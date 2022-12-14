Search
Dec 14, 2022
AOY Insights: IdeasXMachina earn gold in Best Culture (SEA), MD Jedd Ilagan named region’s Young Business Leader of the Year
Manila-based agency puts people first to create an environment of growth, inclusivity and award-winning work.
Dec 14, 2022
AOY Insights: Wavemaker China triumphs as ‘Performance Agency of the Year’ in Greater China
Taking a data-based approach has led to victory for the Shanghai-based agency as it overcomes China-specific challenges and adapts to brand demands.
Dec 13, 2022
AOY Insights: Red Ant Asia named ‘Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year’ in Greater China amid bumper trophy haul
Focusing on ‘Generation Now’ through ‘creator-led, commerce-centred partnerships’ between brands and social media’s shining lights reaps rewards.
Dec 12, 2022
AOY Insights: Grey Group China grabs wins for ‘Content Marketing Agency of the Year’ and ‘Agency Head of the Year’ in Greater China
New CEO Sharlene Wu masterminds golden turnaround that sees focus shift to mid-tier clients and working smarter.
Dec 12, 2022
AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year
Tokyo’s UltraSuperNew earns another gold award with its focus on Gen Z, commitment to causes and shattering taboos.
