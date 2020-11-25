Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Agency of the Year Awards 2020

See all the winner lists and analysis of the 2020 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards.

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Welcome to the 27th edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards. Since the early 1990s, the Agency of the Year Awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

The competition recognises excellence in local markets through five seperate regional competitions, plus the APAC and Network of the Year awards. 

While we look forward to in-person award events next year, we'll be announcing the 2020 winners over the next several days, as detailed below. Look for a new winner list early each morning, and an additional summary of the winners later each day from Campaign Asia-Pacific's editors. (Make sure you're signed up for our bulletin so you won't miss out.)

Campaign congratulates the winners and extends sincere thanks to all who entered this year. Special thanks to our judges and to PwC Singapore for results tabulation. For more information please see AOYawards.com.

Winner list
 
Analysis: Special Group and DDB take spotlight in ANZ AOY awards 
Winner list
 
Analysis: Cheil and TBWA-related agencies shine in Japan/Korea AOY awards
Winner list

Analysis: Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Winner announcement:
November 30
Winner announcement:
December 1
Winner announcement:
December 2

Past Agency of the Year Awards
2019201820172016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

