News Advertising Customer Experience
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

The soon-to-be-merged WPP super agency has selected who will lead its individual markets across ANZ, Southeast Asia and East Asia, while South Asia leadership will be decided in Q1 2024.

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

VML has announced who will lead its individual markets across Asia-Pacific's varied sub-regions. The announcement comes two months after WPP first announced its intention to merge VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson into a single super agency to be known as VML by the start of 2024. 

At that time, the agency already named Yi-Chung Tay of VMLY&R and Audrey Kuah of Wunderman Thompson as APAC Co-CEOs of the newly-formed VML. In an exclusive follow up interview with Campaign published in November, VML's global chief executives elaborated on their process of selecting individual market leaders, noting they were expected to be announced in a matter of weeks. 

With more than 5,000 employees across 25 offices in 13 separate APAC markets, VML says its newly selected leadership outlined below have strong local knowledge and deep expertise in its three focal service areas of customer experience, brand experience and commerce to serve its clients in the region, including Ford, The Coca Cola Company, HSBC, Unilever, Nestle, GSK, Zespri and others. 

Here is the newly restructured leadership for VML:

Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)

  • Tom Tearle, VMLY&R ANZ CEO, is appointed to the role of CEO, VML ANZ. 
  • Gavin Bain, Wunderman Thompson CEO for Australia, moves to the role of VML chief consulting officer, ANZ and managing cirector, Perth, Australia.
L-R: Tom Tearle, Gavin Bain

Southeast Asia

  • Nimesh Desai, Wunderman Thompson CEO for Singapore, has been appointed as VML CEO, Singapore. 
  • Rhys Taylor, VMLY&R managing director, Singapore, takes on the role of VML chief client officer, Singapore
  • Samir Gupte, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Indonesia, has been appointed CEO, VML Indonesia.
  • Kenni Loh, CEO, VMLY&R Malaysia, has been appointed CEO, VML Malaysia.
  • Golda Roldan, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Philippines, has been appointed CEO, VML Philippines
  • Parattajariya Jalayanteja, CEO Wunderman Thompson, Thailand has been appointed CEO, VML Thailand.
  • Vietnam: Ha Nguyen, VMLY&R CEO, Vietnam, has been appointed CEO, VML Vietnam.
Clockwise from top left: Samir Gupte, Golda Roldan, Parattajariya Jalayanteja, Kenni Loh, Ha Nguyen, Rhys Taylor, Nimesh Desai

East Asia

  • Kevin Zhu, VMLY&R China CEO, has been appointed CEO VML, China
  • Carter Chow, Wunderman Thompson CEO for Greater China, steps into the role of president, VML China.
  • Maggie Wong, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Hong Kong, has been appointed CEO, VML Hong Kong.
  • Ichiro Ota, CEO, VML & Ogilvy Japan remains in his position
  • Akira Suzuki, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Japan, moves into the role of COO, VML Japan.
  • Even Teng, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan has been appointed CEO, VML, Taiwan.

 

Clockwise from top left: Kevin Zhu, Carter Chow, Maggie Wong, Even Teng, Akira Suzuki, Ichiro Ota

South Asia

In South Asia, VML says it is taking more time to ensure its teams and clients in India have the most capable leaders, this will be announced in Q1 2024. 

“We are thrilled to introduce our new APAC leadership team, who represent the cream-of-the-crop across two of the most awarded creative agencies in the region," Audrey Kuah, co-CEO of VML APAC, said in a release.  

Added co-CEO Yi-Chung Tay: “Working closely with our leaders across our APAC network, we are well positioned to provide the best possible solutions to our clients’ most pressing business problems...".

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

6 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

8 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

9 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Related Articles

VML’s chiefs on new super-agency, redefining creativity and making cost savings
Nov 29, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

VML’s chiefs on new super-agency, redefining ...

VML appoints Wunderman Thompson’s Pip Hulbert as UK chief executive
The Information
Nov 15, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

VML appoints Wunderman Thompson’s Pip Hulbert as UK ...

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson
Oct 17, 2023
Ben Bold

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger
Oct 18, 2023
Ben Bold

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VML...

Just Published

A Christmas classic reimagined because homelessness is anything but silent
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A Christmas classic reimagined because homelessness ...

Youth homelessness charity Centrepoint rewrites the lyrics to 'Silent Night' to spotlight street violence towards homeless people.

Brain-to-computer interfaces aren’t just sci-fi—here’s why they could be the next big thing in marketing
4 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Brain-to-computer interfaces aren’t just sci-fi—here...

Insights into the human brain give brands and marketers access to our desires like never before.

Rapid fire with Gautam Reghunath
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Rapid fire with Gautam Reghunath

Our year-ender this time around places the fraternity on the 'hot seat' to answer questions about the year gone by and their expectations from 2024

To pull or not to pull?
4 hours ago
Tamryn Kerr

To pull or not to pull?

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Zara's recent campaign, how can brands avoid such situations and what can they learn from them?