Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Asia-Pacific and Network

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
> See analysis: Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards <
Network of the Year Awards
|Category
|Winner
|Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year
|UM
|Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
Asia-Pacific agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|Winner
|Dentsu International Thailand
|Thailand
|AP01.374396
|Commendation
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP01.373535
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|Winner
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|AP02.372410
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Winner
|Xaxis
|Singapore
|AP03.372490
|Commendation
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AP03.374559
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year
|Winner
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP04.373536
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|Winner
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP05.372182
Asia-Pacific people categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Verticurl
|Carol Chandran
|Singapore
|AP06.372722
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker
|Gordon Domlija
|China
|AP07.373318
Note:
The following categories had no shortlisted entries:
- Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year