Agency of the Year live event returns for 2021

A live awards presentation is returning for Campaign Asia-Pacific's Agency of the Year Awards in 2021.

The luncheon event is scheduled on December 8 at The Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong and will include presentation of this year's AOY winners for Greater China and the APAC network awards.

The event will be held in accordance with local safety regulations, requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend. Bookings will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Winners for the rest of Asia Pacific's sub-regions (Japan / Korea, South Asia, Australia / New Zealand, Southeast Asia), as well as the Asia-Pacific awards, will be revealed by press announcements published in Campaign Asia-Pacific in the days prior to the event. See our Agency of the Year 2021 home page for all the details and shortlists.

Event details

Event: Agency of the Year 2021 Awards Presentation Luncheon

When: 8 December 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 11 am to 3 pm (registration starts at 11 am, lunch starts at noon)

Where: The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Address: Diamond Ballroom, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, West Kowloon

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Event format: Luncheon (a table of 12)

Price: HK$3,699 (single ticket), HK$43,000 (table of 12)

Booking: First-come, first-served

Notes for attendees

As per Hong Kong government regulations in compliance with Covid-19 preventative measures, all guests will be required to: