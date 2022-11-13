Advertising Marketing News
Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

See the shortlist for the APAC region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency   Market ID
Asia-Pacific Best Culture dentsu Indonesia Indonesia AP01.384651
IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.384142
Publicis Groupe South East Asia Singapore AP01.384100
Sling & Stone Australia AP01.385967
UM APAC Singapore AP01.385271
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP02.385166
CSM Sport & Entertainment Hong Kong SAR AP02.386001
GroupM Nexus Singapore Singapore AP02.384556
GrowthOps Asia Singapore AP02.385211
Reprise Digital Singapore AP02.384913
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Matterkind Asia-Pacific Singapore AP03.384760
Performics Taiwan Taiwan AP03.386198
Xaxis Asia Pacific Singapore AP03.384346
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year Assembly Hong Kong SAR AP04.385531
Dentsu International, Thailand Thailand AP04.386036
Golin APAC Singapore AP04.386238
IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP04.384145
Publicis Groupe China China AP04.384841
Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia AP05.385182
Digitas Taiwan Taiwan AP05.383699
GrowthOps Asia Malaysia AP05.385197
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Agency  Nominee  Market ID
Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year BBDO Asia Lynn Liu China AP06.383887
iProspect Stephanie Phua Singapore AP06.385188
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Ruder Finn Asia Elan Shou China AP07.384677
Edelman Data and Intelligence (DXI) Gabor Koska Hong Kong SAR AP07.384006
Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Gordon Domlija Singapore AP07.383954
whiteGREY Lee Simpson Australia AP07.386165
VaynerMedia APAC Tim Lindley Singapore AP07.383768

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.

