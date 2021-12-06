Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
> See analysis: WPP agencies make strong return <
Regional categories
|Category
|Winner
|South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|No Winner
Agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|India
|SA01.372789
|Silver
|FCB Group India
|India
|SA01.373262
|Bronze
|BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd
|India
|SA01.374438
|Bronze
|TBWA India
|India
|SA01.372600
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA02.373038
|Silver
|IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|Pakistan
|SA02.371296
|Bronze
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA02.372960
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Magic Mango
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.372725
|Bronze
|Phoenix Ogilvy
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.373353
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA04.373150
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|India
|SA04.373645
|Bronze
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA04.373910
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA04.374710
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA05.373039
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|SA05.374664
|Bronze
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA05.372962
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.373464
|Silver
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.372651
|Bronze
|ADA
|Bangladesh
|SA06.372198
|Bronze
|ISOBAR Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.374062
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA07.372519
|Silver
|Lodestar UM
|India
|SA07.373417
|Bronze
|Havas Media Group
|India
|SA07.374425
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA08.374673
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.372655
|Silver
|Third Shift Media Pvt Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.373083
|Bronze
|Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.373885
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|MSL INDIA
|India
|SA10.373056
|Silver
|Value 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd.
|India
|SA10.374448
|Bronze
|Avian WE
|India
|SA10.373045
|South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Edelman India Private Limited
|India
|SA14.373851
|South Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA16.374847
|Silver
|Weber Shandwick
|India
|SA16.373489
|South Asia Best Place to Work
|Winner
|GroupM
|India
|SA17.372313
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA18.371592
|Bronze
|ITW Catalyst
|India
|SA18.374404
|South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|VMLY&R
|India
|SA19.373694
|South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|CX Consulting Practice at Merkle
|India
|SA20.372697
|Bronze
|ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
|India
|SA20.374546
|South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA21.372619
|Silver
|Mindshare
|India
|SA21.372620
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|Bronze
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA23.372807
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Triad
|Sri Lanka
|SA25.371646
|Silver
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA25.374850
|Bronze
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA25.372959
|Bronze
|SoCheers
|India
|SA25.372770
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA26.372713
|Silver
|VMLY&R
|India
|SA26.373695
|Bronze
|Kinnect
|India
|SA26.372663
|South Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA28.373765
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA29.372348
|Silver
|Merkle Sokrati
|India
|SA29.374015
|South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare
|India
|SA31.374313
|South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA32.372626
|Bronze
|Kinnect
|India
|SA32.372668
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Fractal Ink
|India
|SA33.372689
|Silver
|Kinetic Worldwide
|India
|SA33.373892
|South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Gold
|Dentsu Webchutney
|India
|SA34.372628
|Silver
|Kinnect
|India
|SA34.372729
People categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker India
|Harsha Vardhan Desireddy
|India
|SA35.371794
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Famous Innovations
|Raj Kamble
|India
|SA36.374848
|South Asia Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Mindshare
|Meherzad Contractor
|India
|SA37.372794
|South Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd
|Hemant Shringy
|India
|SA39.374412
|South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker
|Wavemaker India ExCo -- The Ocean's Twelve
|India
|SA40.374783
|South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Triad
|Shehan Samarasinha
|Sri Lanka
|SA42.371645
|Commendation
|Mindshare
|Rachana Mhetre
|India
|SA42.374465
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Mindshare
|Ankita Israney
|India
|SA43.372793
|Commendation
|Mindshare
|Avni Kanakia
|India
|SA43.372792
|South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Kinnect
|Chandni Shah
|India
|SA44.374725
Note:
The following categories had no shortlisted entries:
- Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
- Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
- South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
- South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
- South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
- South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
- South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
- South Asia Production Company of the Year
- South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
- South Asia Producer of the Year
- South Asia Brand of the Year
- South Asia Marketer of the Year