pakistan
TikTok banned in Pakistan
Short video app "failed to fully comply" with Pakistan's requests and now faces tricky government negotiations in yet another market.
Pakistan: Asia’s sleeping creative giant
Often overlooked and battling a bad global image, the country is now regarded as the next fertile ground for brands looking for big growth in Asia.
Agency of the Year 2018 winners: South Asia
Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony in Mumbai.
Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: South Asia
Here is the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
GroupM wins $8 million English Biscuits Manufacturers media review
In Pakistan, GroupM won English Biscuit Manufacturers' estimated $8 million national media planning and buying account from Starcrest Communications, the incumbent.
How to fix Pakistan's broken ad industry
Rizwan Merchant, former CEO of OMD Pakistan, says lack of awareness about media processes, a lack of research and low regulations are holding back an ‘obese’, inefficient industry.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins