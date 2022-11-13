Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|dentsu Indonesia
|Indonesia
|AP01.384651
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP01.384142
|Publicis Groupe South East Asia
|Singapore
|AP01.384100
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|AP01.385967
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|AP01.385271
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP02.385166
|CSM Sport & Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP02.386001
|GroupM Nexus Singapore
|Singapore
|AP02.384556
|GrowthOps Asia
|Singapore
|AP02.385211
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|AP02.384913
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Matterkind Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|AP03.384760
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AP03.386198
|Xaxis Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|AP03.384346
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP04.385531
|Dentsu International, Thailand
|Thailand
|AP04.386036
|Golin APAC
|Singapore
|AP04.386238
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP04.384145
|Publicis Groupe China
|China
|AP04.384841
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP05.385182
|Digitas Taiwan
|Taiwan
|AP05.383699
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|AP05.385197
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee
|Market
|ID
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|BBDO Asia
|Lynn Liu
|China
|AP06.383887
|iProspect
|Stephanie Phua
|Singapore
|AP06.385188
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Ruder Finn Asia
|Elan Shou
|China
|AP07.384677
|Edelman Data and Intelligence (DXI)
|Gabor Koska
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP07.384006
|Wavemaker Asia-Pacific
|Gordon Domlija
|Singapore
|AP07.383954
|whiteGREY
|Lee Simpson
|Australia
|AP07.386165
|VaynerMedia APAC
|Tim Lindley
|Singapore
|AP07.383768
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.
