Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Greater China

Live event in Hong Kong announced: Campaign Asia-Pacific is delighted to announce an Agency of the Year 2021 Awards Presentation Luncheon, taking place from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, December 8 at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. This event will include the announcement of the winners of the Greater China and Network-level awards. More information.

Agency categories

Category Agency / Brand Market Entry ID China Creative Agency of the Year Havas Creative Group China China GC01.372115 LEO Digital Network China GC01.372121 Media.Monks China China GC01.374561 Ogilvy China China GC01.371806 TBWA\China China GC01.373233 Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373990 Grey HK Hong Kong SAR GC02.373647 M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373868 Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC02.374691 TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC02.373264 Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372118 Dentsu One Taipei Taiwan GC03.373229 Leo Burnett Taiwan Taiwan GC03.374139 Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372070 Wunderman Thompson Taiwan Taiwan GC03.372273 China Digital Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network China GC04.372120 Media.Monks China China GC04.374573 Mindshare China GC04.373723 Ogilvy China China GC04.371807 UM China GC04.373450 Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373994 MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC05.373583 Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC05.374719 OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373424 PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373428 TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC05.373265 Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Taiwan Taiwan GC06.373460 Isobar Taiwan Taiwan GC06.373024 Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan GC06.372104 Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC06.374156 Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC06.374642 China Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Group China China GC07.372114 LEO Digital Network China GC07.372122 Mindshare China GC07.373541 Wavemaker China GC07.371915 Zenith China China GC07.373369 Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC08.373938 Mindshare Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373867 OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373426 PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC08.373430 UM Hong Kong SAR GC08.373444 Taiwan Media Agency of the Year Mindshare Taiwan GC09.371783 OMD Taiwan Taiwan GC09.372284 PHD Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374161 Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374157 Zenith Taiwan Taiwan GC09.374617 China PR Agency of the Year Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing Co.,Ltd China GC10.372166 DeVries Global China GC10.374714 H+K Strategies China GC10.374660 KIWI Communications China GC10.373736 Ogilvy China China GC10.371809 Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC11.374093 FleishmanHillard Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC11.373478 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC11.373619 Ogilvy Hong Kong SAR GC11.374778 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC11.372296 Taiwan PR Agency of the Year To be announced Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen China / FAW TOYOTA Motor Sales Co.,LTD China GC13.372050 Illuminera / Suntory China GC13.373247 Isobar Taiwan / Pizza Hut Taiwan GC13.373026 Publicis1 / Genesis Motor China GC13.373375 TBWA\Juice / BMW China China GC13.373246 Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Artefact China China GC14.372240 Merkle B2B China GC14.374027 Ptarmigan Media Hong Kong SAR GC14.374667 Publicis Sapient China China GC14.373390 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC14.372592 Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Digitas Taiwan Taiwan GC15.374196 Media.Monks China China GC15.374580 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR GC15.372591 Greater China Best Culture BBDO Greater China China GC16.372899 Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC16.372573 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC16.373620 Tag China GC16.371856 TBWA\China China GC16.373243 Greater China Best Place to Work Edelman Hong Kong SAR GC17.372575 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC17.373621 Starcom Taiwan Taiwan GC17.374708 TBWA\China China GC17.373244 Wavemaker Taiwan Taiwan GC17.372350 Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year F5 Shanghai China GC18.373763 Inner Chapter China GC18.374269 Stig&Xi China GC18.373713 Stink Studios China GC18.372577 Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year Imagination China GC19.374577 LEO Digital Network China GC19.372123 Media.Monks China China GC19.374586 Stink Studios China GC19.372579 Superunion China GC19.374058 Greater China Consultancy of the Year Artefact China China GC20.372238 dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC20.372152 Illuminera China GC20.373399 Inner Chapter China GC20.374387 KINESSO (SHANGHAI) CONSULTANCY CO., LTD. China GC20.372541 Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan GC21.372153 Dentsu One Taipei Taiwan GC21.373236 EnergyBBDO China GC21.372901 Red Ant (Greater China) China GC21.372996 Wunderman Thompson China GC21.371802 Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Artefact China China GC22.373176 IT CONSULTIS China GC22.371797 LEO Digital Network China GC22.372125 MAX Communication China GC22.371981 Media.Monks China China GC22.374602 Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year iProspect Taiwan Taiwan GC23.373135 MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC23.373930 Merkle Commerce China GC23.374021 OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC23.373427 Publicis Commerce China China GC23.373404 Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year APAX Group China GC24.373509 AUDITOIRE China GC24.372171 Uniplan China GC24.372841 Vista Creation China GC24.372485 Greater China Independent Agency of the Year A Work of Substance Hong Kong SAR GC25.372176 APAX Group China GC25.371912 Mazarine China GC25.372277 Red Ant (Greater China) China GC25.372587 Ruder Finn China GC25.373558 Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year LEO Digital Network China GC26.372124 Mazarine China GC26.372138 Ogilvy China China GC26.371808 PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC26.373433 TBWA\China China GC26.373241 Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year Edelman DxI China GC27.374323 Inner Chapter China GC27.374620 Greater China Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year (NEW) No shortlist Greater China Performance Agency of the Year Matterkind China GC29.374490 MediaCom Hong Kong SAR GC29.373936 Omnicom Media Group Hong Kong SAR GC29.373423 Reprise Digital China GC29.373581 Reprise Digital Hong Kong SAR GC29.372501 Greater China Production Company of the Year DDB Motion Hong Kong SAR GC30.374012 Media.Monks China China GC30.374623 Prodigious China China GC30.373425 Tag China GC30.371858 TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR GC30.373266 Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year Performics Taiwan Taiwan GC31.374537 Xaxis Hong Kong SAR GC31.374532 Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year @comm China GC32.372774 EnergyBBDO China GC32.372903 Red Ant (Greater China) China GC32.372993 WE Red Bridge China GC32.374132 Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year Edge China GC33.373395 Hack Health China GC33.373073 Illuminera China GC33.374043 McCANN Health China GC33.372878 Media.Monks China China GC33.374630 Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year BBDO Greater China China GC34.372911 Carat Taiwan Taiwan GC34.374553 GroupM China Talent Team China GC34.374151

