Advertising News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

FCB Group India adds affiliate in Sri Lanka

Addition of KL.LK will help FCB offer "seamless" service to clients who view South Asia as a contiguous market, according to FCB Group India.

L-R: Santosh Menon, Rohit Ohri
L-R: Santosh Menon, Rohit Ohri

FCB Group India has entered into an affiliate agreement with Sri Lanka agency KL.LK, forming FCB KL.LK.

The agency, led by Santosh Menon, chairman and CEO, has 24 employees and counts Ceylon Biscuits, HNB credit cards, Fairfirst life Insurance, Ultratech Cement and Godrej Consumer products as clients.

“We’re delighted to partner with KL.LK in Sri Lanka," Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB
Group India, said in a release. "They are a young, future-ready agency that is growing very rapidly with many global multinational clients. With this association, we are hoping to offer seamless service to many of our clients who look at South Asia as a contiguous market.”

KL.LK's "creative passion and business momentum" made it the perfect partner in Sri Lanka, said Brandon Cooke, global partner and global chief marketing and reputation officer with FCB. "As we continue on our global mission to unleash creativity fuelled by diversity, data and technology, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our footprint across this region to a new client base,” he added.

Menon commented that he came to Sri Lanka first in 2003 as COO with Minds FCB, a local-agency partnership that later dissolved. "Today, bringing FCB back in its latest avatar as part of KL.LK gives me special pleasure and happiness," he said. "It's the wheel turning full circle.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

2 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

3 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

5 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

6 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

7 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

8 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

9 Presenting the 2022 Women to Watch Greater China

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

10 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia
Advertising
Dec 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

WPP's Mindshare, Ogilvy and Wavemaker make strong return to South Asia AOY awards
Advertising
Dec 6, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP's Mindshare, Ogilvy and Wavemaker make strong ...

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: South Asia
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: South Asia
Advertising
Dec 5, 2017
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: South Asia

Just Published

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold on Mars global media
Media
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold ...

Appointment extends Mars' WPP relationship to include Essence.

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad
Advertising
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad

The spot imagines the open web’s future with utopian—and dystopian—possibilities.

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)
Analysis
10 hours ago
Kevin Chesters

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)

Planners need to treat everything in life with the same rigour they would approach a brief.

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 billion mark
PR
10 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 ...

Revenue was up 15.5% in the U.S., 17.1% in EMEA and 7.4% in APAC.