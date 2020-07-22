sri lanka
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
Sri Lanka: aspirational, creative — and entirely different from India
The island country is on the cusp of a digital revolution, which could finally allow it to emerge from the shadows of its giant neighbour.
Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.
Industry rallies behind Sri Lanka
Impact on visitor numbers expected to be short-term.
Agency of the Year 2018 winners: South Asia
Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony in Mumbai.
Sri Lanka paint company to make hues from discarded temple flowers
Leo Burnett Sri Lanka came up with the 'Petal paints' concept for JAT Paints.
