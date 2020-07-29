rebranding exercises
Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers
The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.
Taiwan Mobile prepares for next stage with brand refresh
REBRANDING EXERCISES: Superunion upgraded the mobile carrier's logo and overall visual identity while introducing a new tagline. Read all about it and tell us what you think.
Taking the 'van' out of Gogovan?
REBRANDING EXERCISES: The van-hailing brand isn't completely dropping the Gogovan name, but it does want to be known as 'Gogox'. Read all about it and share your opinion.
Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline
Chocolate brand is gradually rolling out a revamp that debuted in Australia.
