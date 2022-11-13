Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency Market ID Australia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy Australia Australia AN01.383221 Special Australia Australia AN01.385250 TBWA Australia AN01.385891 The Monkeys Australia AN01.384597 whiteGREY Australia AN01.386524 New Zealand Creative Agency of the Year Colenso BBDO New Zealand AN02.382600 DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN02.385275 Motion Sickness New Zealand AN02.386206 Special New Zealand New Zealand AN02.383690 TBWA New Zealand New Zealand AN02.384724 Australia Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Australia AN03.385477 Ogilvy Australia Australia AN03.383232 Orchard Australia AN03.385299 Tribal Australia AN03.384875 New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year Special New Zealand New Zealand AN04.384726 Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand AN04.385343 Australia Media Agency of the Year Initiative Australia Australia AN05.385423 Mindshare Australia AN05.386188 Universal McCann Australia AN05.384951 Wavemaker Australia AN05.384994 New Zealand Media Agency of the Year OMD New Zealand AN06.386066 Together New Zealand AN06.385839 Australia PR Agency of the Year Herd MSL Australia AN07.383750 History Will Be Kind Australia AN07.385421 Icon Agency Australia AN07.384356 Ogilvy PR Australia AN07.383265 Sling & Stone Australia AN07.386193 New Zealand PR Agency of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year No shortlist Australia/New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Best Culture Initiative Australia Australia AN12.385861 Manifest Melbourne Australia AN12.383965 Ogilvy PR Australia AN12.385474 Special New Zealand AN12.385224 The Royals Australia AN12.384048 Australia/New Zealand Best Place to Work Initiative Australia Australia AN13.385857 Manifest Melbourne Australia AN13.383964 Sling & Stone Australia AN13.386197 Special New Zealand AN13.385225 The Royals Australia AN13.384047 Australia/New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year History Will Be Kind Australia AN14.385963 Motion Sickness New Zealand AN14.386264 Australia/New Zealand Brand Design Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN15.385346 The Royals Australia AN15.384046 Australia/New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year Amplify Australia AN16.386404 George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN16.384095 Jack Morton Australia Australia AN16.385880 Australia/New Zealand Consultancy of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year Special New Zealand AN18.385337 WiredCo. Australia AN18.386022 Australia/New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year George P Johnson Australia & New Zealand Australia AN22.383188 Jack Morton Australia Australia AN22.385881 Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year Emotive Australia AN23.385241 Howatson+Company Australia AN23.383285 Icon Agency Australia AN23.384355 Motion Sickness New Zealand AN23.386218 Socialites Group New Zealand AN23.384055 Special New Zealand AN23.385335 Australia/New Zealand Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year INCA Australia & New Zealand Australia AN24.385890 Socialites Group New Zealand AN24.384056 Special New Zealand AN24.385368 Wavemaker Australia Australia AN24.385995 Australia/New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN25.385286 Howatson+Company Australia AN25.383298 Icon Agency Australia AN25.384357 Special New Zealand AN25.385341 TBWA Australia AN25.386023 Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year DBM Consultants Australia AN26.385366 Fiftyfive5 Australia AN26.383270 Australia/New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Production Company of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year Acquire New Zealand AN29.383163 Xaxis/GroupM Programmatic Australia AN29.385896 Australia/New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year Hello Social Australia AN30.384993 Socialites Group New Zealand AN30.384043 Special New Zealand AN30.385388 Tribal DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand AN30.385833 WiredCo. Australia AN30.386084 Australia/New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year Apparent Australia AN31.386104 Digitas Australia AN31.385509 WiredCo. Australia AN31.385998

PEOPLE CATEGORIES Category Agency Nominee/Team Market ID Australia/New Zealand Account Person of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Agency Head of the Year Icon Agency Joanne Painter Australia AN34.384577 INVNT APAC Laura Roberts Australia AN34.385919 Special Tony Bradbourne New Zealand AN34.385239 Australia/New Zealand Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Initiative Australia Emma Greenhalgh Australia AN35.385932 Howatson+Company Sasha Smith Australia AN35.384105 Australia/New Zealand Creative Person of the Year Howatson+Company Gavin Chimes Australia AN37.384038 Special New Zealand Jonathan McMahon New Zealand AN37.385242 Motion Sickness Sam Stuchbury New Zealand AN37.386253 Australia/New Zealand New Business Development Person of the Year To be announced Australia/New Zealand Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Special New Zealand Rory Gallery New Zealand AN40.385332 Ogilvy Australia Ryan O'Connell Australia AN40.385015 Australia/New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year Spark Foundry Keily Brown Australia AN41.383338 Howatson+Company Sasha Smith Australia AN41.384113 Australia/New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year Howatson+Company Hoàng Nguyễn Australia AN42.383305 Hello Social Sam Kelly Australia AN42.385590

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

