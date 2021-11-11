Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Greater China

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Live event in Hong Kong announced: Campaign Asia-Pacific is delighted to announce an Agency of the Year 2021 Awards Presentation Luncheon, taking place from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, December 8 at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. This event will include the announcement of the winners of the Greater China and Network-level awards. More information.
Agency categories
|Category
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|China Creative Agency of the Year
|Havas Creative Group China
|China
|GC01.372115
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC01.372121
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC01.374561
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC01.371806
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC01.373233
|Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373990
|Grey HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373647
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373868
|Ogilvy
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.374691
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC02.373264
|Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.372118
|Dentsu One Taipei
|Taiwan
|GC03.373229
|Leo Burnett Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.374139
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.372070
|Wunderman Thompson Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC03.372273
|China Digital Agency of the Year
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC04.372120
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC04.374573
|Mindshare
|China
|GC04.373723
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC04.371807
|UM
|China
|GC04.373450
|Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373994
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373583
|Ogilvy
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.374719
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373424
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373428
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC05.373265
|Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.373460
|Isobar Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.373024
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.372104
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.374156
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC06.374642
|China Media Agency of the Year
|Havas Media Group China
|China
|GC07.372114
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC07.372122
|Mindshare
|China
|GC07.373541
|Wavemaker
|China
|GC07.371915
|Zenith China
|China
|GC07.373369
|Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373938
|Mindshare Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373867
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373426
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373430
|UM
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC08.373444
|Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Taiwan
|GC09.371783
|OMD Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.372284
|PHD Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.374161
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.374157
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC09.374617
|China PR Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing Co.,Ltd
|China
|GC10.372166
|DeVries Global
|China
|GC10.374714
|H+K Strategies
|China
|GC10.374660
|KIWI Communications
|China
|GC10.373736
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC10.371809
|Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.374093
|FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.373478
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.373619
|Ogilvy
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.374778
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC11.372296
|Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen China / FAW TOYOTA Motor Sales Co.,LTD
|China
|GC13.372050
|Illuminera / Suntory
|China
|GC13.373247
|Isobar Taiwan / Pizza Hut
|Taiwan
|GC13.373026
|Publicis1 / Genesis Motor
|China
|GC13.373375
|TBWA\Juice / BMW China
|China
|GC13.373246
|Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Artefact China
|China
|GC14.372240
|Merkle B2B
|China
|GC14.374027
|Ptarmigan Media
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC14.374667
|Publicis Sapient China
|China
|GC14.373390
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC14.372592
|Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Digitas Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC15.374196
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC15.374580
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC15.372591
|Greater China Best Culture
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|GC16.372899
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC16.372573
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC16.373620
|Tag
|China
|GC16.371856
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC16.373243
|Greater China Best Place to Work
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC17.372575
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC17.373621
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC17.374708
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC17.373244
|Wavemaker Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC17.372350
|Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
|F5 Shanghai
|China
|GC18.373763
|Inner Chapter
|China
|GC18.374269
|Stig&Xi
|China
|GC18.373713
|Stink Studios
|China
|GC18.372577
|Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Imagination
|China
|GC19.374577
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC19.372123
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC19.374586
|Stink Studios
|China
|GC19.372579
|Superunion
|China
|GC19.374058
|Greater China Consultancy of the Year
|Artefact China
|China
|GC20.372238
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC20.372152
|Illuminera
|China
|GC20.373399
|Inner Chapter
|China
|GC20.374387
|KINESSO (SHANGHAI) CONSULTANCY CO., LTD.
