FCB Group India adds affiliate in Sri Lanka

FCB Group India has entered into an affiliate agreement with Sri Lanka agency KL.LK, forming FCB KL.LK.

The agency, led by Santosh Menon, chairman and CEO, has 24 employees and counts Ceylon Biscuits, HNB credit cards, Fairfirst life Insurance, Ultratech Cement and Godrej Consumer products as clients.

“We’re delighted to partner with KL.LK in Sri Lanka," Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB

Group India, said in a release. "They are a young, future-ready agency that is growing very rapidly with many global multinational clients. With this association, we are hoping to offer seamless service to many of our clients who look at South Asia as a contiguous market.”

KL.LK's "creative passion and business momentum" made it the perfect partner in Sri Lanka, said Brandon Cooke, global partner and global chief marketing and reputation officer with FCB. "As we continue on our global mission to unleash creativity fuelled by diversity, data and technology, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our footprint across this region to a new client base,” he added.

Menon commented that he came to Sri Lanka first in 2003 as COO with Minds FCB, a local-agency partnership that later dissolved. "Today, bringing FCB back in its latest avatar as part of KL.LK gives me special pleasure and happiness," he said. "It's the wheel turning full circle.”