|India
|SA01.372600
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA02.372960
|IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|Pakistan
|SA02.371296
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA02.373038
|Prestige Communications (Pvt.) Ltd.
|Pakistan
|SA02.373735
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Magic Mango
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.372725
|Phoenix Ogilvy
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.373353
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA04.374846
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA04.373910
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA04.373150
|Ogilvy
|India
|SA04.373645
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA04.374710
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitz Pvt. Ltd.
|Pakistan
|SA05.373951
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA05.372962
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|SA05.374664
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA05.373039
|Spectrum VMLY&R
|Pakistan
|SA05.372669
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Bangladesh
|SA06.372198
|ISOBAR Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.374062
|Mindshare
|Bangladesh
|SA06.374409
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.372651
|Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.373464
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Havas Media Group
|India
|SA07.374425
|Initiative India
|India
|SA07.372528
|Lodestar UM
|India
|SA07.373417
|Mediacom
|India
|SA07.372979
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA07.372519
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|m/SIX Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA08.373501
|Mindshare Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA08.374673
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.373885
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.372655
|Phoenix O&M Pvt Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.371725
|Third Shift Media Pvt Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.373083
|Wavemaker
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.373271
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Avian WE
|India
|SA10.373045
|Edelman India Pvt Ltd
|India
|SA10.374603
|Genesis BCW
|India
|SA10.371876
|MSL INDIA
|India
|SA10.373056
|Value 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd.
|India
|SA10.374448
|Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Best Culture
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA16.374847
|SoCheers
|India
|SA16.372764
|Weber Shandwick
|India
|SA16.373489
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA16.372730
|South Asia Best Place to Work
|GroupM
|India
|SA17.372313
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA17.372508
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA18.371592
|ITW Catalyst
|India
|SA18.374404
|South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|CX Consulting Practice at Merkle
|India
|SA20.372697
|ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
|India
|SA20.374546
|South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA21.372619
|Mindshare
|India
|SA21.372620
|South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA25.374850
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA25.372959
|IdeateLabs
|India
|SA25.374751
|SoCheers
|India
|SA25.372770
|Triad
|Sri Lanka
|SA25.371646
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Kinnect
|India
|SA26.372663
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA26.372713
|VMLY&R
|India
|SA26.373695
|South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA29.372348
|Merkle Sokrati
|India
|SA29.374015
|WATConsult
|India
|SA29.374842
|South Asia Production Company of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA32.372626
|Kinnect
|India
|SA32.372668
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Fractal Ink
|India
|SA33.372689
|Kinetic Worldwide
|India
|SA33.373892
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA33.372737
|South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA34.372628
|Kinnect
|India
|SA34.372729
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA34.372734
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|m/SIX Pakistan
|Faryal Nathani
|Pakistan
|SA35.373497
|Wavemaker India
|Harsha Vardhan Desireddy
|India
|SA35.371794
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|VMLY&R
|Anil Nair
|India
|SA36.373699
|Ogilvy
|Asim Naqvi
|Pakistan
|SA36.373877
|Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India Pvt Ltd.
|Divya Karani
|India
|SA36.373874
|Dentsu Webchutney
|Gautam Reghunath
|India
|SA36.372629
|Famous Innovations
|Raj Kamble
|India
|SA36.374848
|South Asia Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year
|Wavemaker
|Johnsy Quadras
|India
|SA37.371845
|Mindshare
|Meherzad Contractor
|India
|SA37.372794
|Mindshare
|Priyanka Arora
|India
|SA37.374513
|South Asia Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Creative Person of the Year
|BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd
|Hemant Shringy
|India
|SA39.374412
|BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd
|Josy Paul
|India
|SA39.374445
|South Asia Producer of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year
|m/SIX Pakistan
|Bisma Khan
|Pakistan
|SA42.373498
|Mindshare
|Rachana Mhetre
|India
|SA42.374465
|Mindshare
|Sarwaan Shah
|Pakistan
|SA42.374638
|Triad
|Shehan Samarasinha
|Sri Lanka
|SA42.371645
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Mindshare
|Ankita Israney
|India
|SA43.372793
|Mindshare
|Avni Kanakia
|India
|SA43.372792
|South Asia New Business Development Person / Team of the Year
|Havas Worldwide India
|Havas Worldwide India - New Business Team
|India
|SA40.374410
|m/SIX
|m/SIX India
|India
|SA40.373876
|Wavemaker
|Wavemaker India ExCo -- The Ocean's Twelve
|India
|SA40.374783
|South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Kinnect
|Chandni Shah
|India
|SA44.374725
|SoCheers
|Mehul Gupta
|India
|SA44.372767
|Famous Innovations
|MITHILA SARAF
|India
|SA44.374849
|Popkorn
|Sagar Hiranand
|Sri Lanka
|SA44.372686
Brand categories
|Category
|Brand
|South Asia Brand of the Year
|No shortlist
|South Asia Marketer of the Year
|No shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.