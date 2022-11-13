Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Nov 14, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Japan / Korea

See the shortlist for the Japan / Korea region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency  ID
Japan Creative Agency of the Year Beacon Communications JK01.383935
Geometry Ogilvy Japan JK01.383814
GREY Tokyo JK01.383539
TBWA\HAKUHODO JK01.384860
Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK01.385939
Korea Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Korea JK02.385035
Cheil Worldwide JK02.385088
DDB Group Korea JK02.385868
Ogilvy Korea JK02.384996
TBWA KOREA JK02.383846
Japan Digital Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK03.385284
Geometry Ogilvy Japan JK03.383815
iProspect Japan  JK03.384351
relativ* JK03.384935
Korea Digital Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK04.385092
Essence JK04.386281
Ogilvy Korea JK04.384997
TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul JK04.383891
UM JK04.386220
Japan Media Agency of the Year Carat Japan JK05.383377
Mediacom JK05.385068
Mindshare JK05.384753
UM JK05.386234
Wavemaker JK05.386365
Korea Media Agency of the Year Assembly JK06.385536
Mediacom JK06.384765
Mindshare JK06.385908
TBWA KOREA JK06.383892
UM JK06.386413
Japan PR Agency of the Year To be announced
Korea PR Agency of the Year KPR & Associates JK08.384292
Synergy Hill + Knowlton Korea JK08.383166
Japan/Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Best Culture relativ* JK12.384937
TBWA\HAKUHODO JK12.384864
Japan/Korea Best Place to Work SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP  JK13.385649
Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK13.385943
Japan/Korea Boutique Agency of the Year  No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Brand Design Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK16.385093
TBWA\HAKUHODO JK16.384874
Japan/Korea Data Analytics Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year Accenture Song JK18.385294
PR ONE JK18.383569
relativ* JK18.384936
TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting JK18.383893
Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK19.385097
Creatip JK19.386244
Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK21.385298
Mediacom JK21.385846
Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year relativ* JK23.384934
UltraSuperNew JK23.385478
Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK23.385940
Japan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year  No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK25.385306
Beacon Communications JK25.383936
PR ONE JK25.383570
TBWA KOREA JK25.383894
Japan/Korea Market Research Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year Media.Monks Tokyo JK28.385006
TBWA\HAKUHODO DISCO JK28.384871
Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year Creatip JK30.386257
TBWA\HAKUHODO 65dB TOKYO JK30.384867
Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea Talent Development Program of the Year No Shortlist
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Agency  Nominee/Team ID
Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year Creatip Seokhwan Woo JK33.386314
TBWA\HAKUHODO Shun Ozawa JK33.384880
Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Akira Suzuki JK34.383776
TBWA\HAKUHODO Chris Iki JK34.384881
PR ONE Jae Young Cho JK34.383568
Accenture Song Junichiro Kurokawa JK34.385339
Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Yosuke Suzuki JK34.385957
Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year Droga5 Motonori Sugiyama JK37.385262
TBWA\HAKUHODO Naoto Ichikawa JK37.384885
Japan/Korea New Business Development Team of the Year Accenture Song Industry Team JK38.385308
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Wunderman Thompson Tokyo CX / UX team JK38.383775
Japan/Korea Producer of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year TBWA\HAKUHODO Emi Fujita JK40.384888
Accenture Song Yasuko Takeda JK40.385251
Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year Creatip Ju Hwan Yun JK41.386333
TBWA\HAKUHODO Misa Masuda JK41.384891
Creatip Yuyeon Si JK41.386336
Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year To be announced
Japan/Korea Marketer of the Year No Shortlist
Japan/Korea Brand of the Year  No Shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

See more Agency of the Year coverage here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

