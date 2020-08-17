Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Now in its 27th year of success, the Agency of the Year Awards continues to be at the forefront of the industry when it comes to rewarding talents and recognising progressive and successful agencies.

The awards are proud to announce five new agency categories, two people categories, and one network category. The new categories include:

Agency categories

1. Agency Marketer Partnership

Honouring the best regional or local partnerships between agencies and brands that have driven marketing excellence, the new Agency Marketer Partnership category is open to all single/multiple agencies. (A joint entry with the consent of all agency partners is required for multiple agencies.)

2. Brand Experience Agency

The award recognises the best agencies specialising in comprehensive brand building and creation for the brands, customers and employees in providing exceptional brand experience for end-users.

3. Content Marketing Agency

The Content Marketing Agency category is open to agencies who provide content solutions as part of their overall marketing strategy across all platforms, and who define and elevate brand awareness with their content strategy.

4. Market Research Agency

The award category recognises agencies who have delivered exceptional research and insight for a product or service, demonstrating its research's ability to drive innovation, inspire change and deliver results.

5. Programmatic Agency (expanded to all regions)

The award acknowledges companies that have demonstrated their ability to translate consumer intentions into revenue for clients, delivered ROI-based campaign activity and driven sales results for clients across geographies.

People categories

1. Producer of the Year

Honouring professionals who have brought out innovative insights with strategies throughout their work, Producer of the Year rewards outstanding individuals whose creative campaigns have successfully driven and met business objectives.

2. Young Business Leader

Young business leaders at or under the age of 35 as of 22 September 2020 are recognised as they achieve growth for their businesses and demonstrate outstanding strategic direction through a honed business acumen and strong industry networks.

Network category

1. PR Network of the Year

A win in each of the local markets for PR Agency of the Year will contribute points towards the PR Network of the Year and the Regional Awards for Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

The Agency of the Year Awards are now open for entries till 22 September to all media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent and specialist agencies from across the Asia Pacific region, no matter how large or small the scale of operation. Download the entry kit here to find more information about eligibility and the full list of award categories. Learn more about Agency of the Year Awards 2020 on our AOY website.

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline: August 20

Normal entry deadline: September 17

Late entry deadline: September 22

Shortlist announcement: November 12

All deadlines are at 6 pm Hong Kong/Singapore (GMT+8).

