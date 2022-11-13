Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|Australia Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN01.383221
|Special Australia
|Australia
|AN01.385250
|TBWA
|Australia
|AN01.385891
|The Monkeys
|Australia
|AN01.384597
|whiteGREY
|Australia
|AN01.386524
|New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year
|Colenso BBDO
|New Zealand
|AN02.382600
|DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN02.385275
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN02.386206
|Special New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN02.383690
|TBWA New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN02.384724
|Australia Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Australia
|AN03.385477
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN03.383232
|Orchard
|Australia
|AN03.385299
|Tribal
|Australia
|AN03.384875
|New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year
|Special New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN04.384726
|Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa
|New Zealand
|AN04.385343
|Australia Media Agency of the Year
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN05.385423
|Mindshare
|Australia
|AN05.386188
|Universal McCann
|Australia
|AN05.384951
|Wavemaker
|Australia
|AN05.384994
|New Zealand Media Agency of the Year
|OMD
|New Zealand
|AN06.386066
|Together
|New Zealand
|AN06.385839
|Australia PR Agency of the Year
|Herd MSL
|Australia
|AN07.383750
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN07.385421
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|AN07.384356
|Ogilvy PR
|Australia
|AN07.383265
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|AN07.386193
|New Zealand PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|No shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Best Culture
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN12.385861
|Manifest Melbourne
|Australia
|AN12.383965
|Ogilvy PR
|Australia
|AN12.385474
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN12.385224
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN12.384048
|Australia/New Zealand Best Place to Work
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN13.385857
|Manifest Melbourne
|Australia
|AN13.383964
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|AN13.386197
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN13.385225
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN13.384047
|Australia/New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN14.385963
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN14.386264
|Australia/New Zealand Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN15.385346
|The Royals
|Australia
|AN15.384046
|Australia/New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Amplify
|Australia
|AN16.386404
|George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand
|Australia
|AN16.384095
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AN16.385880
|Australia/New Zealand Consultancy of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN18.385337
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN18.386022
|Australia/New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand
|Australia
|AN22.383188
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AN22.385881
|Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year
|Emotive
|Australia
|AN23.385241
|Howatson+Company
|Australia
|AN23.383285
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|AN23.384355
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN23.386218
|Socialites Group
|New Zealand
|AN23.384055
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN23.385335
|Australia/New Zealand Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|INCA Australia & New Zealand
|Australia
|AN24.385890
|Socialites Group
|New Zealand
|AN24.384056
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN24.385368
|Wavemaker Australia
|Australia
|AN24.385995
|Australia/New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN25.385286
|Howatson+Company
|Australia
|AN25.383298
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|AN25.384357
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN25.385341
|TBWA
|Australia
|AN25.386023
|Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year
|DBM Consultants
|Australia
|AN26.385366
|Fiftyfive5
|Australia
|AN26.383270
|Australia/New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Production Company of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Acquire
|New Zealand
|AN29.383163
|Xaxis/GroupM Programmatic
|Australia
|AN29.385896
|Australia/New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year
|Hello Social
|Australia
|AN30.384993
|Socialites Group
|New Zealand
|AN30.384043
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN30.385388
|Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN30.385833
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN30.386084
|Australia/New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year
|Apparent
|Australia
|AN31.386104
|Digitas
|Australia
|AN31.385509
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN31.385998
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee/Team
|Market
|ID
|Australia/New Zealand Account Person of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Agency Head of the Year
|Icon Agency
|Joanne Painter
|Australia
|AN34.384577
|INVNT APAC
|Laura Roberts
|Australia
|AN34.385919
|Special
|Tony Bradbourne
|New Zealand
|AN34.385239
|Australia/New Zealand Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Initiative Australia
|Emma Greenhalgh
|Australia
|AN35.385932
|Howatson+Company
|Sasha Smith
|Australia
|AN35.384105
|Australia/New Zealand Creative Person of the Year
|Howatson+Company
|Gavin Chimes
|Australia
|AN37.384038
|Special New Zealand
|Jonathan McMahon
|New Zealand
|AN37.385242
|Motion Sickness
|Sam Stuchbury
|New Zealand
|AN37.386253
|Australia/New Zealand New Business Development Person of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Special New Zealand
|Rory Gallery
|New Zealand
|AN40.385332
|Ogilvy Australia
|Ryan O'Connell
|Australia
|AN40.385015
|Australia/New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year
|Spark Foundry
|Keily Brown
|Australia
|AN41.383338
|Howatson+Company
|Sasha Smith
|Australia
|AN41.384113
|Australia/New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year
|Howatson+Company
|Hoàng Nguyễn
|Australia
|AN42.383305
|Hello Social
|Sam Kelly
|Australia
|AN42.385590
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.
