aoy 2022
Dec 1, 2022
Ogilvy, Zenith lead Greater China AOY awards
The two agencies win all regional awards and bring home nine golds between them. LEO Digital Network and Ruder Finn Asia bag two golds. BBDO wins one gold and Greater China Best Place to Work.
Nov 30, 2022
Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022
WPP scooped 20 golds in the agency categories, while independent Famous Innovations scored key wins as well.
