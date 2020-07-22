sri lanka

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Jul 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Sri Lanka: aspirational, creative — and entirely different from India
Aug 27, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The island country is on the cusp of a digital revolution, which could finally allow it to emerge from the shadows of its giant neighbour.

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.

Industry rallies behind Sri Lanka
Apr 24, 2019
Megan Gell

Impact on visitor numbers expected to be short-term.

Agency of the Year 2018 winners: South Asia
Dec 4, 2018
Staff Reporters

Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka paint company to make hues from discarded temple flowers
May 15, 2018
Ad Nut

Leo Burnett Sri Lanka came up with the 'Petal paints' concept for JAT Paints.

