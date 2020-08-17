thailand
Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage
The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.
OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.
A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down
Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.
Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink
"We know we're good, so we dare to insure," proclaims a new ad for Tipco from Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million.
Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with shifting consumer sentiment
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Despite a relatively stable top 10, churn is evident in sectors ranging from mobile services to aviation and dental care.
Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: But Thai consumers are still less likely to recognise and support established Thai brands much differently from global competitors.
