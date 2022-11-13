Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency Market ID Asia-Pacific Best Culture dentsu Indonesia Indonesia AP01.384651 IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.384142 Publicis Groupe South East Asia Singapore AP01.384100 Sling & Stone Australia AP01.385967 UM APAC Singapore AP01.385271 Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP02.385166 CSM Sport & Entertainment Hong Kong SAR AP02.386001 GroupM Nexus Singapore Singapore AP02.384556 GrowthOps Asia Singapore AP02.385211 Reprise Digital Singapore AP02.384913 Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Matterkind Asia-Pacific Singapore AP03.384760 Performics Taiwan Taiwan AP03.386198 Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore AP03.384346 Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year Assembly Hong Kong SAR AP04.385531 Dentsu International, Thailand Thailand AP04.386036 Golin APAC Singapore AP04.386238 IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP04.384145 Publicis Groupe China China AP04.384841 Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP05.385182 Digitas Taiwan Taiwan AP05.383699 GrowthOps Asia Malaysia AP05.385197

PEOPLE CATEGORIES Category Agency Nominee Market ID Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year BBDO Asia Lynn Liu China AP06.383887 iProspect Stephanie Phua Singapore AP06.385188 Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Ruder Finn Asia Elan Shou China AP07.384677 Edelman Data and Intelligence (DXI) Gabor Koska Hong Kong SAR AP07.384006 Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Gordon Domlija Singapore AP07.383954 whiteGREY Lee Simpson Australia AP07.386165 VaynerMedia APAC Tim Lindley Singapore AP07.383768

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.