Analysis News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2023: Audrey Low, Mindshare

A Mindshare China loyalist of over 24-years, Low is instrumental for commercial gains as well as client and staff retention.

Women to Watch 2023: Audrey Low, Mindshare
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Audrey Low

Chief client officer
Mindshare
China

As the chief client officer of Mindshare China, Audrey Low leads a team of over 180 professionals, collectively, they handle over 20 clients in various industries. Working in tandem with data, tech, social, performance and e-commerce teams, she is known to deliver high-quality services that guarantee a high client satisfaction score. 

Driving a culture of collaboration and continuous learning is key to Low. Not only does this align with her work values, but it also makes business sense for driving brand growth. Little wonder then, in the midst of the pandemic and China’s economic woes, Low’s team managed to defend two biggest retentions for the agency: Dyson and Nike. Securing Nike in the kitty was significant since the sports major awarded most global markets to Initiative, including some duties in Asia. 

Low’s agility, best-in-class delivery, and solutions-orientated outlook were instrumental in retaining Unilever for a multi-year deal as well. And if that wasn’t enough, Low has worked with global teams to secure new wins in China—Qatar Tourism, Pearson, DBS bank, as well as Zegna locally. 

A great recognition from clients is through the Vantage survey, where clients rate the agency’s performance and likelihood to recommend. Across all her clients, the score has always been consistently kept above 7.5 throughout the 3 survey periods.

Outstanding commercial results like this don’t just happen, it takes a village, and Low understands that all too well. She’s doubled down on investments in recognising invisible talent, honing and appreciating it and also raising the overall seniority level of the team.  Account rotation is encouraged, Low believes it unlocks creativity and talent should work on projects that align with their strengths, passions and values. Turnover in the senior level has dipped to zero under her astute leadership.

To build a mechanism for nurturing the next generation of leaders, she conducted an audit of more than 85 client leads and then translated the results into 6Ps—platform, product, people, profit, process and partner, to create more robust support networks that share solutions. Sharing, she believes, sparks new ideas and fosters a sense of belonging and transparency. She also holds bi-monthly ‘Spotlight’ sessions with the team that are open to all and were a much-needed support for the staff during the tough Covid years. 

A media planner with over 24 years of experience, Low started with Mindshare’s Malaysia office in 1999. She moved to Shanghai as general manager for L’Oréal consumer products division in 2015 and climbed up the ranks to become chief client officer in 2021. A hard-nosed negotiator, a gentle mentor, Low takes active efforts to hone young talent and is a fixture on GroupM’s management trainee program. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25
Aug 21, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries
Jul 11, 2023
Campaign Staff

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
15 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
20 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.