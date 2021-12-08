Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Asia-Pacific and Network

See the complete winner list for the Network of the Year Awards and the APAC-level categories in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Network of the Year Awards

Category Winner
Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year Ogilvy 
Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year UM
Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year Ogilvy 
Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year Ogilvy 

Asia-Pacific agency categories

Category Award Agency Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Best Culture Winner Dentsu International Thailand Thailand AP01.374396
Commendation IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.373535
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year Winner Reprise Digital Singapore AP02.372410
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Winner Xaxis Singapore AP03.372490
Commendation Performics Taiwan Taiwan AP03.374559
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year Winner IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP04.373536
Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year Winner ADA Malaysia AP05.372182

Asia-Pacific people categories

Category Award Agency Nominee Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year Winner Verticurl Carol Chandran Singapore AP06.372722
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Winner Wavemaker Gordon Domlija China AP07.373318

Note:

The following categories had no shortlisted entries:

  • Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year

Campaign Asia-Pacific

