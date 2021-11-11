Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
Agency categories
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Entry ID
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.373490
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|SE02.372999
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.374034
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.373595
|TBWA Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.373230
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|ensemble worldwide and UM Studios
|Malaysia
|SE03.373207
|FCB Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE03.372871
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE03.372264
|Leo Burnett Group Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE03.373547
|Reprise
|Malaysia
|SE03.373202
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO Guerrero
|Philippines
|SE04.373572
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE04.374540
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|SE04.373061
|Ogilvy
|Philippines
|SE04.373309
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE04.373976
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.373818
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE05.372255
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.372849
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE05.373703
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|SE05.374356
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE06.374097
|Grey Group Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.373288
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.373432
|TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.373655
|WOLF Bkk
|Thailand
|SE06.374841
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.374004
|Happiness Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE07.374104
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|SE07.374459
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.373800
|VMLY&R
|Vietnam
|SE07.373756
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE08.372195
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE08.371835
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|dentsu X
|Indonesia
|SE09.373714
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.374165
|Mediacom
|Indonesia
|SE09.374740
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.372146
|TBWA Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.373232
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE10.374046
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE10.371883
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|SE10.374582
|Reprise
|Malaysia
|SE10.373203
|UM
|Malaysia
|SE10.373206
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE11.374616
|Digitas
|Philippines
|SE11.373841
|Ogilvy
|Philippines
|SE11.373308
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE11.373381
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE11.373977
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.373878
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE12.372256
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.372581
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.372851
|VMLY&R
|Singapore
|SE12.373658
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE13.374125
|Digital Arts Network/TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|SE13.372797
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE13.373941
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE13.372398
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE13.373542
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE14.374014
|Mango Digital
|Vietnam
|SE14.371331
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE14.374491
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE14.374195
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE14.372636
|T&A Ogilvy
|Vietnam
|SE14.372061
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE15.372196
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE15.371837
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|&friends
|Indonesia
|SE16.372694
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE16.372187
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.374171
|OLRANGE
|Indonesia
|SE16.372375
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.372147
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE17.372184
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|SE17.374429
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE17.372262
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE18.374337
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE18.373372
|Seven A.D., Inc
|Philippines
|SE18.373781
|SVEN
|Philippines
|SE18.374234
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE18.372353
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Distillery Singapore
|Singapore
|SE19.371889
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE19.373649
|Tate Anzur
|Singapore
|SE19.372714
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE19.373708
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|SE19.374297
|VCCP Singapore
|Singapore
|SE19.372987
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE20.374105
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE20.373950
|GOODSTUPH
|Thailand
|SE20.373652
|Primal
|Thailand
|SE20.373650
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE20.374316
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Vietnam
|SE21.372193
|Happiness Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE21.374446
|Ki Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE21.373034
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE21.373838
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE21.373664
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE21.372638
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE22.372197
|Marketing Solutions Asia Ltd
|Cambodia
|SE22.374489
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|dentsu X
|Indonesia
|SE23.371604
|Dwi Sapta Media
|Indonesia
|SE23.374067
|Mediacom
|Indonesia
|SE23.371847
|Mindshare
|Indonesia
|SE23.374309
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|SE23.374517
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Initiative
|Malaysia
|SE24.372444
|m/SIX Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE24.373552
|OMD (M) Sdn Bhd
|Malaysia
|SE24.374626
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|SE24.374592
|UM
|Malaysia
|SE24.373205
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|MediaCom
|Philippines
|SE25.372937
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|SE25.372859
|Spark Foundry
|Philippines
|SE25.373602
|Touch XDA, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE25.373287
|UM Philippines
|Philippines
|SE25.373368
|Wavemaker
|Philippines
|SE25.373931
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Havas Media Singapore
|Singapore
|SE26.371923
|Initiative
|Singapore
|SE26.372765
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE26.374681
|MediaCom
|Singapore
|SE26.372958
|UM
|Singapore
|SE26.373355
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Carat Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.373711
|dentsu X (Thailand) Ltd.
