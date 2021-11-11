Advertising Digital Media News
Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: APAC

See the shortlist for the Asia-Pacific-level categories in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage

Agency categories

Category Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Best Culture Dentsu International Thailand Thailand AP01.374396
IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.373535
TBWA\Asia Pacific Singapore AP01.372939
Xaxis Singapore AP01.372491
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP02.372183
Assembly Hong Kong SAR AP02.373123
Media.Monks Singapore AP02.373766
Mindshare Singapore AP02.372247
Reprise Digital Singapore AP02.372410
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Media.Monks Singapore AP03.372143
Performics Taiwan Taiwan AP03.374559
Xaxis Singapore AP03.372490
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year To be announced
Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP05.372182
Media.Monks Singapore AP05.373769
Verticurl Singapore AP05.372580

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year Verticurl Carol Chandran Singapore AP06.372722
Verticurl Krishna Kumar Singapore AP06.372590
VaynerMedia Rimjhim Srivastava Singapore AP06.374551
Verticurl Soon Qing Yi Singapore AP06.372603
Verticurl Tetsuya Yamada Japan AP06.372746
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Wavemaker Gordon Domlija China AP07.373318
Merkle B2B Kiaran Geen Australia AP07.374539
Assembly Richard Brosgill Hong Kong SAR AP07.373127
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

