india
Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.
India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.
India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.
Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: IndiGo is the top ranked aviation brand in India, and other brands can learn from how it has consistently aligned its business practices with the brand idea.
A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumer sentiment in India's giant economy remains positive so far, but consumers have rising concerns about health, economy and job security.
Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins