bangladesh
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Javed Iqbal, United Commercial Bank
Javed Iqbal's efforts to serve the unbanked in Bangladesh have served his brand well.
A visual and musical morale-booster for Bangladesh
United Commercial Bank and Grey Dhaka produced a series of illustrations and a rousing musical anthem for the country's frontline workers.
The 'chaotic beauty' of adland in Bangladesh
With its economy growing great guns and a youthful, content-hungry population, this is a market primed to channel its artistic heritage towards great advertising.
Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.
Bangladesh increases digital spend 1000% over 3 years
The CEO of a Dentsu Aegis Network affiliate agency in Bangladesh details the factors that have led advertisers to experiment more and more with digital formats.
Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets
Cambodia and Myanmar also make Zenith's list of 30 up-and-coming markets, but Iran will be the fastest-growing market through 2020.
