1 day ago

Entry deadline looms for Campaign Agency of the Year Global Awards

World's leading agencies, big and small, will be judged by top marketers.

Entry deadline looms for Campaign Agency of the Year Global Awards

The entry deadline for Campaign’s fourth annual Agency of the Year Global Awards is imminent on 22 February.

Agencies from around the world will compete for the prestigious awards, which attract entries from across every continent and are judged by a panel of top marketers.

The chair of judges is Betsey Chung, a veteran global chief marketing officer, who has held a range of senior marketing and finance roles at brands including TD Bank Group, BMO, Aviva and American Express.

“It's not often that you get a global panel of CMOs together from the best brands in the world – from Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin and North America – so that is a real differentiator of these awards: getting your work in front of this calibre of judging panel,” Chung said.

Last year, New Zealand’s Special scooped the headline Creative Agency of the Year prize and Ogilvy won Creative Agency Global Network.

Australia’s Initiative walked off with the Media Agency of the Year and UM Worldwide took Medial Global Network.

The shortlist will be announced in April, before the winners are revealed in June.

The in-person awards ceremony — a first for the Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards following the pandemic — will take place at London’s Carlton Tower Jumeirah on 13 June, ideal timing for a pre-Cannes Lions warm-up en route to the festival.

The black-tie event will bring together judges and the world's top agencies, with a drinks reception followed by a three-course dinner, before the unveiling of the 2023 winners with time to network and celebrate.

Entries are now open. Find out more at the Agency of the Year Global Awards website. https://www.aoyglobalawards.com/

See the full list of last year’s winners at Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards winners 2022

Source:
Campaign Global

