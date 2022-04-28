Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Call me be my name, say women in Bangladesh

An activation to restore importance of one’s name is a noble cause to champion—yet to Ad Nut, this campaign feels a little hollow.

In certain parts of Bangladesh, it’s not uncommon for women to be referred to as somebody’s mother, wife or sister. They are rarely called by their own names, so much so that they might forget to respond when called by their real names.

From this insight, a new campaign is born: It’s called ‘The Nameless Women Project’, created by Wunderman Thomson India in collaboration with Warah, a homegrown fashion label. The label recreates the Tangail saree of Bangladesh with the name of the wearer woven on each saree. This is said to be a “powerful reminder that your name is your basic right”.

Ad Nut thinks it is noble to attempt to shed awareness on any gender-based issue, but Ad Nut also thinks that a collaboration with a fashion brand is all but a temporary fix. Ad Nut cannot help thinking that this has been designed for award purposes, especially with awards season creeping closer and the lack of a clear client brief on the part of Warah. Perhaps Ad Nut’s mind can be changed if Ad Nut is clearer on how this campaign will extend beyond a limited fashion activation.

CREDITS

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson India
Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson South Asia Hanoz Mogrelia, SVP & ECD, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
Shaziya Khan, National Planning Director, Wunderman Thompson India Ashish Pathak, VP & Snr. CD, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
Chandni Kapur, VP & Snr. CD, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
Aditi Shivdasani, AVP & CSD, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
Hinoti Joshi, Global Business Director (Unilever)

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

5 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

7 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

9 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
PR
Apr 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign ...

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis
Advertising
Oct 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon
Marketing
Sep 2, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership ...

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role
News
Sep 1, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands ...

Just Published

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Digital
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.

How the year’s best Raya ad was made
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.