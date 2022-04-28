Call me be my name, say women in Bangladesh

In certain parts of Bangladesh, it’s not uncommon for women to be referred to as somebody’s mother, wife or sister. They are rarely called by their own names, so much so that they might forget to respond when called by their real names.

From this insight, a new campaign is born: It’s called ‘The Nameless Women Project’, created by Wunderman Thomson India in collaboration with Warah, a homegrown fashion label. The label recreates the Tangail saree of Bangladesh with the name of the wearer woven on each saree. This is said to be a “powerful reminder that your name is your basic right”.

Ad Nut thinks it is noble to attempt to shed awareness on any gender-based issue, but Ad Nut also thinks that a collaboration with a fashion brand is all but a temporary fix. Ad Nut cannot help thinking that this has been designed for award purposes, especially with awards season creeping closer and the lack of a clear client brief on the part of Warah. Perhaps Ad Nut’s mind can be changed if Ad Nut is clearer on how this campaign will extend beyond a limited fashion activation.

