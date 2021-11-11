Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: South Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Agency categories

Category Agency Market Entry ID India Creative Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd India SA01.374438 Dentsu Webchutney India SA01.372530 FCB Group India India SA01.373262 Ogilvy India SA01.372789 TBWA India India SA01.372600 Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Golden Circle Pakistan SA02.372960 IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan SA02.371296 Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA02.373038 Prestige Communications (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan SA02.373735 Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Magic Mango Sri Lanka SA03.372725 Phoenix Ogilvy Sri Lanka SA03.373353 India Digital Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA04.374846 Interactive Avenues India SA04.373910 Mindshare India India SA04.373150 Ogilvy India SA04.373645 Wavemaker India SA04.374710 Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Digitz Pvt. Ltd. Pakistan SA05.373951 Golden Circle Pakistan SA05.372962 Mindshare Pakistan SA05.374664 Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA05.373039 Spectrum VMLY&R Pakistan SA05.372669 Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year ADA Bangladesh SA06.372198 ISOBAR Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.374062 Mindshare Bangladesh SA06.374409 Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.372651 Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.373464 India Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Group India SA07.374425 Initiative India India SA07.372528 Lodestar UM India SA07.373417 Mediacom India SA07.372979 Mindshare India India SA07.372519 Pakistan Media Agency of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Pakistan SA08.373501 Mindshare Pakistan Pakistan SA08.374673 Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.373885 Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.372655 Phoenix O&M Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.371725 Third Shift Media Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.373083 Wavemaker Sri Lanka SA09.373271 India PR Agency of the Year Avian WE India SA10.373045 Edelman India Pvt Ltd India SA10.374603 Genesis BCW India SA10.371876 MSL INDIA India SA10.373056 Value 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd. India SA10.374448 Pakistan PR Agency of the Year No shortlist Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year No shortlist South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia Best Culture Famous Innovations India SA16.374847 SoCheers India SA16.372764 Weber Shandwick India SA16.373489 White Rivers Media India SA16.372730 South Asia Best Place to Work GroupM India SA17.372313 Interactive Avenues India SA17.372508 South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Golden Circle Pakistan SA18.371592 ITW Catalyst India SA18.374404 South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia Consultancy of the Year CX Consulting Practice at Merkle India SA20.372697 ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. India SA20.374546 South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA21.372619 Mindshare India SA21.372620 South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year To be announced South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India SA25.374850 Golden Circle Pakistan SA25.372959 IdeateLabs India SA25.374751 SoCheers India SA25.372770 Triad Sri Lanka SA25.371646 South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Kinnect India SA26.372663 Mindshare India India SA26.372713 VMLY&R India SA26.373695 South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year No shortlist South Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Interactive Avenues India SA29.372348 Merkle Sokrati India SA29.374015 WATConsult India SA29.374842 South Asia Production Company of the Year No shortlist South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA32.372626 Kinnect India SA32.372668 South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Fractal Ink India SA33.372689 Kinetic Worldwide India SA33.373892 White Rivers Media India SA33.372737 South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Dentsu Webchutney India SA34.372628 Kinnect India SA34.372729 White Rivers Media India SA34.372734

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID South Asia Account Person of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Faryal Nathani Pakistan SA35.373497 Wavemaker India Harsha Vardhan Desireddy India SA35.371794 South Asia Agency Head of the Year VMLY&R Anil Nair India SA36.373699 Ogilvy Asim Naqvi Pakistan SA36.373877 Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India Pvt Ltd. Divya Karani India SA36.373874 Dentsu Webchutney Gautam Reghunath India SA36.372629 Famous Innovations Raj Kamble India SA36.374848 South Asia Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year Wavemaker Johnsy Quadras India SA37.371845 Mindshare Meherzad Contractor India SA37.372794 Mindshare Priyanka Arora India SA37.374513 South Asia Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year No shortlist South Asia Creative Person of the Year BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd Hemant Shringy India SA39.374412 BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd Josy Paul India SA39.374445 South Asia Producer of the Year No shortlist South Asia Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year m/SIX Pakistan Bisma Khan Pakistan SA42.373498 Mindshare Rachana Mhetre India SA42.374465 Mindshare Sarwaan Shah Pakistan SA42.374638 Triad Shehan Samarasinha Sri Lanka SA42.371645 South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Mindshare Ankita Israney India SA43.372793 Mindshare Avni Kanakia India SA43.372792 South Asia New Business Development Person / Team of the Year Havas Worldwide India Havas Worldwide India - New Business Team India SA40.374410 m/SIX m/SIX India India SA40.373876 Wavemaker Wavemaker India ExCo -- The Ocean's Twelve India SA40.374783 South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Kinnect Chandni Shah India SA44.374725 SoCheers Mehul Gupta India SA44.372767 Famous Innovations MITHILA SARAF India SA44.374849 Popkorn Sagar Hiranand Sri Lanka SA44.372686

Brand categories

Category Brand South Asia Brand of the Year No shortlist South Asia Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <