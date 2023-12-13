AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Category: Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year, Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
Key clients: Coca-Cola, Sabeco, Apple, Visa, TikTok, TCP
New clients this year: Sunsilk, Pond’s, Unilever Food Solutions
Highlights: The Ho Chi Minh City-headquartered T&A Ogilvy Vietnam glitters with gold yet again, having secured back-to-back wins for Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year awards. The performance is particularly impressive against the backdrop of a changing role for PR in a complex media landscape, and the need for the discipline to go past brand image.
To help its clients unlock growth and impact, T&A Ogilvy Vietnam deployed a three-pronged approach: expand the spectrum of influence; enhance creativity and quality of content delivery; and manage 360-degree reputation.
As a result, 90% of the agency’s top 10 clients were retained or renewed their contracts. The average client relationship now stands at five years. Among the biggest wins is a 50% increase in revenue from The Coca-Cola Company, with the relationship expanding from influencer marketing and branding PR to corporate PR.
As an influencer marketing agency, T&A Ogilvy Vietnam has notched several notable achievements. Chief among them is the launch of Top One Studio, a creator centre of excellence in Ogilvy Asia, which offers a platform to connect brands, creators, and audiences.
Successful campaigns for Coca-Cola and Sabeco have seen the agency link brands and creators in long-term partnerships. T&A Ogilvy Vietnam has also expanded its use of “virtual influencers” such as Minah for MSD in healthcare, and introduced E.M., an agency-owned virtual creator who works across its brands.
The agency’s approach has shifted from “influencer marketing” to “creator marketing,” implying a blend of brand and creator’s expertise, as well as a full-funnel approach to influence. T&A Ogilvy Vietnam is among the pioneers of a top-to-bottom approach, expanding the capabilities of content creators in campaigns and helping to maximise influence ROI across the funnel.
Case studies: Timed during Tết, Vietnam’s most important celebration, T&A Ogilvy created the Coca-Cola Creator to Cart campaign to put Coke in shopping baskets. Besides using over 100 creators and communities across types and tiers to generate social buzz, the agency engaged five food bloggers to create the first-ever Creator-To-Cart experience on YouTube. Viewers could click through to purchase the featured products. This helped Coke maintain its top-of-mind position in Tết for the sixth consecutive year and a 25% year-on-year sales boost to reach an all-time high market share.
Minah, a virtual wellness coach was created for MSD to engage teenagers and young adults on relationships, health, and sex education. Powered by machine learning, Minah enables discussions on taboo topics in a safe, inclusive environment. Besides being welcomed by users, her trustworthiness and credibility has helped grow interest and awareness in HPV vaccinations.
Judges say:
T&A Ogilvy was singled out for its “very clear ambition, objectives and strategy to achieve” and ability to deliver good results. The agency’s perspective on creator marketing versus influencer marketing was “refreshing” and there was praise for its brand-focused approach.