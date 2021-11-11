Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

Agency categories

Category Agency Market Entry ID Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year To be announced Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Indonesia Indonesia SE02.373490 Leo Burnett Indonesia SE02.372999 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE02.374034 Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE02.373595 TBWA Indonesia Indonesia SE02.373230 Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year ensemble worldwide and UM Studios Malaysia SE03.373207 FCB Malaysia Malaysia SE03.372871 Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE03.372264 Leo Burnett Group Malaysia Malaysia SE03.373547 Reprise Malaysia SE03.373202 Philippines Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Guerrero Philippines SE04.373572 Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE04.374540 Leo Burnett Manila Philippines SE04.373061 Ogilvy Philippines SE04.373309 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE04.373976 Singapore Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE05.373818 McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE05.372255 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE05.372849 The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE05.373703 VaynerMedia Singapore SE05.374356 Thailand Creative Agency of the Year CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE06.374097 Grey Group Thailand Thailand SE06.373288 Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE06.373432 TBWA Thailand Thailand SE06.373655 WOLF Bkk Thailand SE06.374841 Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Vietnam Vietnam SE07.374004 Happiness Saigon Vietnam SE07.374104 Leo Burnett Vietnam SE07.374459 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE07.373800 VMLY&R Vietnam SE07.373756 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE08.372195 Blink Myanmar SE08.371835 Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year dentsu X Indonesia SE09.373714 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE09.374165 Mediacom Indonesia SE09.374740 Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE09.372146 TBWA Indonesia Indonesia SE09.373232 Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Malaysia Malaysia SE10.374046 Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE10.371883 PHD Media Malaysia SE10.374582 Reprise Malaysia SE10.373203 UM Malaysia SE10.373206 Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE11.374616 Digitas Philippines SE11.373841 Ogilvy Philippines SE11.373308 Propel Manila Philippines SE11.373381 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE11.373977 Singapore Digital Agency of the Year DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE12.373878 MRM Singapore SE12.372256 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE12.372581 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE12.372851 VMLY&R Singapore SE12.373658 Thailand Digital Agency of the Year CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE13.374125 Digital Arts Network/TBWA Thailand Thailand SE13.372797 dotMATTERS Thailand SE13.373941 Mindshare Thailand SE13.372398 Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE13.373542 Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year dentsu mcgarrybowen Vietnam Vietnam SE14.374014 Mango Digital Vietnam SE14.371331 Mindshare Vietnam SE14.374491 Moblaze Vietnam SE14.374195 RED2 Digital Vietnam SE14.372636 T&A Ogilvy Vietnam SE14.372061 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE15.372196 Blink Myanmar SE15.371837 Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year &friends Indonesia SE16.372694 ADA Indonesia SE16.372187 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE16.374171 OLRANGE Indonesia SE16.372375 Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE16.372147 Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE17.372184 Ampersand Advisory Malaysia SE17.374429 Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE17.372262 Philippines Independent Agency of the Year NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc. Philippines SE18.374337 Propel Manila Philippines SE18.373372 Seven A.D., Inc Philippines SE18.373781 SVEN Philippines SE18.374234 The Huddle Room Philippines SE18.372353 Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Distillery Singapore Singapore SE19.371889 GOODSTUPH Singapore SE19.373649 Tate Anzur Singapore SE19.372714 The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE19.373708 VaynerMedia Singapore SE19.374297 VCCP Singapore Singapore SE19.372987 Thailand Independent Agency of the Year CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE20.374105 dotMATTERS Thailand SE20.373950 GOODSTUPH Thailand SE20.373652 Primal Thailand SE20.373650 SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE20.374316 Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year ADA Vietnam SE21.372193 Happiness Saigon Vietnam SE21.374446 Ki Saigon Vietnam SE21.373034 Moblaze Vietnam SE21.373838 PMAX Vietnam SE21.373664 RED2 Digital Vietnam SE21.372638 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia SE22.372197 Marketing Solutions Asia Ltd Cambodia SE22.374489 Indonesia Media Agency of the Year dentsu X Indonesia SE23.371604 Dwi Sapta Media Indonesia SE23.374067 Mediacom Indonesia SE23.371847 Mindshare Indonesia SE23.374309 Wavemaker Indonesia SE23.374517 Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Initiative Malaysia SE24.372444 m/SIX Malaysia Malaysia SE24.373552 OMD (M) Sdn Bhd Malaysia SE24.374626 PHD Media Malaysia SE24.374592 UM Malaysia SE24.373205 Philippines Media Agency of the Year MediaCom Philippines SE25.372937 Mindshare Philippines Philippines SE25.372859 Spark Foundry Philippines SE25.373602 Touch XDA, Inc. Philippines SE25.373287 UM Philippines Philippines SE25.373368 Wavemaker Philippines SE25.373931 Singapore Media Agency of the Year Havas Media Singapore Singapore SE26.371923 Initiative Singapore SE26.372765 M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE26.374681 MediaCom Singapore SE26.372958 