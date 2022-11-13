Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Japan / Korea

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|ID
|Japan Creative Agency of the Year
|Beacon Communications
|JK01.383935
|Geometry Ogilvy Japan
|JK01.383814
|GREY Tokyo
|JK01.383539
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|JK01.384860
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|JK01.385939
|Korea Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO Korea
|JK02.385035
|Cheil Worldwide
|JK02.385088
|DDB Group Korea
|JK02.385868
|Ogilvy Korea
|JK02.384996
|TBWA KOREA
|JK02.383846
|Japan Digital Agency of the Year
|Accenture Song
|JK03.385284
|Geometry Ogilvy Japan
|JK03.383815
|iProspect Japan
|JK03.384351
|relativ*
|JK03.384935
|Korea Digital Agency of the Year
|Cheil Worldwide
|JK04.385092
|Essence
|JK04.386281
|Ogilvy Korea
|JK04.384997
|TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul
|JK04.383891
|UM
|JK04.386220
|Japan Media Agency of the Year
|Carat Japan
|JK05.383377
|Mediacom
|JK05.385068
|Mindshare
|JK05.384753
|UM
|JK05.386234
|Wavemaker
|JK05.386365
|Korea Media Agency of the Year
|Assembly
|JK06.385536
|Mediacom
|JK06.384765
|Mindshare
|JK06.385908
|TBWA KOREA
|JK06.383892
|UM
|JK06.386413
|Japan PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Korea PR Agency of the Year
|KPR & Associates
|JK08.384292
|Synergy Hill + Knowlton Korea
|JK08.383166
|Japan/Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Best Culture
|relativ*
|JK12.384937
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|JK12.384864
|Japan/Korea Best Place to Work
|SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP
|JK13.385649
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|JK13.385943
|Japan/Korea Boutique Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Brand Design Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Cheil Worldwide
|JK16.385093
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|JK16.384874
|Japan/Korea Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year
|Accenture Song
|JK18.385294
|PR ONE
|JK18.383569
|relativ*
|JK18.384936
|TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting
|JK18.383893
|Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Cheil Worldwide
|JK19.385097
|Creatip
|JK19.386244
|Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Accenture Song
|JK21.385298
|Mediacom
|JK21.385846
|Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year
|relativ*
|JK23.384934
|UltraSuperNew
|JK23.385478
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|JK23.385940
|Japan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Accenture Song
|JK25.385306
|Beacon Communications
|JK25.383936
|PR ONE
|JK25.383570
|TBWA KOREA
|JK25.383894
|Japan/Korea Market Research Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year
|Media.Monks Tokyo
|JK28.385006
|TBWA\HAKUHODO DISCO
|JK28.384871
|Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year
|Creatip
|JK30.386257
|TBWA\HAKUHODO 65dB TOKYO
|JK30.384867
|Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea Talent Development Program of the Year
|No Shortlist
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Nominee/Team
|ID
|Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year
|Creatip
|Seokhwan Woo
|JK33.386314
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Shun Ozawa
|JK33.384880
|Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Akira Suzuki
|JK34.383776
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Chris Iki
|JK34.384881
|PR ONE
|Jae Young Cho
|JK34.383568
|Accenture Song
|Junichiro Kurokawa
|JK34.385339
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Yosuke Suzuki
|JK34.385957
|Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year
|Droga5
|Motonori Sugiyama
|JK37.385262
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Naoto Ichikawa
|JK37.384885
|Japan/Korea New Business Development Team of the Year
|Accenture Song
|Industry Team
|JK38.385308
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|Wunderman Thompson Tokyo CX / UX team
|JK38.383775
|Japan/Korea Producer of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Emi Fujita
|JK40.384888
|Accenture Song
|Yasuko Takeda
|JK40.385251
|Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year
|Creatip
|Ju Hwan Yun
|JK41.386333
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Misa Masuda
|JK41.384891
|Creatip
|Yuyeon Si
|JK41.386336
|Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year
|To be announced
|Japan/Korea Marketer of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Japan/Korea Brand of the Year
|No Shortlist
Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.
