south asia
WPP's Mindshare, Ogilvy and Wavemaker make strong return to South Asia AOY awards
Mindshare bags the top digital- and media-agency awards, while Ogilvy wins the top prize for creative shops in South Asia and Wavemaker wins two people awards.
Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia
See the complete winner list for the South Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Mindshare sweeps Campaign South Asia AOY 2017
The jury observed that the bar for creativity has been raised across the spectrum.
Agency of the Year 2017 winners: South Asia
Here is the winner list for the South Asia region in the 2017 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Photos: 2016 South Asia Agency of the Year Awards
Photos from the 2016 Agency of the Year Awards for the South Asia region, held on 30 November in Mumbai.
Agency of the Year 2016 winners: South Asia
Winner list and awards-night photos for the South Asia region in the 2016 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins