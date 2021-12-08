Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Greater China

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
> See analysis: Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine <
Regional categories
|Category
|Winner
|Greater China Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Greater China Digital Agency of the Year
|LEO Digital Network
|Greater China Media Agency of the Year
|LEO Digital Network
|Greater China PR Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
Agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|China Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC01.372121
|Silver
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC01.371806
|Silver
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC01.373233
|Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373264
|Silver
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373868
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.374691
|Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.372070
|Silver
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.372118
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.374139
|China Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC04.372120
|Silver
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC04.371807
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|China
|GC04.373723
|Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373265
|Silver
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373424
|Bronze
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373428
|Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Isobar Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.373024
|Silver
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.372104
|Bronze
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.374642
|China Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC07.372122
|Silver
|Mindshare
|China
|GC07.373541
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|China
|GC07.371915
|Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373426
|Silver
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373430
|Bronze
|UM
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373444
|Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Taiwan
|GC09.371783
|Silver
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.374617
|Bronze
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.374157
|China PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC10.371809
|Silver
|DeVries Global
|China
|GC10.374714
|Bronze
|Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing Co.,Ltd
|China
|GC10.372166
|Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.374778
|Silver
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.374093
|Bronze
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.372296
|Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC12.372105
|Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Juice / BMW China
|China
|GC13.373246
|Silver
|Publicis1 / Genesis Motor
|China
|GC13.373375
|Bronze
|Isobar Taiwan / Pizza Hut
|Taiwan
|GC13.373026
|Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Publicis Sapient China
|China
|GC14.373390
|Silver
|Ptarmigan Media
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC14.374667
|Bronze
|Artefact China
|China
|GC14.372240
|Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Digitas Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC15.374196
|Silver
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC15.374580
|Bronze
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC15.372591
|Greater China Best Culture
|Gold
|Tag
|China
|GC16.371856
|Silver
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC16.373243
|Bronze
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC16.372573
|Greater China Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC17.373621
|Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Stig&Xi
|China
|GC18.373713
|Silver
|Inner Chapter
|China
|GC18.374269
|Bronze
|F5 Shanghai
|China
|GC18.373763
|Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Superunion
|China
|GC19.374058
|Silver
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC19.372123
|Bronze
|Imagination
|China
|GC19.374577
|Greater China Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|Illuminera
|China
|GC20.373399
|Silver
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC20.372152
|Bronze
|Artefact China
|China
|GC20.372238
|Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC21.372153
|Silver
|EnergyBBDO
|China
|GC21.372901
|Bronze
|Red Ant
|China
|GC21.372996
|Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC22.374602
|Silver
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC22.372125
|Bronze
|MAX Communication
|China
|GC22.371981
|Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC23.373930
|Silver
|Publicis Commerce China
|China
|GC23.373404
|Bronze
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC23.373427
|Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|APAX Group
|China
|GC24.373509
|Bronze
|AUDITOIRE
|China
|GC24.372171
|Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mazarine
|China
|GC25.372277
|Silver
|Ruder Finn
|China
|GC25.373558
|Bronze
|APAX Group
|China
|GC25.371912
|Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC26.371808
|Silver
|Mazarine
|China
|GC26.372138
|Silver
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC26.373241
|Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman DxI
|China
|GC27.374323
|Bronze
|Inner Chapter
|China
|GC27.374620
|Greater China Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MediaCom Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC29.373936
|Silver
|Matterkind
|China
|GC29.374490
|Silver
|Omnicom Media Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC29.373423
|Greater China Production Company of the Year
|Gold
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC30.374623
|Silver
|BOLT by TBWA\
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC30.373266
|Bronze
|Tag
|China
|GC30.371858
|Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC31.374537
|Silver
|Xaxis
|Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan
|GC31.374532
|Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|EnergyBBDO
|China
|GC32.372903
|Bronze
|@comm
|China
|GC32.372774
|Bronze
|Red Ant
|China
|GC32.372993
|Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|McCANN Health
|China
|GC33.372878
|Silver
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC33.374630
|Bronze
|Edge
|China
|GC33.373395
|Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year
|Silver
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|GC34.372911
|Bronze
|GroupM China Talent Team
|China
|GC34.374151
People categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Greater China Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Mindshare
|Zoe Ren
|China
|GC35.373331
|Greater China Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Edelman
|Adrian Warr
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC36.374135
|Greater China Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|EnergyBBDO
|Quan Liu
|China
|GC37.372909
|Greater China Corporate Communications/ Marketing Team of the Year
|Winner
|LEO Digital Network
|Music Chen and Team
|China
|GC38.372127
|Greater China Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|LEO Digital Network
|Amber Liu
|China
|GC39.372128
|Greater China New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Commendation
|MediaCom Hong Kong
|DSI Unit
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC40.373939
|Greater China Producer of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker
|Riki Li
|China
|GC41.373468
|Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|EnergyBBDO
|Katy Guan
|China
|GC42.372916
|Commendation
|Mindshare
|Tracy Ta
|China
|GC42.373529
|Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Mindshare
|Kelly Li
|China
|GC43.373511
|Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Edelman
|Simon Chan
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC44.372545
Brand categories
|Category
|Award
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Greater China Brand of the Year
|Winner
|Unilever
|China
|GC46.373753
Note:
The following categories had no shortlisted entries:
- Greater China Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
- Greater China Marketer of the Year