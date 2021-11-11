Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: APAC

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Agency categories

Category Agency / Brand Market Entry ID Asia-Pacific Best Culture Dentsu International Thailand Thailand AP01.374396 IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.373535 TBWA\Asia Pacific Singapore AP01.372939 Xaxis Singapore AP01.372491 Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP02.372183 Assembly Hong Kong SAR AP02.373123 Media.Monks Singapore AP02.373766 Mindshare Singapore AP02.372247 Reprise Digital Singapore AP02.372410 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Media.Monks Singapore AP03.372143 Performics Taiwan Taiwan AP03.374559 Xaxis Singapore AP03.372490 Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year To be announced Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP05.372182 Media.Monks Singapore AP05.373769 Verticurl Singapore AP05.372580

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year Verticurl Carol Chandran Singapore AP06.372722 Verticurl Krishna Kumar Singapore AP06.372590 VaynerMedia Rimjhim Srivastava Singapore AP06.374551 Verticurl Soon Qing Yi Singapore AP06.372603 Verticurl Tetsuya Yamada Japan AP06.372746 Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Wavemaker Gordon Domlija China AP07.373318 Merkle B2B Kiaran Geen Australia AP07.374539 Assembly Richard Brosgill Hong Kong SAR AP07.373127 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <