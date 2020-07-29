rebranding exercises

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers

The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.

Taiwan Mobile prepares for next stage with brand refresh
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Taiwan Mobile prepares for next stage with brand refresh

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Superunion upgraded the mobile carrier's logo and overall visual identity while introducing a new tagline. Read all about it and tell us what you think.

Taking the 'van' out of Gogovan?
Jul 14, 2020
Matthew Miller

Taking the 'van' out of Gogovan?

REBRANDING EXERCISES: The van-hailing brand isn't completely dropping the Gogovan name, but it does want to be known as 'Gogox'. Read all about it and share your opinion.

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline
Apr 21, 2020
Nick Vaus

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline

Chocolate brand is gradually rolling out a revamp that debuted in Australia.

