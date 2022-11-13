Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Japan / Korea

AGENCY CATEGORIES Category Agency ID Japan Creative Agency of the Year Beacon Communications JK01.383935 Geometry Ogilvy Japan JK01.383814 GREY Tokyo JK01.383539 TBWA\HAKUHODO JK01.384860 Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK01.385939 Korea Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Korea JK02.385035 Cheil Worldwide JK02.385088 DDB Group Korea JK02.385868 Ogilvy Korea JK02.384996 TBWA KOREA JK02.383846 Japan Digital Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK03.385284 Geometry Ogilvy Japan JK03.383815 iProspect Japan JK03.384351 relativ* JK03.384935 Korea Digital Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK04.385092 Essence JK04.386281 Ogilvy Korea JK04.384997 TBWA’s Digital Arts Network Seoul JK04.383891 UM JK04.386220 Japan Media Agency of the Year Carat Japan JK05.383377 Mediacom JK05.385068 Mindshare JK05.384753 UM JK05.386234 Wavemaker JK05.386365 Korea Media Agency of the Year Assembly JK06.385536 Mediacom JK06.384765 Mindshare JK06.385908 TBWA KOREA JK06.383892 UM JK06.386413 Japan PR Agency of the Year To be announced Korea PR Agency of the Year KPR & Associates JK08.384292 Synergy Hill + Knowlton Korea JK08.383166 Japan/Korea Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Best Culture relativ* JK12.384937 TBWA\HAKUHODO JK12.384864 Japan/Korea Best Place to Work SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP JK13.385649 Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK13.385943 Japan/Korea Boutique Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Brand Design Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK16.385093 TBWA\HAKUHODO JK16.384874 Japan/Korea Data Analytics Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year Accenture Song JK18.385294 PR ONE JK18.383569 relativ* JK18.384936 TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting JK18.383893 Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year Cheil Worldwide JK19.385097 Creatip JK19.386244 Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK21.385298 Mediacom JK21.385846 Japan/Korea Event Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year relativ* JK23.384934 UltraSuperNew JK23.385478 Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo JK23.385940 Japan/Korea Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Accenture Song JK25.385306 Beacon Communications JK25.383936 PR ONE JK25.383570 TBWA KOREA JK25.383894 Japan/Korea Market Research Agency of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year Media.Monks Tokyo JK28.385006 TBWA\HAKUHODO DISCO JK28.384871 Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year Creatip JK30.386257 TBWA\HAKUHODO 65dB TOKYO JK30.384867 Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea Talent Development Program of the Year No Shortlist

PEOPLE CATEGORIES Category Agency Nominee/Team ID Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year Creatip Seokhwan Woo JK33.386314 TBWA\HAKUHODO Shun Ozawa JK33.384880 Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Akira Suzuki JK34.383776 TBWA\HAKUHODO Chris Iki JK34.384881 PR ONE Jae Young Cho JK34.383568 Accenture Song Junichiro Kurokawa JK34.385339 Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Yosuke Suzuki JK34.385957 Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year Droga5 Motonori Sugiyama JK37.385262 TBWA\HAKUHODO Naoto Ichikawa JK37.384885 Japan/Korea New Business Development Team of the Year Accenture Song Industry Team JK38.385308 Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Wunderman Thompson Tokyo CX / UX team JK38.383775 Japan/Korea Producer of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year TBWA\HAKUHODO Emi Fujita JK40.384888 Accenture Song Yasuko Takeda JK40.385251 Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year Creatip Ju Hwan Yun JK41.386333 TBWA\HAKUHODO Misa Masuda JK41.384891 Creatip Yuyeon Si JK41.386336 Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year To be announced Japan/Korea Marketer of the Year No Shortlist Japan/Korea Brand of the Year No Shortlist

Note: In categories with three or fewer entries, the judging scores will decide whether an entry is awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze. In cases where there are fewer entries in the category, judges will unanimously decide whether there should be a shortlist and/or whether any trophies should be awarded at the second round of judging.

