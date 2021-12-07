Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

Ogilvy has made a strong return to the Southeast Asia Agency of the Year Awards, scooping 15 awards in the 2021 edition, including reclaiming its title as Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year. However, TBWA retains its hold on the Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year title for the second year. Meanwhile, Mindshare is crowned Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year, and Edelman is the Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year for the second year running.

After suspending participation in awards in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, Ogilvy has restored its dominance in the region with three golds, seven silvers, two bronzes and two awards for its staff.

Ogilvy Vietnam wins two of the golds for Creative and Digital Agency of the Year. The Philippines office scoops a gold in Creative and a silver in Digital, Thailand wins a silver in Digital, and Singapore wins a bronze in Digital.

Ogilvy's PR arm has won five awards in total, including silvers for PR Agency of the Year in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, and a bronze in Thailand.

The final silver is for the Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year award, won by Ogilvy Indonesia and Nestlé Indonesia.

In the people category, Ogilvy Indonesia's Karthik Narayan wins Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year and Neha Bansal wins Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year.

However, the WPP agency loses out on Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year, won by TBWA for the second year in a row. The Omnicom Group agency has continued its winning streak in Southeast Asia, scooping 12 awards in the region including four gold awards, three silver and three bronze, as well as winning Southeast Asia Best Place to Work for TBWA Group Singapore.

The Singapore agency is the top performer in the network, winning gold for Singapore Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year, as well as for Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year. It also collects a silver for Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year.

TBWA's other gold is for Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year, won in the Philippines by TBWA SMP and T3, a public-private task force set up to 'Teach, Trace, and Treat' citizens during the pandemic. TBWA SMP devised the communications strategies and materials for T3's campaign 'Ingat, Angat' ('Carefully, We Rise'). TBWA SMP also wins two bronze awards for Philippines Creative Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year.

TBWA Indonesia wins two awards, silver for Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year and bronze for Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year, while TBWA Thailand wins silver for Thailand Creative Agency of the Year.

Elsewhere for Omnicom, DDB Group Singapore has scooped five gongs including four golds for Southeast Asia B2C Marketing, Content Marketing, Customer Engagement and Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year. It wins silver for Singapore Creative Agency of the Year.

Elsewhere for WPP, Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year goes to Mindshare, which wins seven awards in the region in total, including two golds in Thailand for Digital and Media Agency of the Year, one gold in Vietnam for Media and a bronze for Digital, and a silver in Indonesia for Media. Mindshare Singapore also wins gold for Southeast Asia Ecommerce Agency of the Year.

Dentsu agencies have won nine awards: Dentsu Jayme Syfu wins gold for Philippines Digital Agency of the Year and silver for Creative; Dentsu X Indonesia wins gold for Indonesia Media Agency of the Year and silver for Southeast Asia Ecommerce Agency of the Year; Merkle wins silver for Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year. IProspect wins three silvers, for Southeast Asia Performance, Programmatic and Specialist Agency of the Year. Dentsu X's Aditya Sofyan wins Southeast Asia Producer of the Year.

M&C Saatchi Indonesia takes gold for both Indonesia Creative and Digital Agency of the Year, a silver for Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year, and a bronze for Southeast Asia Best Culture. M&C Saatchi Performance wins gold for Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year.

Publicis' Leo Burnett has won four awards including gold for Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year and silvers for Indonesia and Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year. From Thailand, Jenkanit Rujiramora wins Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year. Sister agency Spark Foundry takes gold for Philippines Media Agency of the Year. Digitas wins two silvers for Digital in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Edelman scoops the Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year title, winning five awards in total including gold in Indonesia and silver in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam for PR Agency of the Year.

Other people awards go to Katrina "Storm" Surla from IdeasxMachina, who has been crowned Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year. The Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year is Mediabrands Malaysia's Bala Pomaleh.

L-R, top: Katrina "Storm" Surla, Bala Pomaleh, Karthik Narayan; Middle: Asawin Panichwatana, M/Six New Business Team, Aditya Sofyan; Bottom: Jenkanit Rujiramora, Thanachai Jirathawatchai, Kanokporn Kulsri



M/Six Malaysia's new business team wins Southeast Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year, with a commendation going to FCB Malaysia.

Southeast Asia Young Achiever and Young Business Leader of the Year go to two Thai independent agencies: Thanachai Jirathawatchai from Knock Consulting Agency Thailand and Kanokporn Kulsri from Brilliant&Million, respectively.

Southeast Asia Best Culture has been awarded to Propel Manila.

CJWorx and Spore Bangkok wins the top prize for Thailand Creative Agency of the Year and Thailand Independent Agency of the Year, as well as a bronze for Digital.

Other gold independent agency awards go to Redcomm Indonesia (Indonesia), Kingdom Digital Solutions (Malaysia), The Secret Little Agency (Singapore) and Red2Digital (Thailand).