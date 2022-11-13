Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Nov 14, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

See the shortlist for the ANZ categories in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency  Market ID
Australia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy Australia Australia AN01.383221
Special Australia Australia AN01.385250
TBWA Australia AN01.385891
The Monkeys Australia AN01.384597
whiteGREY Australia AN01.386524
New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year Colenso BBDO New Zealand AN02.382600
DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN02.385275
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN02.386206
Special New Zealand New Zealand AN02.383690
TBWA New Zealand New Zealand AN02.384724
Australia Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Australia AN03.385477
Ogilvy Australia Australia AN03.383232
Orchard Australia AN03.385299
Tribal Australia AN03.384875
New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year Special New Zealand New Zealand AN04.384726
Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand AN04.385343
Australia Media Agency of the Year Initiative Australia Australia AN05.385423
Mindshare Australia AN05.386188
Universal McCann Australia AN05.384951
Wavemaker Australia AN05.384994
New Zealand Media Agency of the Year OMD New Zealand AN06.386066
Together New Zealand AN06.385839
Australia PR Agency of the Year Herd MSL Australia AN07.383750
History Will Be Kind Australia AN07.385421
Icon Agency Australia AN07.384356
Ogilvy PR Australia AN07.383265
Sling & Stone Australia AN07.386193
New Zealand PR Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist
Australia/New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Best Culture Initiative Australia Australia AN12.385861
Manifest Melbourne Australia AN12.383965
Ogilvy PR Australia AN12.385474
Special New Zealand AN12.385224
The Royals Australia AN12.384048
Australia/New Zealand Best Place to Work Initiative Australia Australia AN13.385857
Manifest Melbourne Australia AN13.383964
Sling & Stone Australia AN13.386197
Special New Zealand AN13.385225
The Royals Australia AN13.384047
Australia/New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year History Will Be Kind Australia AN14.385963
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN14.386264
Australia/New Zealand Brand Design Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN15.385346
The Royals Australia AN15.384046
Australia/New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year Amplify Australia AN16.386404
George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN16.384095
Jack Morton Australia Australia AN16.385880
Australia/New Zealand Consultancy of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN18.385337
WiredCo. Australia AN18.386022
Australia/New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN22.383188
Jack Morton Australia Australia AN22.385881
Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year Emotive Australia AN23.385241
Howatson+Company Australia AN23.383285
Icon Agency Australia AN23.384355
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN23.386218
Socialites Group New Zealand AN23.384055
Special New Zealand AN23.385335
Australia/New Zealand Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year INCA Australia & New Zealand Australia AN24.385890
Socialites Group New Zealand AN24.384056
Special New Zealand AN24.385368
Wavemaker Australia Australia AN24.385995
Australia/New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN25.385286
Howatson+Company Australia AN25.383298
Icon Agency Australia AN25.384357
Special New Zealand AN25.385341
TBWA Australia AN25.386023
Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year DBM Consultants Australia AN26.385366
Fiftyfive5 Australia AN26.383270
Australia/New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Production Company of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year Acquire New Zealand AN29.383163
Xaxis/GroupM Programmatic Australia AN29.385896
Australia/New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year Hello Social Australia AN30.384993
Socialites Group New Zealand AN30.384043
Special New Zealand AN30.385388
Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN30.385833
WiredCo. Australia AN30.386084
Australia/New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year Apparent Australia AN31.386104
Digitas Australia AN31.385509
WiredCo. Australia AN31.385998
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Agency  Nominee/Team Market ID
Australia/New Zealand Account Person of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Agency Head of the Year Icon Agency Joanne Painter Australia AN34.384577
INVNT APAC Laura Roberts Australia AN34.385919
Special Tony Bradbourne New Zealand AN34.385239
Australia/New Zealand Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Initiative Australia Emma Greenhalgh Australia AN35.385932
Howatson+Company Sasha Smith Australia AN35.384105
Australia/New Zealand Creative Person of the Year Howatson+Company Gavin Chimes Australia AN37.384038
Special New Zealand Jonathan McMahon New Zealand AN37.385242
Motion Sickness Sam Stuchbury New Zealand AN37.386253
Australia/New Zealand New Business Development Person of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Special New Zealand Rory Gallery New Zealand AN40.385332
Ogilvy Australia Ryan O'Connell Australia AN40.385015
Australia/New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year Spark Foundry Keily Brown Australia AN41.383338
Howatson+Company Sasha Smith Australia AN41.384113
Australia/New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year Howatson+Company Hoàng Nguyễn Australia AN42.383305
Hello Social Sam Kelly Australia AN42.385590

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

