Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.

Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: IndiGo is the top ranked aviation brand in India, and other brands can learn from how it has consistently aligned its business practices with the brand idea.

A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact
Aug 17, 2020
Nielsen

A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumer sentiment in India's giant economy remains positive so far, but consumers have rising concerns about health, economy and job security.

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India

Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.

