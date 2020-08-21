gender
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport
Now, more than ever, brands must help to normalise women’s sport.
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week
Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline by one week to allow nominees to make any final changes.
Women to Watch 2020: What makes a standout entry
With a week and a half left till the early-bird deadline, here's some advice on what makes a winning entry.
Women to Watch 2020 opens for entries
Nominate the women whose work—and way of working—inspires you, for Campaign's annual list celebrating the industry's top female talent.