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID Greater China Account Person of the Year BBDO China Christine Li China GC35.372906 Mindshare Kelly Chen China GC35.373316 Verticurl Megan Chan China GC35.372715 Mindshare Vanilla Qian China GC35.373305 Mindshare Zoe Ren China GC35.373331 Greater China Agency Head of the Year F5 Shanghai Adams Fan China GC36.373788 Edelman Adrian Warr Hong Kong SAR GC36.374135 iProspect Taiwan Carrie Tsai Taiwan GC36.373306 BBDO Greater China Hans Lopez-Vito China GC36.372907 Matterkind Jonathan Beh Choo Boon China GC36.374643 Greater China Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year Publicis Groupe China Brian Ng China GC37.373440 Mindshare Doris Zhou China GC37.373539 EnergyBBDO Quan Liu China GC37.372909 Mindshare Rachel Yan China GC37.373515 Greater China Corporate Communications / Marketing Team of the Year Carat CBS Team Taiwan GC38.374382 LEO Digital Network Music Chen and Team China GC38.372127 BBDO Greater China The Tiny Team China GC38.372905 Greater China Creative Person of the Year LEO Digital Network Amber Liu China GC39.372128 Mindshare Echo He China GC39.372828 BBDO China Nicole Ma China GC39.372908 Mindshare V.K Zhang China GC39.373462 SG GROUP Xiaobo Ma China GC39.373175 Greater China New Business Development Person / Team of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong DDB Tomorrow Hong Kong SAR GC40.373996 MediaCom DSI Unit Hong Kong SAR GC40.373939 Publicis Groupe China One L’Oréal Team China GC40.373446 BBDO Greater China THE BBDO KINETICS China GC40.372904 Mindshare Hong Kong Limited The Young and Hope "5 under 30s" Team Hong Kong SAR GC40.374522 Greater China Producer of the Year BBDO China Peng Chen China GC41.372910 Wavemaker Riki Li China GC41.373468 Greater China Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen China Cui Guang China GC42.372071 EnergyBBDO Katy Guan China GC42.372916 Mindshare Qinxin Aw China GC42.373522 Mindshare Sherry Shao China GC42.373538 Mindshare Tracy Ta China GC42.373529 Greater China Young Achiever of the Year BBDO China Harry Chen China GC43.372912 Mindshare Kathy Sun China GC43.373512 Mindshare Kelly Li China GC43.373511 Mindshare Nicky Guo China GC43.373513 Mindshare Vicky Zhang China GC43.374188 Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year Mindshare Frank Zhang China GC44.374180 iProspect Taiwan Jason Kang Taiwan GC44.373307 Xaxis Taiwan Jona Oboza Taiwan GC44.372493 BBDO China Josh Cheung China GC44.372915 Edelman Simon Chan Hong Kong SAR GC44.372545 Mindshare Vanilla Qian China GC44.374184

Brand categories

Category Brand Market Entry ID Greater China Brand of the Year Dove China GC46.372978 Lincoln China GC46.373752 Unilever China GC46.373753 Yum! China China GC46.373540 Greater China Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

