AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Category: Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year, Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Key clients: Coca-Cola, Sabeco, Apple, Visa, TikTok, TCP

New clients this year: Sunsilk, Pond’s, Unilever Food Solutions

Highlights: The Ho Chi Minh City-headquartered T&A Ogilvy Vietnam glitters with gold yet again, having secured back-to-back wins for Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year awards. The performance is particularly impressive against the backdrop of a changing role for PR in a complex media landscape, and the need for the discipline to go past brand image.

To help its clients unlock growth and impact, T&A Ogilvy Vietnam deployed a three-pronged approach: expand the spectrum of influence; enhance creativity and quality of content delivery; and manage 360-degree reputation.

As a result, 90% of the agency’s top 10 clients were retained or renewed their contracts. The average client relationship now stands at five years. Among the biggest wins is a 50% increase in revenue from The Coca-Cola Company, with the relationship expanding from influencer marketing and branding PR to corporate PR.

As an influencer marketing agency, T&A Ogilvy Vietnam has notched several notable achievements. Chief among them is the launch of Top One Studio, a creator centre of excellence in Ogilvy Asia, which offers a platform to connect brands, creators, and audiences.

Successful campaigns for Coca-Cola and Sabeco have seen the agency link brands and creators in long-term partnerships. T&A Ogilvy Vietnam has also expanded its use of “virtual influencers” such as Minah for MSD in healthcare, and introduced E.M., an agency-owned virtual creator who works across its brands.

The agency’s approach has shifted from “influencer marketing” to “creator marketing,” implying a blend of brand and creator’s expertise, as well as a full-funnel approach to influence. T&A Ogilvy Vietnam is among the pioneers of a top-to-bottom approach, expanding the capabilities of content creators in campaigns and helping to maximise influence ROI across the funnel.