Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

See the complete winner list for the South Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

> See analysis: WPP agencies make strong return <

Regional categories

Category Winner
South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare 
South Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare 
South Asia PR Agency of the Year No Winner

Agency categories

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
India Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy India SA01.372789
Silver FCB Group India India SA01.373262
Bronze BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd India SA01.374438
Bronze TBWA India India SA01.372600
Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA02.373038
Silver IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan SA02.371296
Bronze Golden Circle Pakistan SA02.372960
Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Silver Magic Mango Sri Lanka SA03.372725
Bronze Phoenix Ogilvy Sri Lanka SA03.373353
India Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare India India SA04.373150
Silver Ogilvy India SA04.373645
Bronze Interactive Avenues India SA04.373910
Bronze Wavemaker India SA04.374710
Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA05.373039
Silver Mindshare Pakistan SA05.374664
Bronze Golden Circle Pakistan SA05.372962
Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.373464
Silver Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.372651
Bronze ADA Bangladesh SA06.372198
Bronze ISOBAR Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.374062
India Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare India India SA07.372519
Silver Lodestar UM India SA07.373417
Bronze Havas Media Group India SA07.374425
Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare Pakistan Pakistan SA08.374673
Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.372655
Silver Third Shift Media Pvt Ltd Sri Lanka SA09.373083
Bronze Dentsu Grant Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.373885
India PR Agency of the Year Silver MSL INDIA India SA10.373056
Silver Value 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd. India SA10.374448
Bronze Avian WE India SA10.373045
South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze Edelman India Private Limited India SA14.373851
South Asia Best Culture Gold Famous Innovations India SA16.374847
Silver Weber Shandwick India SA16.373489
South Asia Best Place to Work Winner GroupM India SA17.372313
South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Silver Golden Circle Pakistan SA18.371592
Bronze ITW Catalyst India SA18.374404
South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Bronze VMLY&R India SA19.373694
South Asia Consultancy of the Year Gold CX Consulting Practice at Merkle India SA20.372697
Bronze ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. India SA20.374546
South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA21.372619
Silver Mindshare India SA21.372620
South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Bronze Interactive Avenues India SA23.372807
South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Triad Sri Lanka SA25.371646
Silver Famous Innovations India SA25.374850
Bronze Golden Circle Pakistan SA25.372959
Bronze SoCheers India SA25.372770
South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare India India SA26.372713
Silver VMLY&R India SA26.373695
Bronze Kinnect India SA26.372663
South Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare India India SA28.373765
South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Gold Interactive Avenues  India SA29.372348
Silver Merkle Sokrati India SA29.374015
South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare India SA31.374313
South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Silver Dentsu Webchutney India SA32.372626
Bronze Kinnect India SA32.372668
South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold Fractal Ink  India SA33.372689
Silver Kinetic Worldwide India SA33.373892
South Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Gold Dentsu Webchutney India SA34.372628
Silver Kinnect India SA34.372729

People categories

Category Award Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
South Asia Account Person of the Year Winner Wavemaker India Harsha Vardhan Desireddy India SA35.371794
South Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner Famous Innovations Raj Kamble India SA36.374848
South Asia Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Mindshare Meherzad Contractor India SA37.372794
South Asia Creative Person of the Year Winner BBDO INDIA Pvt Ltd Hemant Shringy India SA39.374412
South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Winner Wavemaker Wavemaker India ExCo -- The Ocean's Twelve India SA40.374783
South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Triad Shehan Samarasinha Sri Lanka SA42.371645
Commendation Mindshare Rachana Mhetre India SA42.374465
South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner Mindshare Ankita Israney India SA43.372793
Commendation Mindshare Avni Kanakia India SA43.372792
South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Kinnect Chandni Shah India SA44.374725

Note:

The following categories had no shortlisted entries:

  • Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
  • Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
  • South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year 
  • South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
  • South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year 
  • South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
  • South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
  • South Asia Production Company of the Year
  • South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
  • South Asia Producer of the Year
  • South Asia Brand of the Year
  • South Asia Marketer of the Year

See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

