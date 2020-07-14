wunderman thompson
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
Parkinson's patients can never escape the challenges in this room
Wunderman Thompson Australia and Airbag created a 'No Escape Room' to communicate what it's like living with the disease.
Dear client: Thank you for cancelling our work
Wunderman Thompson's Thailand ECD was bummed that a huge campaign for TCP Group got pulled due to the pandemic. Until he looked into what else the client has been up to.
John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
"It was always my intention to hand the business over once the merger was complete."
KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong
#RayaBersama music video features SonaOne, MK K-Clique, Naim Daniel, Sweet Qismina and Empty Page.
Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges behind
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wunderman Thompson's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
