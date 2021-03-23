Marketing The Work
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Bangladesh retailer Aarong aims for global appeal

REBRANDING EXERCISES: An 'ethical retailer' founded to help rural artisans escape poverty has refreshed its branding as it hopes to appeal to a wider audience.

A clothing retailer in Bangladesh, Aarong, has unveiled a brand refresh by creative consultancy Neil Walker LLP.

The brand, owned by non-profit development agency BRAC, started in 1978 to empower rural artisans to rise above poverty. It now claims to support 65,000 artisans, whose wares sell through the company's 20 stores. 

With a vision to focus and grow globally, Aarong needed to refresh its brand; some elements required modernising, and fragmentation had set in, with several logos being used concurrently, according to Neil Walker. Blending elements of those designs, the design consultancy created a new brand identity, "elegant in simplicity with dynamic foundations and a clear hierarchy".

The identity translates intelligently across digital, print, social media and the store environment, adding that the identity is also fit for purpose in Bengali and English thanks to the dual-language wordmark, according to the agency.

“Neil and his team had undertaken a monumental task of refreshing the logo of an iconic brand and developing consistency across its applications," said Tanvir Hossain, deputy general manager, marketing and sustainability, in a release. "This has built the foundation for a stronger visual identity, which we hope will appeal to today’s global consumer at home and abroad.”

