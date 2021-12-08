Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Greater China

See the complete winner list for the Greater China region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

> See analysis: Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine <

Regional categories

Category Winner
Greater China Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
Greater China Digital Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network 
Greater China Media Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network 
Greater China PR Agency of the Year Ogilvy 

Agency categories

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
China Creative Agency of the Year Gold LEO Digital Network China GC01.372121
Silver Ogilvy China China GC01.371806
Silver TBWA\China China GC01.373233
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373264
Silver M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373868
Bronze Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC02.374691
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372070
Silver dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372118
Bronze Leo Burnett Taiwan Taiwan GC03.374139
China Digital Agency of the Year Gold LEO Digital Network China GC04.372120
Silver Ogilvy China China GC04.371807
Bronze Mindshare China GC04.373723
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373265
Silver OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373424
Bronze PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373428
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year Silver Isobar Taiwan Taiwan GC06.373024
Silver Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC06.372104
Bronze Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC06.374642
China Media Agency of the Year Gold LEO Digital Network China GC07.372122
Silver Mindshare China GC07.373541
Bronze Wavemaker China GC07.371915
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year Silver OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373426
Silver PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373430
Bronze UM Hong Kong SAR GC08.373444
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare Taiwan GC09.371783
Silver Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374617
Bronze Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374157
China PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy China China GC10.371809
Silver DeVries Global China GC10.374714
Bronze Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing Co.,Ltd China GC10.372166
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC11.374778
Silver Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC11.374093
Bronze Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC11.372296
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC12.372105
Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold TBWA\Juice / BMW China China GC13.373246 
Silver Publicis1 / Genesis Motor China GC13.373375
Bronze Isobar Taiwan / Pizza Hut Taiwan GC13.373026
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Publicis Sapient China China GC14.373390
Silver Ptarmigan Media Hong Kong SAR GC14.374667
Bronze Artefact China China GC14.372240
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Digitas Taiwan Taiwan GC15.374196
Silver Media.Monks China China GC15.374580
Bronze Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC15.372591
Greater China Best Culture Gold Tag China GC16.371856
Silver TBWA\China China GC16.373243
Bronze Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC16.372573
Greater China Best Place to Work Winner Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC17.373621
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year Gold Stig&Xi China GC18.373713
Silver Inner Chapter China GC18.374269
Bronze F5 Shanghai China GC18.373763
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold Superunion China GC19.374058
Silver LEO Digital Network China GC19.372123
Bronze Imagination China GC19.374577
Greater China Consultancy of the Year Gold Illuminera China GC20.373399
Silver dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC20.372152
Bronze Artefact China China GC20.372238
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year Silver dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC21.372153
Silver EnergyBBDO China GC21.372901
Bronze Red Ant China GC21.372996
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Gold Media.Monks China China GC22.374602
Silver LEO Digital Network China GC22.372125
Bronze MAX Communication China GC22.371981
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year Gold MediaCom  Hong Kong SAR GC23.373930
Silver Publicis Commerce China China GC23.373404
Bronze OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC23.373427
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze APAX Group China GC24.373509
Bronze AUDITOIRE China GC24.372171
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year Gold Mazarine  China GC25.372277
Silver Ruder Finn  China GC25.373558
Bronze APAX Group China GC25.371912
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy China China GC26.371808
Silver Mazarine China GC26.372138
Silver TBWA\China China GC26.373241
Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year Silver Edelman DxI China GC27.374323
Bronze Inner Chapter China GC27.374620
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year Gold MediaCom Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC29.373936
Silver Matterkind China GC29.374490
Silver Omnicom Media Group Hong Kong SAR GC29.373423
Greater China Production Company of the Year Gold Media.Monks China China GC30.374623
Silver BOLT by TBWA\ Hong Kong SAR GC30.373266
Bronze Tag China GC30.371858
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year Gold Performics Taiwan Taiwan GC31.374537
Silver Xaxis Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan GC31.374532
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year Silver EnergyBBDO China GC32.372903
Bronze @comm China GC32.372774
Bronze Red Ant China GC32.372993
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year Gold McCANN Health China GC33.372878
Silver Media.Monks China China GC33.374630
Bronze Edge China GC33.373395
Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year Silver BBDO Greater China China GC34.372911
Bronze GroupM China Talent Team China GC34.374151

People categories

Category Award Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Greater China Account Person of the Year Winner Mindshare Zoe Ren China GC35.373331
Greater China Agency Head of the Year Winner Edelman Adrian Warr Hong Kong SAR GC36.374135
Greater China Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year Winner EnergyBBDO Quan Liu China GC37.372909
Greater China Corporate Communications/ Marketing Team of the Year Winner LEO Digital Network Music Chen and Team China GC38.372127
Greater China Creative Person of the Year Winner LEO Digital Network Amber Liu China GC39.372128
Greater China New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Commendation MediaCom Hong Kong DSI Unit Hong Kong SAR GC40.373939
Greater China Producer of the Year Winner Wavemaker Riki Li China GC41.373468
Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner EnergyBBDO Katy Guan China GC42.372916
Commendation Mindshare Tracy Ta China GC42.373529
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year Winner Mindshare Kelly Li China GC43.373511
Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Edelman Simon Chan Hong Kong SAR GC44.372545

Brand categories

Category Award Brand Market Entry ID
Greater China Brand of the Year Winner Unilever China GC46.373753

Note:

The following categories had no shortlisted entries:

  • Greater China Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
  • Greater China Marketer of the Year

