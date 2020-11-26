Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <
AGENCY AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|BBDO India
|India
|SA01.364876
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA01.364667
|Bronze
|FCB India
|India
|SA01.364589
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|BBDO Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA02.364956
|Bronze
|IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|Pakistan
|SA02.364626
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|TBWA\Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.363923
|Bronze
|Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd.
|Bangladesh
|SA03.365228
|Bronze
|Magic Mango (Pvt) Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.363510
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA04.364669
|Silver
|Isobar India
|India
|SA04.364787
|Bronze
|Kinnect
|India
|SA04.364222
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Digitz Pvt Ltd
|Pakistan
|SA05.363561
|Bronze
|OMD
|Pakistan
|SA05.364006
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Digital (Pvt) Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.364964
|Bronze
|Magnito Digital Ltd
|Bangladesh
|SA06.364749
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|dentsu X India
|India
|SA07.364850
|Bronze
|LODESTAR UM
|India
|SA07.365031
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|No award
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ThirdShift Media Pvt.Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.364660
|Bronze
|Phoenix O&M Pvt Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.364387
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Avian WE
|India
|SA10.363887
|Silver
|MSL INDIA
|India
|SA10.364691
|Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Commendation
|Masthead PR
|Bangladesh
|SA12.363524
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|BBDO India / Ariel - P&G India
|India
|SA13.365191
|Bronze
|GREY India / Gillette
|India
|SA13.364865
|South Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA14.365272
|Silver
|Siriti
|India
|SA14.364925
|Bronze
|Team Pumpkin
|India
|SA14.365259
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Siriti
|India
|SA15.364923
|South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Silver
|Isobar Consulting
|India
|SA17.365270
|Bronze
|ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd
|India
|SA17.365078
|South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA18.364665
|Bronze
|Isobar India
|India
|SA18.365274
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA20.365271
|Silver
|Kinnect
|India
|SA20.364219
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|No award
|South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA25.364673
|Bronze
|Isobar Social
|India
|SA25.365261
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Fractal Ink Design Studio - Linked by Isobar
|India
|SA26.364050
|Silver
|Kinetic Worldwide
|Pakistan
|SA26.365025
|South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA27.364674
|Bronze
|Kinnect
|India
|SA27.364227
PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee
|Market
|Entry ID
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|No award
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Famous Innovations
|Raj Kamble
|India
|SA29.365273
|South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|No award
|South Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|BBDO Pakistan
|Ali Rez
|Pakistan
|SA32.364960
|South Asia Producer of the Year
|No award
|South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Commendation
|Triad
|Shehan Samarasinha
|Sri Lanka
|SA35.363568
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|TBWA\Sri Lanka
|Shyan Gershon
|Sri Lanka
|SA36.364894
|South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Famous Innovations
|Mithila Saraf
|India
|SA37.365275