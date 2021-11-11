Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: APAC

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Category
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|Dentsu International Thailand
|Thailand
|AP01.374396
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP01.373535
|TBWA\Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|AP01.372939
|Xaxis
|Singapore
|AP01.372491
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP02.372183
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP02.373123
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|AP02.373766
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|AP02.372247
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|AP02.372410
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|AP03.372143
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AP03.374559
|Xaxis
|Singapore
|AP03.372490
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year
|To be announced
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP05.372182
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|AP05.373769
|Verticurl
|Singapore
|AP05.372580
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|Verticurl
|Carol Chandran
|Singapore
|AP06.372722
|Verticurl
|Krishna Kumar
|Singapore
|AP06.372590
|VaynerMedia
|Rimjhim Srivastava
|Singapore
|AP06.374551
|Verticurl
|Soon Qing Yi
|Singapore
|AP06.372603
|Verticurl
|Tetsuya Yamada
|Japan
|AP06.372746
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Wavemaker
|Gordon Domlija
|China
|AP07.373318
|Merkle B2B
|Kiaran Geen
|Australia
|AP07.374539
|Assembly
|Richard Brosgill
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP07.373127
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year
|No shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.