|Thailand
|SE27.374436
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE27.373947
|Initiative Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.372394
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE27.372399
|UM Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.373408
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|Mediacom
|Vietnam
|SE28.372992
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE28.374301
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.374345
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.371773
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.373622
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Fleishman-Hillard Pte. Ltd.
|Philippines
|SE32.373185
|Ogilvy PR Phillippines
|Philippines
|SE32.373310
|PRIXM
|Philippines
|SE32.373504
|Ripple8, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE32.373942
|The EON Group
|Philippines
|SE32.371343
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|DeVries Global Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.374191
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.373566
|Mutant
|Singapore
|SE33.374252
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.373891
|Tate Anzur
|Singapore
|SE33.372548
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|ABM Connect co.,ltd.
|Thailand
|SE34.372378
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE34.373543
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE35.373035
|T&A Ogilvy
|Vietnam
|SE35.372062
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|GREYnJ UNITED / FWD Thailand
|Thailand
|SE36.373290
|Ogilvy Indonesia / Nestlé Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE36.373606
|Publicis Groupe South East Asia - Leo Burnett, SPARK Foundry, DIGITAS, ARCADE,MSL / Mondelez South East Asia
|Indonesia
|SE36.373003
|TBWA\Group Singapore / Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore
|SE36.372855
|TBWA\SMP / T3
|Philippines
|SE36.373992
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE37.374113
|Edelman Digital
|Singapore
|SE37.373567
|Merkle B2B
|Singapore
|SE37.374032
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE37.372257
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE37.372358
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE38.372200
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE38.373879
|Grey Alchemy
|Thailand
|SE38.373890
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Birthmark
|Thailand
|SE39.371815
|DDB Group Philippines
|Philippines
|SE39.372866
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE39.374239
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE39.373798
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE39.373388
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE40.373520
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE40.374568
|Rice Communications Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|SE40.372703
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE40.372938
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE40.373986
|Zeno Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE40.372667
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Hyper Buzzle
|Philippines
|SE41.372365
|Ki Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE41.373033
|Knock Consulting Agency Thailand
|Thailand
|SE41.372529
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE41.374327
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|BORN Group
|Singapore
|SE42.371778
|Huge
|Singapore
|SE42.374274
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE42.374399
|Rebel & Soul
|Singapore
|SE42.371874
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE42.372359
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE43.372395
|Huge
|Singapore
|SE43.374212
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|SE43.374588
|This is Synthesis Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|SE43.374367
|UM
|Singapore
|SE43.373459
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE44.373882
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|SE44.373686
|Grey Alchemy
|Thailand
|SE44.373915
|INCA
|Indonesia
|SE44.372492
|UM STUDIOS
|Singapore
|SE44.373461
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE45.372388
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE45.373883
|Merkle
|Singapore
|SE45.374330
|Winter Egency
|Thailand
|SE45.374074
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|BORN Group
|Singapore
|SE46.371779
|dentsu X
|Indonesia
|SE46.373715
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|SE46.372246
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE46.374583
|Wavemaker
|Singapore
|SE46.373320
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|GoldenPen
|Vietnam
|SE47.371810
|Rebel & Soul
|Singapore
|SE47.371878
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE48.373880
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE48.372254
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE48.373598
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE48.373900
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE48.372852
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE48.373401
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|2CV Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|SE49.372569
|Brand-Y
|Philippines