|China
|GC20.372541
|Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC21.372153
|Dentsu One Taipei
|Taiwan
|GC21.373236
|EnergyBBDO
|China
|GC21.372901
|Red Ant (Greater China)
|China
|GC21.372996
|Wunderman Thompson
|China
|GC21.371802
|Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Artefact China
|China
|GC22.373176
|IT CONSULTIS
|China
|GC22.371797
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC22.372125
|MAX Communication
|China
|GC22.371981
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC22.374602
|Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year
|iProspect Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC23.373135
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC23.373930
|Merkle Commerce
|China
|GC23.374021
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC23.373427
|Publicis Commerce China
|China
|GC23.373404
|Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|APAX Group
|China
|GC24.373509
|AUDITOIRE
|China
|GC24.372171
|Uniplan
|China
|GC24.372841
|Vista Creation
|China
|GC24.372485
|Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
|A Work of Substance
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC25.372176
|APAX Group
|China
|GC25.371912
|Mazarine
|China
|GC25.372277
|Red Ant (Greater China)
|China
|GC25.372587
|Ruder Finn
|China
|GC25.373558
|Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|GC26.372124
|Mazarine
|China
|GC26.372138
|Ogilvy China
|China
|GC26.371808
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC26.373433
|TBWA\China
|China
|GC26.373241
|Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year
|Edelman DxI
|China
|GC27.374323
|Inner Chapter
|China
|GC27.374620
|Greater China Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW)
|No shortlist
|Greater China Performance Agency of the Year
|Matterkind
|China
|GC29.374490
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC29.373936
|Omnicom Media Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC29.373423
|Reprise Digital
|China
|GC29.373581
|Reprise Digital
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC29.372501
|Greater China Production Company of the Year
|DDB Motion
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC30.374012
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC30.374623
|Prodigious China
|China
|GC30.373425
|Tag
|China
|GC30.371858
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC30.373266
|Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC31.374537
|Xaxis
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC31.374532
|Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year
|@comm
|China
|GC32.372774
|EnergyBBDO
|China
|GC32.372903
|Red Ant (Greater China)
|China
|GC32.372993
|WE Red Bridge
|China
|GC32.374132
|Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
|Edge
|China
|GC33.373395
|Hack Health
|China
|GC33.373073
|Illuminera
|China
|GC33.374043
|McCANN Health
|China
|GC33.372878
|Media.Monks China
|China
|GC33.374630
|Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|GC34.372911
|Carat Taiwan
|Taiwan
|GC34.374553
|GroupM China Talent Team
|China
|GC34.374151
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Greater China Account Person of the Year
|BBDO China
|Christine Li
|China
|GC35.372906
|Mindshare
|Kelly Chen
|China
|GC35.373316
|Verticurl
|Megan Chan
|China
|GC35.372715
|Mindshare
|Vanilla Qian
|China
|GC35.373305
|Mindshare
|Zoe Ren
|China
|GC35.373331
|Greater China Agency Head of the Year
|F5 Shanghai
|Adams Fan
|China
|GC36.373788
|Edelman
|Adrian Warr
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC36.374135
|iProspect Taiwan
|Carrie Tsai
|Taiwan
|GC36.373306
|BBDO Greater China
|Hans Lopez-Vito
|China
|GC36.372907
|Matterkind
|Jonathan Beh Choo Boon
|China
|GC36.374643
|Greater China Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year
|Publicis Groupe China
|Brian Ng
|China
|GC37.373440
|Mindshare
|Doris Zhou
|China
|GC37.373539
|EnergyBBDO
|Quan Liu
|China
|GC37.372909
|Mindshare
|Rachel Yan
|China
|GC37.373515
|Greater China Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year
|Carat
|CBS Team
|Taiwan
|GC38.374382
|LEO Digital Network
|Music Chen and Team
|China
|GC38.372127
|BBDO Greater China
|The Tiny Team
|China
|GC38.372905
|Greater China Creative Person of the Year
|LEO Digital Network
|Amber Liu
|China
|GC39.372128
|Mindshare
|Echo He
|China
|GC39.372828
|BBDO China
|Nicole Ma
|China
|GC39.372908
|Mindshare
|V.K Zhang
|China
|GC39.373462
|SG GROUP
|Xiaobo Ma
|China
|GC39.373175
|Greater China New Business Development Person / Team of the Year
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|DDB Tomorrow
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC40.373996
|MediaCom
|DSI Unit
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC40.373939
|Publicis Groupe China
|One L’Oréal Team
|China
|GC40.373446
|BBDO Greater China
|THE BBDO KINETICS
|China
|GC40.372904
|Mindshare Hong Kong Limited
|The Young and Hope "5 under 30s" Team
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC40.374522
|Greater China Producer of the Year
|BBDO China
|Peng Chen
|China
|GC41.372910
|Wavemaker
|Riki Li
|China
|GC41.373468
|Greater China Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen China
|Cui Guang
|China
|GC42.372071
|EnergyBBDO
|Katy Guan
|China
|GC42.372916
|Mindshare
|Qinxin Aw
|China
|GC42.373522
|Mindshare
|Sherry Shao
|China
|GC42.373538
|Mindshare
|Tracy Ta
|China
|GC42.373529
|Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
|BBDO China
|Harry Chen
|China
|GC43.372912
|Mindshare
|Kathy Sun
|China
|GC43.373512
|Mindshare
|Kelly Li
|China
|GC43.373511
|Mindshare
|Nicky Guo
|China
|GC43.373513
|Mindshare
|Vicky Zhang
|China
|GC43.374188
|Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year
|Mindshare
|Frank Zhang
|China
|GC44.374180
|iProspect Taiwan
|Jason Kang
|Taiwan
|GC44.373307
|Xaxis Taiwan
|Jona Oboza
|Taiwan
|GC44.372493
|BBDO China
|Josh Cheung
|China
|GC44.372915
|Edelman
|Simon Chan
|Hong Kong SAR
|GC44.372545
|Mindshare
|Vanilla Qian
|China
|GC44.374184
Brand categories
|Category
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Greater China Brand of the Year
|Dove
|China
|GC46.372978
|Lincoln
|China
|GC46.373752
|Unilever
|China
|GC46.373753
|Yum! China
|China
|GC46.373540
|Greater China Marketer of the Year
|No shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.