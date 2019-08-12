macau
No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers
To meet burgeoning demand and adjust to pandemic shifts, the nine-decade old company is focusing on catering to grown-up passions ranging from flowers to fast cars.
Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.
Sands Cotai Central to get 'British-themed' makeover
The Londoner Macau will join the ranks of The Venetian and The Parisian as 'must-see' integrated resorts in the area.
Marketing Macau's mega-hotels
From inverted Christmas trees to kung fu chefs, we take a look at the marketing teams working to promote some of the biggest luxury hotels in Asia.
CEI's Greater Bay Area report is live
Find out more about the potential of this government-led initiative on the events and exhibitions industry.
Is Macau the missing puzzle piece in Greater Bay MICE potential?
The high number of new venue openings in recent years presents untapped potential for event organisers.
