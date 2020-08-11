fcb
Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission
The insurer's fivesome of 'Silent guardians' takes on new protective duties in a spot by FCB Malaysia.
Eid-al-Fitr video blends animation with quarantine-shot video
Necessity is the mother of creativity in this video for SP Setia by FCB Malaysia.
FCB's global CEO and CCO on how pandemic is reshaping agency (for the better)
Carter Murray and Susan Credle get candid about what they're learning when it comes to leadership as well as creative and operational processes amid crisis.
Watch: RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia's all-stock Eid-al-Fitr video
Made using only stock footage, RHB Bank's Eid-al-Fitr video reflects on, and reflects, overcoming virus challenges.
Does FCB's growing global creative swagger translate to APAC?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See FCB's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: FCB
FCB's global creative swagger rubbed off on its disparate Asia-Pacific network in 2019, rallying affiliates to elevate their game.