|SE49.373524
|Hyper Buzzle
|Philippines
|SE49.372366
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|SE49.373908
|Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE50.372387
|Appsynth
|Thailand
|SE50.373691
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE50.374187
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE51.372204
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE51.373946
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE51.373958
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE51.374066
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|SE51.372248
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|SE51.372406
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|SE52.373778
|Prodigious Singapore
|Singapore
|SE52.373929
|Tag
|Singapore
|SE52.371860
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE53.373961
|Matterkind Singapore
|Singapore
|SE53.373027
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|SE53.373777
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Edelman Digital
|Singapore
|SE54.373569
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE54.373663
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE54.374528
|Ogilvy
|Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand
|SE54.373894
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|SE54.374386
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE55.372205
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE55.373660
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|SE55.373824
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE55.372016
|Prodigious Singapore
|Singapore
|SE55.374397
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE56.373527
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE56.373386
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE56.372854
People categories
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Fernando Sarael
|Indonesia
|SE57.372515
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Katrina "Storm" Surla
|Philippines
|SE57.373528
|Mediacom
|Mudit Govil
|Indonesia
|SE57.374432
|DeVries Global Singapore
|Ng LITING
|Singapore
|SE57.374599
|Spark Foundry
|Rozzaine Christensen Valenzuela
|Philippines
|SE57.373633
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Mediabrands
|Bala Pomaleh
|Malaysia
|SE58.373313
|Wunderman Thompson Philippines
|Golda Aguilar Roldan
|Philippines
|SE58.373275
|Grey Group Thailand
|Kanaporn Hutcheson
|Thailand
|SE58.373289
|Green Park Content
|Marcelo Bittencourt
|Singapore
|SE58.373828
|BORN Group
|Prakash Gurumoorthy
|Malaysia
|SE58.371777
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Ramanathan Balasubramanian
|Indonesia
|SE58.373601
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Third Domingo
|Philippines
|SE58.373534
|Southeast Asia Channel / Engagement Planner of the Year
|Publicis Media
|Jennifer Garcia
|Philippines
|SE59.373688
|Ogilvy, Indonesia
|Karthik Narayan
|Indonesia
|SE59.373629
|The Huddle Room
|Kim A. San Luis
|Philippines
|SE59.372355
|dentsu
|Roki Ferrer
|Philippines
|SE59.372583
|MediaCom
|Saravanan Asogan
|Malaysia
|SE59.373588
|Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year
|GREYnJ UNITED
|Asawin Panichwatana
|Thailand
|SE61.373291
|BBDO Guerrero
|David Guerrero
|Philippines
|SE61.372895
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Jasper Ilagan
|Philippines
|SE61.373530
|TBWA\SMP
|Melvin M. Mangada
|Philippines
|SE61.373406
|VaynerMedia
|VJ Anand
|Singapore
|SE61.374414
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Person / Team of the Year
|Hire Digital
|Alexis (Yiwen) Chan
|Singapore
|SE62.374102
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Champions of Change
|Indonesia
|SE62.374213
|FCB Malaysia
|FCB Malaysia Leadership Team
|Malaysia
|SE62.372873
|iProspect
|iProspect Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE62.373962
|m/SIX Malaysia
|m/SIX New Business Team
|Malaysia
|SE62.374063
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|To be announced
|Southeast Asia Strategic / Brand Planner of the Year
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Bening Rara Pratita
|Indonesia
|SE64.372454
|Leo Burnett
|Jenkanit Rujiramora
|Thailand
|SE64.373279
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Neha Bansal
|Indonesia
|SE64.372456
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Propel Manila
|Hayami Kudo
|Philippines
|SE65.373407
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Jaz Lee
|Malaysia
|SE65.372771
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Nathan "Knight" de Guzman
|Philippines
|SE65.373532
|Knock Consulting Agency Thailand
|Thanachai Jirathawatchai
|Thailand
|SE65.372261
|Brilliant&Million
|Vibhu Harnvarakiat
|Thailand
|SE65.373280
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Ajay Tawde
|Indonesia
|SE66.372463
|Hire Digital
|Alexis (Yiwen) Chan
|Singapore
|SE66.373470
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Jade "Jedd" Ilagan
|Philippines
|SE66.373533
|Brilliant&Million
|Kanokporn Kulsri
|Thailand
|SE66.373380
|Distillery Singapore
|Simon Hearn
|Singapore
|SE66.371888
Brand categories
|Category
|Brand
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|No shortlist
|Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year
|No shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.