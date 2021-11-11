Advertising Digital Media News
Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Greater China

See the shortlist for the Greater China region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Greater China

Live event in Hong Kong announced: Campaign Asia-Pacific is delighted to announce an Agency of the Year 2021 Awards Presentation Luncheon, taking place from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, December 8 at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. This event will include the announcement of the winners of the Greater China and Network-level awards. More information.

Agency categories

Category Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
China Creative Agency of the Year Havas Creative Group China China GC01.372115
LEO Digital Network China GC01.372121
Media.Monks China China GC01.374561
Ogilvy China China GC01.371806
TBWA\China China GC01.373233
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373990
Grey HK Hong Kong SAR GC02.373647
M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373868
Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC02.374691
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373264
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372118
Dentsu One Taipei Taiwan GC03.373229
Leo Burnett Taiwan Taiwan GC03.374139
Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372070
Wunderman Thompson Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372273
China Digital Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network China GC04.372120
Media.Monks China China GC04.374573
Mindshare China GC04.373723
Ogilvy China China GC04.371807
UM China GC04.373450
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373994
MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC05.373583
Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC05.374719
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373424
PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373428
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373265
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Taiwan Taiwan GC06.373460
Isobar Taiwan Taiwan GC06.373024
Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC06.372104
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC06.374156
Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC06.374642
China Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Group China China GC07.372114
LEO Digital Network China GC07.372122
Mindshare China GC07.373541
Wavemaker China GC07.371915
Zenith China China GC07.373369
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC08.373938
Mindshare Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373867
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373426
PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373430
UM Hong Kong SAR GC08.373444
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year Mindshare Taiwan GC09.371783
OMD Taiwan Taiwan GC09.372284
PHD Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374161
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374157
Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374617
China PR Agency of the Year Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing Co.,Ltd China GC10.372166
DeVries Global China GC10.374714
H+K Strategies China GC10.374660
KIWI Communications China GC10.373736
Ogilvy China China GC10.371809
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC11.374093
FleishmanHillard Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC11.373478
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC11.373619
Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC11.374778
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC11.372296
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year To be announced
Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen China / FAW TOYOTA Motor Sales Co.,LTD China GC13.372050
Illuminera / Suntory China GC13.373247
Isobar Taiwan / Pizza Hut Taiwan GC13.373026
Publicis1 / Genesis Motor China GC13.373375
TBWA\Juice / BMW China China GC13.373246
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Artefact China China GC14.372240
Merkle B2B China GC14.374027
Ptarmigan Media Hong Kong SAR GC14.374667
Publicis Sapient China China GC14.373390
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC14.372592
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Digitas Taiwan Taiwan GC15.374196
Media.Monks China China GC15.374580
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC15.372591
Greater China Best Culture BBDO Greater China China GC16.372899
Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC16.372573
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC16.373620
Tag China GC16.371856
TBWA\China China GC16.373243
Greater China Best Place to Work Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC17.372575
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC17.373621
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC17.374708
TBWA\China China GC17.373244
Wavemaker Taiwan Taiwan GC17.372350
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year F5 Shanghai China GC18.373763
Inner Chapter China GC18.374269
Stig&Xi China GC18.373713
Stink Studios China GC18.372577
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year Imagination China GC19.374577
LEO Digital Network China GC19.372123
Media.Monks China China GC19.374586
Stink Studios China GC19.372579
Superunion China GC19.374058
Greater China Consultancy of the Year Artefact China China GC20.372238
dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC20.372152
Illuminera China GC20.373399
Inner Chapter China GC20.374387
KINESSO (SHANGHAI) CONSULTANCY CO., LTD. China GC20.372541
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC21.372153
Dentsu One Taipei Taiwan GC21.373236
EnergyBBDO China GC21.372901
Red Ant (Greater China) China GC21.372996
Wunderman Thompson China GC21.371802
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Artefact China China GC22.373176
IT CONSULTIS China GC22.371797
LEO Digital Network China GC22.372125
MAX Communication China GC22.371981
Media.Monks China China GC22.374602
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year iProspect Taiwan Taiwan GC23.373135
MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC23.373930
Merkle Commerce China GC23.374021
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC23.373427
Publicis Commerce China China GC23.373404
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year APAX Group China GC24.373509
AUDITOIRE China GC24.372171
Uniplan China GC24.372841
Vista Creation China GC24.372485
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year A Work of Substance Hong Kong SAR GC25.372176
APAX Group China GC25.371912
Mazarine  China GC25.372277
Red Ant (Greater China) China GC25.372587
Ruder Finn  China GC25.373558
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network China GC26.372124
Mazarine China GC26.372138
Ogilvy China China GC26.371808
PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC26.373433
TBWA\China China GC26.373241
Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year Edelman DxI China GC27.374323
Inner Chapter China GC27.374620
Greater China Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW) No shortlist
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year Matterkind China GC29.374490
MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC29.373936
Omnicom Media Group Hong Kong SAR GC29.373423
Reprise Digital China GC29.373581
Reprise Digital Hong Kong SAR GC29.372501
Greater China Production Company of the Year DDB Motion Hong Kong SAR GC30.374012
Media.Monks China China GC30.374623
Prodigious China China GC30.373425
Tag China GC30.371858
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC30.373266
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year Performics Taiwan Taiwan GC31.374537
Xaxis Hong Kong SAR GC31.374532
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year @comm China GC32.372774
EnergyBBDO China GC32.372903
Red Ant (Greater China) China GC32.372993
WE Red Bridge China GC32.374132
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year Edge China GC33.373395
Hack Health China GC33.373073
Illuminera China GC33.374043
McCANN Health China GC33.372878
Media.Monks China China GC33.374630
Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year BBDO Greater China China GC34.372911
Carat Taiwan Taiwan GC34.374553
GroupM China Talent Team China GC34.374151

