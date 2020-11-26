Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2020 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

AGENCY AWARDS

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
India Creative Agency of the Year Silver BBDO India India SA01.364876
Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA01.364667
Bronze FCB India India SA01.364589
Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Bronze BBDO Pakistan Pakistan SA02.364956
Bronze IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan SA02.364626
Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Silver TBWA\Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA03.363923
Bronze Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd. Bangladesh SA03.365228
Bronze Magic Mango (Pvt) Ltd Sri Lanka SA03.363510
India Digital Agency of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA04.364669
Silver Isobar India India SA04.364787
Bronze Kinnect  India SA04.364222
Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Digitz Pvt Ltd Pakistan SA05.363561
Bronze OMD Pakistan SA05.364006
Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Digital (Pvt) Ltd Sri Lanka SA06.364964
Bronze Magnito Digital Ltd Bangladesh SA06.364749
India Media Agency of the Year Silver dentsu X India India SA07.364850
Bronze LODESTAR UM India SA07.365031
Pakistan Media Agency of the Year No award
Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Silver ThirdShift Media Pvt.Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.364660
Bronze Phoenix O&M Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.364387
India PR Agency of the Year Silver Avian WE India SA10.363887
Silver MSL INDIA India SA10.364691
Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year Commendation Masthead PR Bangladesh SA12.363524
South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold BBDO India / Ariel - P&G India India SA13.365191
Bronze GREY India / Gillette India SA13.364865
South Asia Best Culture Gold Famous Innovations India SA14.365272
Silver Siriti India SA14.364925
Bronze Team Pumpkin India SA14.365259
South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Silver Siriti India SA15.364923
South Asia Consultancy of the Year Silver Isobar Consulting India SA17.365270
Bronze ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd India SA17.365078
South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA18.364665
Bronze Isobar India India SA18.365274
South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Famous Innovations India SA20.365271
Silver Kinnect  India SA20.364219
South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year No award
South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA25.364673
Bronze Isobar Social India SA25.365261
South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold Fractal Ink Design Studio - Linked by Isobar India SA26.364050
Silver Kinetic Worldwide Pakistan SA26.365025
South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA27.364674
Bronze Kinnect  India SA27.364227

PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS

Category Award Agency Nominee Market Entry ID
South Asia Account Person of the Year No award
South Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner Famous Innovations Raj Kamble India SA29.365273
South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year No award
South Asia Creative Person of the Year Winner BBDO Pakistan Ali Rez Pakistan SA32.364960
South Asia Producer of the Year No award
South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Commendation Triad Shehan Samarasinha Sri Lanka SA35.363568
South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner TBWA\Sri Lanka Shyan Gershon Sri Lanka SA36.364894
South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Famous Innovations Mithila Saraf India SA37.365275

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

