Why South Asian Heritage Month matters in PR

For many South Asians, our journeys are characterised by distinct footprints, each step resonating with a worldview that encompasses far more than meets the eye. Our narratives are a delicate dance between East and West, deftly weaving cultural nuances while bridging gaps in understanding. In a world where PR crafts narratives and forges connections, the value of having a storyteller with a cultured and informed point of view cannot be overstated, can it?

However, the journey is not without its obstacles. The PR industry, like many others, has been marred by the shadows of model minority myth, discrimination and microaggressions. The expectation that South Asian individuals must conform to predefined norms of success places undue pressure on us, stifling our creativity and individuality. Moreover, instances of discrimination and microaggressions can subtly erode our sense of belonging and potential in the industry.

This is why South Asian Heritage Month matters. It’s more than a cultural celebration; it’s a call to action. It’s a time to amplify our voices, share our stories and confront the intricacies of our journey. It’s a platform that transforms shared experiences into collective strength, reminding us that our heritage is a wellspring of creativity, innovation and resilience–and deeply rooted in British history.

Our industry, too, must heed this call. Inclusivity is not an option; it’s a necessity. Embracing diversity isn’t just about ticking boxes; it’s about enriching narratives and expanding perspectives. For too long, certain roles have remained homogenous, failing to capture the full spectrum of human experience. It’s time to recognise this disparity and dismantle the barriers that hold back untapped potential.