UM Singapore SE26.373355 Thailand Media Agency of the Year Carat Thailand Thailand SE27.373711 dentsu X (Thailand) Ltd. Thailand SE27.374436 dotMATTERS Thailand SE27.373947 Initiative Thailand Thailand SE27.372394 Mindshare Thailand SE27.372399 UM Thailand Thailand SE27.373408 Vietnam Media Agency of the Year Mediacom Vietnam SE28.372992 Mindshare Vietnam SE28.374301 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year No shortlist Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Edelman Indonesia Indonesia SE30.374345 Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia Indonesia SE30.371773 Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE30.373622 Malaysia PR Agency of the Year To be announced Philippines PR Agency of the Year Fleishman-Hillard Pte. Ltd. Philippines SE32.373185 Ogilvy PR Phillippines Philippines SE32.373310 PRIXM Philippines SE32.373504 Ripple8, Inc. Philippines SE32.373942 The EON Group Philippines SE32.371343 Singapore PR Agency of the Year DeVries Global Singapore Singapore SE33.374191 Edelman Singapore Singapore SE33.373566 Mutant Singapore SE33.374252 Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE33.373891 Tate Anzur Singapore SE33.372548 Thailand PR Agency of the Year ABM Connect co.,ltd. Thailand SE34.372378 Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE34.373543 Vietnam PR Agency of the Year Edelman Vietnam Vietnam SE35.373035 T&A Ogilvy Vietnam SE35.372062 Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year GREYnJ UNITED / FWD Thailand Thailand SE36.373290 Ogilvy Indonesia / Nestlé Indonesia Indonesia SE36.373606 Publicis Groupe South East Asia - Leo Burnett, SPARK Foundry, DIGITAS, ARCADE,MSL / Mondelez South East Asia Indonesia SE36.373003 TBWA\Group Singapore / Singapore Tourism Board Singapore SE36.372855 TBWA\SMP / T3 Philippines SE36.373992 Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE37.374113 Edelman Digital Singapore SE37.373567 Merkle B2B Singapore SE37.374032 MRM Singapore SE37.372257 The Huddle Room Philippines SE37.372358 Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE38.372200 DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE38.373879 Grey Alchemy Thailand SE38.373890 Southeast Asia Best Culture Birthmark Thailand SE39.371815 DDB Group Philippines Philippines SE39.372866 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE39.374239 Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE39.373798 Propel Manila Philippines SE39.373388 Southeast Asia Best Place to Work IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE40.373520 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE40.374568 Rice Communications Pte. Ltd. Singapore SE40.372703 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE40.372938 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE40.373986 Zeno Group Singapore Singapore SE40.372667 Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Hyper Buzzle Philippines SE41.372365 Ki Saigon Vietnam SE41.373033 Knock Consulting Agency Thailand Thailand SE41.372529 SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE41.374327 Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year BORN Group Singapore SE42.371778 Huge Singapore SE42.374274 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE42.374399 Rebel & Soul Singapore SE42.371874 The Huddle Room Philippines SE42.372359 Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year ADA Malaysia SE43.372395 Huge Singapore SE43.374212 R/GA Media Group Singapore SE43.374588 This is Synthesis Pte Ltd Singapore SE43.374367 UM Singapore SE43.373459 Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE44.373882 Green Park Content Singapore SE44.373686 Grey Alchemy Thailand SE44.373915 INCA Indonesia SE44.372492 UM STUDIOS Singapore SE44.373461 Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE45.372388 DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE45.373883 Merkle Singapore SE45.374330 Winter Egency Thailand SE45.374074 Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year BORN Group Singapore SE46.371779 dentsu X Indonesia SE46.373715 Mindshare Singapore SE46.372246 PMAX Vietnam SE46.374583 Wavemaker Singapore SE46.373320 Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year GoldenPen Vietnam SE47.371810 Rebel & Soul Singapore SE47.371878 Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE48.373880 McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE48.372254 Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE48.373598 Propel Manila Philippines SE48.373900 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE48.372852 TBWA\SMP Philippines SE48.373401 Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year 2CV Pte. Ltd. Singapore SE49.372569 Brand-Y Philippines SE49.373524 Hyper Buzzle Philippines SE49.372366 Milieu Insight Singapore SE49.373908 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE50.372387 Appsynth Thailand SE50.373691 Moblaze Vietnam SE50.374187 Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE51.372204 dotMATTERS Thailand SE51.373946 iProspect Indonesia SE51.373958 M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE51.374066 Mindshare Singapore SE51.372248 Reprise Digital Singapore SE51.372406 Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Media.Monks Singapore SE52.373778 Prodigious Singapore Singapore SE52.373929 Tag Singapore SE52.371860 Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year iProspect Indonesia SE53.373961 Matterkind Singapore Singapore SE53.373027 Media.Monks Singapore SE53.373777 Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Edelman Digital Singapore SE54.373569 GOODSTUPH Singapore SE54.373663 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE54.374528 Ogilvy Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand SE54.373894 VaynerMedia Singapore SE54.374386 Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia SE55.372205 GOODSTUPH Singapore SE55.373660 Green Park Content Singapore SE55.373824 iProspect Indonesia SE55.372016 Prodigious Singapore Singapore SE55.374397 Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE56.373527 Propel Manila Philippines SE56.373386 TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE56.372854

