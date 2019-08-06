pakistan

22 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Short video app "failed to fully comply" with Pakistan's requests and now faces tricky government negotiations in yet another market.

Aug 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Often overlooked and battling a bad global image, the country is now regarded as the next fertile ground for brands looking for big growth in Asia.

Dec 4, 2018
Staff Reporters

Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony in Mumbai.

Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Here is the shortlist for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Jun 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

In Pakistan, GroupM won English Biscuit Manufacturers' estimated $8 million national media planning and buying account from Starcrest Communications, the incumbent.

May 17, 2018
Rizwan Merchant

Rizwan Merchant, former CEO of OMD Pakistan, says lack of awareness about media processes, a lack of research and low regulations are holding back an ‘obese’, inefficient industry.