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Greater China Account Person of the Year BBDO China Christine Li China GC35.372906
Mindshare Kelly Chen China GC35.373316
Verticurl Megan Chan China GC35.372715
Mindshare Vanilla Qian China GC35.373305
Mindshare Zoe Ren China GC35.373331
Greater China Agency Head of the Year F5 Shanghai Adams Fan China GC36.373788
Edelman Adrian Warr Hong Kong SAR GC36.374135
iProspect Taiwan Carrie Tsai Taiwan GC36.373306
BBDO Greater China Hans Lopez-Vito China GC36.372907
Matterkind Jonathan Beh Choo Boon China GC36.374643
Greater China Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year Publicis Groupe China Brian Ng China GC37.373440
Mindshare Doris Zhou China GC37.373539
EnergyBBDO Quan Liu China GC37.372909
Mindshare Rachel Yan China GC37.373515
Greater China Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year Carat CBS Team Taiwan GC38.374382
LEO Digital Network Music Chen and Team China GC38.372127
BBDO Greater China The Tiny Team China GC38.372905
Greater China Creative Person of the Year LEO Digital Network Amber Liu China GC39.372128
Mindshare Echo He China GC39.372828
BBDO China Nicole Ma China GC39.372908
Mindshare V.K Zhang China GC39.373462
SG GROUP Xiaobo Ma China GC39.373175
Greater China New Business Development Person / Team of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong DDB Tomorrow Hong Kong SAR GC40.373996
MediaCom DSI Unit Hong Kong SAR GC40.373939
Publicis Groupe China One L’Oréal Team China GC40.373446
BBDO Greater China THE BBDO KINETICS China GC40.372904
Mindshare Hong Kong Limited The Young and Hope "5 under 30s" Team Hong Kong SAR GC40.374522
Greater China Producer of the Year BBDO China Peng Chen China GC41.372910
Wavemaker Riki Li China GC41.373468
Greater China Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen China Cui Guang China GC42.372071
EnergyBBDO Katy Guan China GC42.372916
Mindshare Qinxin Aw China GC42.373522
Mindshare Sherry Shao China GC42.373538
Mindshare Tracy Ta China GC42.373529
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year BBDO China Harry Chen China GC43.372912
Mindshare Kathy Sun China GC43.373512
Mindshare Kelly Li China GC43.373511
Mindshare Nicky Guo China GC43.373513
Mindshare Vicky Zhang China GC43.374188
Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year Mindshare Frank Zhang China GC44.374180
iProspect Taiwan Jason Kang Taiwan GC44.373307
Xaxis Taiwan Jona Oboza Taiwan GC44.372493
BBDO China Josh Cheung China GC44.372915
Edelman Simon Chan Hong Kong SAR GC44.372545
Mindshare Vanilla Qian China GC44.374184

Brand categories

Category Brand Market Entry ID
Greater China Brand of the Year Dove China GC46.372978
Lincoln China GC46.373752
Unilever China GC46.373753
Yum! China China GC46.373540
Greater China Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