People categories

Category Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Ogilvy Indonesia Fernando Sarael Indonesia SE57.372515 IDEASXMACHINA Katrina "Storm" Surla Philippines SE57.373528 Mediacom Mudit Govil Indonesia SE57.374432 DeVries Global Singapore Ng LITING Singapore SE57.374599 Spark Foundry Rozzaine Christensen Valenzuela Philippines SE57.373633 Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Mediabrands Bala Pomaleh Malaysia SE58.373313 Wunderman Thompson Philippines Golda Aguilar Roldan Philippines SE58.373275 Grey Group Thailand Kanaporn Hutcheson Thailand SE58.373289 Green Park Content Marcelo Bittencourt Singapore SE58.373828 BORN Group Prakash Gurumoorthy Malaysia SE58.371777 Ogilvy Indonesia Ramanathan Balasubramanian Indonesia SE58.373601 IDEASXMACHINA Third Domingo Philippines SE58.373534 Southeast Asia Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year Publicis Media Jennifer Garcia Philippines SE59.373688 Ogilvy, Indonesia Karthik Narayan Indonesia SE59.373629 The Huddle Room Kim A. San Luis Philippines SE59.372355 dentsu Roki Ferrer Philippines SE59.372583 MediaCom Saravanan Asogan Malaysia SE59.373588 Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year GREYnJ UNITED Asawin Panichwatana Thailand SE61.373291 BBDO Guerrero David Guerrero Philippines SE61.372895 IDEASXMACHINA Jasper Ilagan Philippines SE61.373530 TBWA\SMP Melvin M. Mangada Philippines SE61.373406 VaynerMedia VJ Anand Singapore SE61.374414 Southeast Asia New Business Development Person / Team of the Year Hire Digital Alexis (Yiwen) Chan Singapore SE62.374102 M&C Saatchi Indonesia Champions of Change Indonesia SE62.374213 FCB Malaysia FCB Malaysia Leadership Team Malaysia SE62.372873 iProspect iProspect Indonesia Indonesia SE62.373962 m/SIX Malaysia m/SIX New Business Team Malaysia SE62.374063 Southeast Asia Producer of the Year To be announced Southeast Asia Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year Ogilvy Indonesia Bening Rara Pratita Indonesia SE64.372454 Leo Burnett Jenkanit Rujiramora Thailand SE64.373279 Ogilvy Indonesia Neha Bansal Indonesia SE64.372456 Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year Propel Manila Hayami Kudo Philippines SE65.373407 Ogilvy Malaysia Jaz Lee Malaysia SE65.372771 IDEASXMACHINA Nathan "Knight" de Guzman Philippines SE65.373532 Knock Consulting Agency Thailand Thanachai Jirathawatchai Thailand SE65.372261 Brilliant&Million Vibhu Harnvarakiat Thailand SE65.373280 Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Ogilvy Indonesia Ajay Tawde Indonesia SE66.372463 Hire Digital Alexis (Yiwen) Chan Singapore SE66.373470 IDEASXMACHINA Jade "Jedd" Ilagan Philippines SE66.373533 Brilliant&Million Kanokporn Kulsri Thailand SE66.373380 Distillery Singapore Simon Hearn Singapore SE66.371888

Brand categories

Category Brand Southeast Asia Brand of the Year No shortlist Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year No shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

