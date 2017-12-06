south asia

WPP's Mindshare, Ogilvy and Wavemaker make strong return to South Asia AOY awards
13 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP's Mindshare, Ogilvy and Wavemaker make strong return to South Asia AOY awards

Mindshare bags the top digital- and media-agency awards, while Ogilvy wins the top prize for creative shops in South Asia and Wavemaker wins two people awards.

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

See the complete winner list for the South Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Mindshare sweeps Campaign South Asia AOY 2017
Dec 6, 2017
Campaign India Team

Mindshare sweeps Campaign South Asia AOY 2017

The jury observed that the bar for creativity has been raised across the spectrum.

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: South Asia
Dec 5, 2017
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: South Asia

Here is the winner list for the South Asia region in the 2017 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Photos: 2016 South Asia Agency of the Year Awards
Dec 1, 2016

Photos: 2016 South Asia Agency of the Year Awards

Photos from the 2016 Agency of the Year Awards for the South Asia region, held on 30 November in Mumbai.

Agency of the Year 2016 winners: South Asia
Dec 1, 2016
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2016 winners: South Asia

Winner list and awards-night photos for the South Asia region in the 2016 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

5 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

6 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

7 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

8 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

9 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

10 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia