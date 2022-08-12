Media News
Staff Writer
2 days ago

UM launches Pakistan office

The launch of an affiliate office in Pakistan solidifies UM’s presence in 14 APAC markets.

Kasper Aakerlund
Kasper Aakerlund

Global media agency UM has launched an office in Pakistan. Entering into an affiliate agreement with IG Square Pakistan for the launch, this move extends UM’s footprint in 14 different countries across the APAC region, which previously included Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Kasper Aakerlund, president of UM APAC commented, “I am delighted to be in a position to confirm our official affiliate partnership with IG Square for UM Pakistan. An important growth market for many of our regional and global client brands; the launch of UM Pakistan will serve to future-proof our regional efficiencies and expand our competitive remit and opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Muhammad Sarwar Khan, CEO IG Square Pakistan added, “I believe this relationship will bring a fresh perspective to the media landscape in Pakistan with data, technology and commerce playing a key role in reshaping consumer journeys and experiences. I would also like to thank all our clients and media partners for extending their support and I assure them that this new partnership will further equip us to deliver on our promise of imagining growth globally.”

Adnan Shaikh, director and COO IG Square Pakistan concluded, “I am humbled and excited to share news of IG Square’s affiliation with IPG Mediabrands to represent Universal McCann (UM) in Pakistan and introduce other agency brands in the future.”

The UM affiliate relationship with IG Square Pakistan is effective immediately. 

